On this day in history, in 1961, President Eisenhower warned the United States of the military-industrial complex, fearing a terrible future where military forces joined with heavy metal bands
    Vintage, World War II, Dwight D. Eisenhower, American people, Military-industrial complex, farewell address, increasing power of the military-industrial complex, American industries, Cold War  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Not that I did anything to stop it. But just FYI. Anywho, goin' golfing."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They already won. They won before he even made the speech.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fearing a future that came to pass
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
All of this 3 hydrogen warheads in Spain and Military Industrial Complex happened before I was born.

/not my fault
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The real great conspiracies are stupidity, business as usual and normalcy.

More people are scammed by business, government and their own stupidity than by supernatural or alien conspiracies combined.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Those bands aren't metal.  They're metal-adjacent.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We can't pass anything that 70-80% of the population want but we can pass an increased Defense budget in one day with almost unanimous consent in Congress.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Martial Industrial Workout Mix
Youtube Mkx86AI6Hb8
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Fearing a future that came to pass


sinner4ever: We can't pass anything that 70-80% of the population want but we can pass an increased Defense budget in one day with almost unanimous consent in Congress.


https://truthout.org/articles/the-us-​c​hose-endless-war-over-pandemic-prepare​dness-now-we-see-the-effects/
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
KMFDM sucks.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gesaffelstein - PURSUIT (Official Video)
Youtube oRSijEW_cDM
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He also said we shouldn't let a scientific, technologically literate elite run our government. So there was a little something for both sides in that speech.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Throbbing Gristle - Discipline (live)
Youtube HRcgQ_e3w4g
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: We can't pass anything that 70-80% of the population want but we can pass an increased Defense budget in one day with almost unanimous consent in Congress.


Seems to go hand in glove with the fact that Congressman can buy and sell stocks based on how they vote and the information they have at hand.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The real great conspiracies are stupidity, business as usual and normalcy.

More people are scammed by business, government and their own stupidity than by supernatural or alien conspiracies combined.


But supernatural alien conspiracies?  Totally different.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hope subby is aware that industrial music is not the same things as metal music. Talk about mailing in the headline.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: He also said we shouldn't let a scientific, technologically literate elite run our government. So there was a little something for both sides in that speech.


Without the Arts and Humanities, we lose our Humanity.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At Ease: Stories I Tell to Friends

One of the better autobiographies (of a sort) that you'll find from Oval Office holders or others with high positions. It isn't really a retelling of political fights, just more a relaxed accounting of events in his life.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/oRSijEW_​cDM]


image.ibb.coView Full Size
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: At Ease: Stories I Tell to Friends

One of the better autobiographies (of a sort) that you'll find from Oval Office holders or others with high positions. It isn't really a retelling of political fights, just more a relaxed accounting of events in his life.


If you count Ford and Carter as aberrations (especially Carter) Eisenhower was basically the last "real guy" to be President. Everyone after that was molded into it, for the camera, made sellable. Hell they made Nixon seem palatable.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Eisenhower understood how the German industrialists helped finance the Nazi party in exchange for lucrative government contracts.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've always preferred Eisenhower's Cross of Iron speech. He doesn't just discuss the military industrial complex, he explains in crystal clarity why it's a bad thing:

"Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed.
This world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children. The cost of one modern heavy bomber is this: a modern brick school in more than 30 cities.  It is two electric power plants, each serving a town of 60,000 population. It is two fine, fully equipped hospitals. It is some fifty miles of concrete pavement. We pay for a single fighter plane with a half million bushels of wheat. We pay for a single destroyer with new homes that could have housed more than 8,000 people."

I highly recommend reading it if you haven't. It's... Impressive in it's foresight.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ike said what he said before there was any such thing as Medicare/Medicaid, before a whole host of now-immense federal programs. Any government program that's big enough winds up with an industrial complex. Health, education, prisons, whatever. There's nothing special about defense spending in that regard: get enough interested parties clamped onto the teat, and they'll see to it that the push to keep the sugar flowing is stronger than the push to watch where the sugar's flowing.

The ones who get caught? They were stupid and greedy, and maybe they didn't make enough friends in the right places to see to it that any oversight would resolutely ignore what they were up to. Skillful crooks aren't detected at all. Really skillful crooks see to it that what they're doing is eh, more or less legal.

But the money that flew away? Good luck getting it back. The feds will toot their horns about "settlements" but they generally don't recover squat.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Author & Punisher Boiler Room Berlin Live Set
Youtube 72xrS-ezmA4
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LewDux: [YouTube video: Author & Punisher Boiler Room Berlin Live Set]


And yet another'No such thing as the wrong thread' connection is made.
 
