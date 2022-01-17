 Skip to content
(CNN)   Welcome to Predjama, the world's largest castle built in a cave. In other news, there are enough castles built in caves around the world that there's apparently a competition going on for the largest one   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Cave, extraordinary castles, robber baron Erasmus, world's largest cave castle, ailing linden tree, tour guide, dining room, torture room  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's another stop for my bucket list. 🇸🇮
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is Theoden there?
 
CNichols [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Man, you could set a great horror movie there.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Moments later, a cannonball came whistling through the air, killing Erasmus in the middle of his last bowel movement.

Isn't that how Elvis died?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'd have thought bombarding the outhouse would be  an early target in a siege.

But I guess sometimes if you're patient the enemy will ultimately pay the pooper.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've considered what a wealthy troglodyte life would be like.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In a similar vein I would love to visit Petra.

Ever since I found out the Temple of the Grail in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade was real (at least the outside) and not just Hollywood magic I wanted to visit.
 
