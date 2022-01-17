 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Good thing this guy doesn't stand outside during lightning storms   (the-sun.com) divider line
16
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucky Guy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but watch out for those darkening storms!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
These are from scratch-off tickets?

Why do I get the feeling we're going to find out one day that the clerk in the store somehow knew when a ticket had a higher chance for a jackpot, so he sold the winning ticket to this guy and they split the money?

Call me a cynic, but 4 times is just a little too much luck
 
austerity101
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How is it that in 2022 there are still this many adults who don't know how to spell "lightning"?

I think we need to seperate those who can from those who can't. Definately.

/spellcheck hated this post
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fu*ck this guy.
 
aperson
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And he only spent $6million on tickets I assume.
 
KB202
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OldRod: These are from scratch-off tickets?

Why do I get the feeling we're going to find out one day that the clerk in the store somehow knew when a ticket had a higher chance for a jackpot, so he sold the winning ticket to this guy and they split the money?

Call me a cynic, but 4 times is just a little too much luck


That fallacious reasoning has put innocent people in jail. This is why we all need to learn math, statistics, and the law of large numbers.
 
Salmon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
from the stories below, Jake Paul wants to fight Mike Tyson?

I hope Mike one punches him.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Giovanni Ribisi unavailable for comment.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dothemath: Fu*ck this guy.


You won't get money that way you would have to marry
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

aperson: And he only spent $6million on tickets I assume.


I know someone that spends $250 a day on lotto and is happy when they hit $600.  I explained the math but no good gotta play that $250.
I'm not against the lottery and do enjoy the daydreams that a few bucks gets you but forking over most of your $ on a daily basis is crazy.   Most she ever won was 10k.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

KB202: OldRod: These are from scratch-off tickets?

Why do I get the feeling we're going to find out one day that the clerk in the store somehow knew when a ticket had a higher chance for a jackpot, so he sold the winning ticket to this guy and they split the money?

Call me a cynic, but 4 times is just a little too much luck

That fallacious reasoning has put innocent people in jail. This is why we all need to learn math, statistics, and the law of large numbers.


Dear commenter - this is FARK.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why, is his name Rod?

// dnrtfa
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Granted, it's not the first time a "Lucky" Luciano has come into obscene amounts of money...
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OldRod: These are from scratch-off tickets?

Why do I get the feeling we're going to find out one day that the clerk in the store somehow knew when a ticket had a higher chance for a jackpot, so he sold the winning ticket to this guy and they split the money?

Call me a cynic, but 4 times is just a little too much luck


You don't need the clerk to know when tickets have higher odds. The lottery department normally publishes a list of scratch games and which prizes have been claimed. They'll continue to sell tickets after all the top prizes have been claimed. And people continue to buy them despite there being a 0% chance of winning. If all this guy did was check the list, he's got better odds. Besides, all scratch players know the best odds are found when you scratch the ticket standing out the counter with people in line behind you.

It also doesn't mention how much the guy spends on scratch off tickets. I wouldn't be surprised if every dollar of that $3 million was spent on more tickets. Scratch players seem to chase the dragon more than coke fiends.
 
