(CNN)   Cognac sales up 31 percent on news that after two years of a pandemic people will drink absolutely anything that has alcohol in it   (cnn.com) divider line
    Martell, Pernod Ricard, United States, third last year, Paris, Cognac sales, late November, real recovery of cognac, record sales  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cognac is delicious what are you going on about subby
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Valentine's day is only a month away.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing wrong with cognac.  It's good for sipping or for cooking.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Cognac is delicious what are you going on about subby


This. I don't drink it very often, but enjoy it when I have a bottle around. It's a nice change of pace, kind of like single malt.

/ pace = bourbon/rum/gin/vodak, not necessarily at the same time.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schnitzel with a cognac mushroom cream sauce is heaven.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, subby tends to stick to Bud Light?
 
surrounded by assholes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Learn the finer things in life subby. Scotch, bourbon, cognac, armonac, and tequila are all fantastic if you know what your shopping for.
 
surrounded by assholes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

surrounded by assholes: Learn the finer things in life subby. Scotch, bourbon, cognac, armonac, and tequila are all fantastic if you know what your shopping for.


*armagnac
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Subby sounds like someone who doesn't know anything about alcohol.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Congac is pretty good (especially warm) but I do prefer Armingac because it has a slightly sweeter finish.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Let me guess, subby tends to stick to Bud Light?


Probably a craft buy person.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Nothing wrong with cognac.  It's good for sipping or for cooking.


Also: in hot chocolate.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's has complex flavors requiring a reasonable sophisticated palate to enjoy to its fullest.  If you think Budweiser is a good beer, Cognac is probably not a drink for you.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

surrounded by assholes: Learn the finer things in life subby. Scotch, bourbon, cognac, armonac, and tequila are all fantastic if you know what your shopping for.


+Calvados
 
Bob Down
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Chateau Wagga Wagga more your style, submitter?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Cognac is a nice sipping booze especially if it has been warmed a bit and it's a cold evening. Same with sake. Also if you have a cold or allergies warm cognac will clear that stuff in a flash. It has its moments and places like any decent drug.

/ Alcohol is a drug, just don't try to smoke Everclear.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Nothing wrong with cognac.  It's good for sipping or for cooking.


There's a reason that the product name is pronounced: con-yak.

As in: one sip of this con will make you yak.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Seasonal surge for cooking and help dealing with visiting relatives?
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Mmmm, coo-vah-see-yay.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Chappelle's Show . A Banana Cognac Byatch
Youtube xxjE1u2Y2K8
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And yet the price keeps going up. Huh.
 
buntz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just put mine in the fridge so it doesn't get warm.
-Klinget
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: It's has complex flavors requiring a reasonable sophisticated palate to enjoy to its fullest.  If you think Budweiser is a good beer, Cognac is probably not a drink for you.


 I do think that Budweiser is a good beer from a technical/engineering sense. Now from a flavor standpoint it is "sex in a canoe"...
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ZMugg: harleyquinnical: Nothing wrong with cognac.  It's good for sipping or for cooking.

There's a reason that the product name is pronounced: con-yak.

As in: one sip of this con will make you yak.


I've had it here and there, and it's OK.  Not my favorite.


But abided it for years because one time in the dawn of my drinking career, I was feeling a little nauseous from mixing liquor, and I was outside at a barbecue it was night and there was a glass of what I thought was water on the table so I grabbed it and swigged.  It was about 4 ounces of cognac.

I vomited rather rapidly after that.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

And I took that personally
 
blondambition [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SirGunslinger: Congac is pretty good (especially warm) but I do prefer Armingac because it has a slightly sweeter finish.


My absolute favorite is Calvados. I had some in Normandy. Oh, that was divine.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

blondambition: SirGunslinger: Congac is pretty good (especially warm) but I do prefer Armingac because it has a slightly sweeter finish.

My absolute favorite is Calvados. I had some in Normandy. Oh, that was divine.


A coworker years ago was from Normandy (Calais I think was the town) and his family had a tradition that every male born had a cask of calvados set aside for their 18th birthday. On that day, you had a week to drink that cask. Obviously friends and family could help but damn.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I like Hennessy
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

blondambition: SirGunslinger: Congac is pretty good (especially warm) but I do prefer Armingac because it has a slightly sweeter finish.

My absolute favorite is Calvados. I had some in Normandy. Oh, that was divine.


Also, ice cream in a glass of Cavaldos is called tout Norman, the Norman Hole. I forget why but the Normans explained it to me.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Try a good Cognac or Armagnac, warmed in the glass over a candle flame, as a nightcap.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Cognac is delicious what are you going on about subby


It's a lot like scotch or bourbon: the bottom-shelf stuff can range from "meh" to absolute garbage, and when age statements start to get notable is where the magic happens.

The wide-selling labels have a basic product that is like Johnnie Walker red label - it might have been good for sipping neat at one point in the past, but demand for large production numbers means it's a product designed to be a mixer.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'll have a Campari neat as an apertif. I think I had a bad experience with Cognac once, so I shy away from it unless someone's offering it to me. Luckily, that never happens.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

blondambition: SirGunslinger: Congac is pretty good (especially warm) but I do prefer Armingac because it has a slightly sweeter finish.

My absolute favorite is Calvados. I had some in Normandy. Oh, that was divine.


Long ago (~1990) there was a bar in a Chicago hotel that featured about 50 or more different bottles of Calvados. They were displayed up behind the bar against a tall set of smoke tinted windows. Good stuff.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The legend is that the Side Car was invented at the end of WW I at the Ritz in Paris when a guy pulled up in front of the hotel in a motorcycle with a side car and went in for a drink.

Ingredients
1 1/2 ounces cognac
3/4 ounce orange liqueur (such as Cointreau)
3/4 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed
Garnish: orange twist
Garnish: sugar rim (optional)

Try it, you'll like it.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Cognac is delicious what are you going on about subby


subby drinks grapefruit ipas
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: surrounded by assholes: Learn the finer things in life subby. Scotch, bourbon, cognac, armonac, and tequila are all fantastic if you know what your shopping for.

+Calvados


This here. We make calvados apples as an ice cream topper. Apples, butter, brown sugar, calvados, pinch of salt, pinch of cinnamon. Maybe finish with cream if we feel like it.

Then there's our favorite duck duck liver paté. Recipe calls for cognac (or scotch, haven't tried that one yet) but we just use Masson VS with awesome results.

/Jacques Pepin is a national treasure
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: The legend is that the Side Car was invented at the end of WW I at the Ritz in Paris when a guy pulled up in front of the hotel in a motorcycle with a side car and went in for a drink.

Ingredients
1 1/2 ounces cognac
3/4 ounce orange liqueur (such as Cointreau)
3/4 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed
Garnish: orange twist
Garnish: sugar rim (optional)

Try it, you'll like it.


ya those are quite tasty
 
austerity101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's always struck me as curious that a lot of the European films I watch have people drinking cognac and brandy almost as a default, whereas neither seem to be particularly common in the US. Did we used to drink more of it, or was it always something the Europeans were more attached to?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
tho i'd go for grand marnier and kick it up a notch
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

austerity101: It's always struck me as curious that a lot of the European films I watch have people drinking cognac and brandy almost as a default, whereas neither seem to be particularly common in the US. Did we used to drink more of it, or was it always something the Europeans were more attached to?


Low/middle brow American culture vs middle/high brow western europe.
 
Theeng
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not subby, but cognac and gin aren't for me.  Also what alcohol you prefer doesn't make you any more or less classy, you just bought into the marketing.

Drink what you enjoy, fark haters.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I typically drink mouthwash and vanilla extract, so finding a bottle of discarded Cognac is a nice change of pace.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cognac is responsible for the closest I've ever been to getting my ass kicked in a bar. I was drunk and relentlessly mocking 3 young Army bros who ordered Hennessy and Red Bull cocktails. They did not think it was funny.

/would mock again
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Nothing wrong with cognac.  It's good for sipping or for cooking.


Cognac liver mousse on baguette is one of life's true pleasures.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Cognac is responsible for the closest I've ever been to getting my ass kicked in a bar. I was drunk and relentlessly mocking 3 young Army bros who ordered Hennessy and Red Bull cocktails. They did not think it was funny.

/would mock again



Well ruining perfectly good Hennessy with Red Bull does deserve a mocking.
 
minus80mon [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Been drinking Asbach Uralt lately.  It is a German ( i think) brandy, so not technically cognac, but it is really good.  IMHO, Armagnac is a lot better than cognac but also a lot more expensive.  In VA, I think it is really funny that the only cognac that they keep behind the counter at the ABC store is Hennessy - not because it is expensive, but because people continue to steal it.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Schnitzel with a cognac mushroom cream sauce is heaven.


Oohhh that too.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh please please please take the pressure off bourbon...can't hardly find a half decent bottle anymore...
 
