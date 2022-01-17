 Skip to content
The Merriam-Webster word of the day for January 17 is 'stola' as in: "Few believe Donald Trump's constant lies about how Joe Biden stola Presidency"
9
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clever headline. I will say this is the first time I didn't know the word and had to click on the link. I guess I'm not super up to speed on ancient Roman fashion.
Hey, today I'm one of the lucky 10k!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Puns are funnier in moderation.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While he wasn't really a vodka drinker, Bob's friends convinced him to try drinking Stola straight up.
 
linker3000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While she wore full mink coats back in the day, she never was a stola.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone in ancient Rome during an attack by the Vandals:

somebody-a stola my robe-a
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find myself incredulous. How can "stola" be such a useful word for crosword puzzles, yet I've never found it therein? We always find toga, sari, obi, thobe, and kaftan. Stola is perfect crossword verbiage, the kind of linguistic fibre that we never use in writing or speech but literally weaves functional vocabulary together when it criss-crosses in a grid; word roughage, lexicon lettuce, bran muffins of the dictionary that we pass threough us without contributing to our written passages.

And yet... stola is never in crosswords. No, my friends, good Farkers from far and near, I plead to you. Do not be misled, stola is not a word, for otherwise we would find it in crosswords. Approach this Latin noun with a doubious scepticism.
 
Valter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I find myself incredulous. How can "stola" be such a useful word for crosword puzzles, yet I've never found it therein? We always find toga, sari, obi, thobe, and kaftan. Stola is perfect crossword verbiage, the kind of linguistic fibre that we never use in writing or speech but literally weaves functional vocabulary together when it criss-crosses in a grid; word roughage, lexicon lettuce, bran muffins of the dictionary that we pass threough us without contributing to our written passages.


And yet... stola is never in crosswords. No, my friends, good Farkers from far and near, I plead to you. Do not be misled, stola is not a word, for otherwise we would find it in crosswords. Approach this Latin noun with a doubious scepticism.

Caecilius est in horto. Metella stola indutus est.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sorry Stolas will always be a gay owl demon.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I remember Ian Stoller. For some reason he hated crows. We called him "Ian Stoller, Crow Meanie".
 
