(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Housing prices finally begin to slide in the Seattle area. Along with the house itself   (kiro7.com) divider line
    More: Scary, KIRO-TV, Bellevue, Washington, Bellevue Police Department, Bellevue Fire officials, Home, Natural gas, Jay Hagen, Bellevue Fire Department  
7 Comments     (+0 »)
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fixer-upper with motivated seller! $2 million minimum offer."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
With the soil already saturated from getting a months worth of rain in under 2 weeks this was probably the worst time possible for a water leak on a hill.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What the water doesn't cleanse now, the fires next summer will.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Satellite footage.
 
special20
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The article was slanted without a picture.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But what about the housing prices?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: With the soil already saturated from getting a months worth of rain in under 2 weeks this was probably the worst time possible for a water leak on a hill.


This is why the disaster planning for the PNW is a guessing game. If/when the Cascadia fault slips, the impact is going to vary widely if it happens in February versus September.

/Also... before moving to a place with dramatic landscapes, consider *why* it has those dramatic landscapes.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

