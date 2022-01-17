 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Edinburgh Live)   Man makes purchase on eBay. Then it gets weird in a not necessarily bad way   (edinburghlive.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Spiffy, Family, Sibling, year age gap, Mother, Ebay purchase, Ross Colquhoun, Hearts v Liverpool match programme, family reunion  
•       •       •

2004 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2022 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ross Colquhoun purchased a Hearts v Liverpool match programme from the online bidding site two years ago and was astonished to receive a refund and message

"A++++ Buyer, paid promptly, Sorry I can't sell this item to you because I once nutted in your mom, my son"
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Instead of Chair, Package contained long lost step-sibling."

"D- for lack of ventilation. "
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A pair of long-lost Edinburgh siblings have been reunited after 30 years due to a strange coincidence that led to a family reunion.

Which promptly started a brawl and two stabbings
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Everything arrived in perfect condition... as soon as I returned the DNA test the seller sent to me for some reason. 8/10"
 
hammettman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or is nothing at all explained with any clarity about wtf happened that led ebay purchaser to his unknown sibling?
 
special20
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A few hours later...
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Chuck87
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hammettman: Is it just me, or is nothing at all explained with any clarity about wtf happened that led ebay purchaser to his unknown sibling?


I was thinking something similar.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Better than finding your long lost sister at your local swingers meet.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'd like to return some siblings, but I'm not sure where to send them.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i2-prod.edinburghlive.co.ukView Full Size


Maybe I've visited too many distorted corners of the internet, but those two look like they want to shag each other.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hammettman: Is it just me, or is nothing at all explained with any clarity about wtf happened that led ebay purchaser to his unknown sibling?


He fixes her cable.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Someone is getting a kidney out of this.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah, I once got drunk and bought a can of luck off of eBay.

Lost it in a move years ago, and never got to open it to see what was inside. Can't imagine it was all that lucky though. $1 winning bid with free shipping. Shipping cost the seller $1.25 so they actually lost money. Not what I'd call lucky.
 
davynelson
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
tl;dr
 
Chuck87
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why couldn't his dad sell him the program?   Why is he just meeting his sister now?
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Warthog: [i2-prod.edinburghlive.co.uk image 810x539]

Maybe I've visited too many distorted corners of the internet, but those two look like they want to shag each other.


Look at the URL of the site you're on. Look at the comments above. Mystery solved.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Ross Colquhoun purchased a Hearts v Liverpool match programme from the online bidding site two years ago and was astonished to receive a refund and message

"A++++ Buyer, paid promptly, Sorry I can't sell this item to you because I once nutted in your mom, my son"


Yeah, that was the part I couldn't quite wrap my head around. Or did he just give him the flyer?
 
Redwing
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I missed something somewhere...where's the part of "man reunites with DAD whom he's never met"?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Warthog: [i2-prod.edinburghlive.co.uk image 810x539]

Maybe I've visited too many distorted corners of the internet, but those two look like they want to shag each other.


All in the family, all in the family..
 
IamAwake
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Redwing: I missed something somewhere...where's the part of "man reunites with DAD whom he's never met"?


With the things that are unexplained but with what we do know, I see two most likely options.

1)  he bought the thing, dad cancelled it with the idea he'd just give it to his kid at a meetup, pandemic happened, kid was mostly over the dad but ecstatic to have a sister.
2)  he bought the thing, dad cancelled it because he wanted nothing to do with the kid but made a comment as to why, pandemic happened, the kid eventually tracked down the rest of the family sans the dad

But yeah, there are unanswered questions, for certain.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I met my birth mom for the first time when I was 37. We get along great, have extremely similar parenting styles. Found out I have 3 step sisters. They were all welcoming, kind, and immediately accepted me. As opposed to the family I grew up with, who was offended and angry when they found out. I've always known I was adopted, it wasn't a secret. I was always told "If you ever want to find your birth mother, we'll support you all the way." My first mistake was believing they meant it.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Purchase went smoothly until the seller started telling me how he farked my mum."
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RobotSpider: Found out I have 3 step half sisters.


ftfm
Years on, and I still struggle with describing the relationships I gained overnight.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.