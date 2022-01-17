 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1966, the United States gave Spain the surprise gift of three hydrogen bombs   (history.com) divider line
23
    More: Vintage, Nuclear weapon, 70-kiloton hydrogen bombs, B-52 bomber, U.S. bombers, last accident, American nuclear bombs, Cold War, town of Palomares  
•       •       •

575 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2022 at 1:50 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, we were more surprised than they were.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They fell mainly from the plane.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Now THAT'S a spicy-a meatball!

/ Am I doing this right?
// C'mon, it's Spain.
/// It's not like I can work a bullfighting joke in here...
 
jake_lex
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If you want to scare yourself shiatless, I have a book and a documentary for you.  The book is Command and Controlby Eric Schlosser, about the US's nuclear weapons program -- and all the accidents in it, and nuclear weapons and material just going missing.

One of the main stories in the book was made into a documentary, aired on PBS' American Experience series, also called "Command and Control", the story of the explosion of a Titan nuclear missile in Arkansas in 1980.  A guy doing routine mission dropped his wrench and pierced one of the missile's fuel tanks.  There was a very strong risk that the missile would explode in a way that would detonate the warheads on the missile.


And there are still thousands of these things out there.
 
Markus5
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh, you shouldn't have!
I'll treasure them forever!
On-topic, OK?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
BROKEN ARROW
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Don't forget the gifts to Quebec, British Columbia and South Carolina. Fortunately those bombs had no trigger and no payload.

The one dropped on Quebec was heard in five villages even without a nuclear warhead in it. Gives you an idea of what an elephant drop might be like without parachutes.

I know about the Spanish bombs although I was not reading the newspapers at age five.
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Before the first atomic weapon was tested it was a very real concern among its creators that it might ignite the atmosphere and kill all life on earth. Dodged that bullet.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fortunately, there was no ring to it.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jake_lex: If you want to scare yourself shiatless, I have a book and a documentary for you.  The book is Command and Controlby Eric Schlosser, about the US's nuclear weapons program -- and all the accidents in it, and nuclear weapons and material just going missing.

One of the main stories in the book was made into a documentary, aired on PBS' American Experience series, also called "Command and Control", the story of the explosion of a Titan nuclear missile in Arkansas in 1980.  A guy doing routine mission dropped his wrench and pierced one of the missile's fuel tanks.  There was a very strong risk that the missile would explode in a way that would detonate the warheads on the missile.


And there are still thousands of these things out there.


I read that book about a year ago. Wish I hadn't. The Arkansas thing was scarier then about any horror book I've ever read.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: BROKEN ARROW


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nobody Expects the Spanish Thermofusion!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Nina, the Pinto, and the Santa Kablooie.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jake_lex: If you want to scare yourself shiatless, I have a book and a documentary for you.  The book is Command and Controlby Eric Schlosser, about the US's nuclear weapons program -- and all the accidents in it, and nuclear weapons and material just going missing.

One of the main stories in the book was made into a documentary, aired on PBS' American Experience series, also called "Command and Control", the story of the explosion of a Titan nuclear missile in Arkansas in 1980.  A guy doing routine mission dropped his wrench and pierced one of the missile's fuel tanks.  There was a very strong risk that the missile would explode in a way that would detonate the warheads on the missile.

And there are still thousands of these things out there.


In fairness, there aren't thousands of hypergolic-fueled ICBMs out there any more, at least not in the US arsenal.  (China still has a few).  Drop a wrench on a Minuteman and nothing happens

That said, US bomb security is pretty good, and we've still had a pile of scary accidents.  (Spain wasn't even the scariest- see the Goldsboro NC crash) Now imagine what the state of the Russian arsenal looks like
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That article was interesting, yet expected after all the failures and pitfalls of the US nuclear program. But what truly made me take a step back, was the article about 3 articles down from that, about how we took Hawaii. I never knew any of that. We were certainly never taught that in school, and I've never seen any movies or anything concerning it. Apparently the US was as bad to the Hawaiian people are they were to every other type of people. Sigh.
 
BigChad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
¿Sorpresa buttsecks?
 
keldaria
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You'd think at some point the president would be like "holy fark, what the actual fark are we doing, land those farking planes and stop parading hydrogen bombs around the world like they are some kind of Olympic Torch" but nope, we just acted like this was normal and to be expected. Yes yes, none of them were armed and safety measures are in place but a broken arrow should never have been a thing unless "arrows" are actively being shot at people.
 
keldaria
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: jake_lex: If you want to scare yourself shiatless, I have a book and a documentary for you.  The book is Command and Controlby Eric Schlosser, about the US's nuclear weapons program -- and all the accidents in it, and nuclear weapons and material just going missing.

One of the main stories in the book was made into a documentary, aired on PBS' American Experience series, also called "Command and Control", the story of the explosion of a Titan nuclear missile in Arkansas in 1980.  A guy doing routine mission dropped his wrench and pierced one of the missile's fuel tanks.  There was a very strong risk that the missile would explode in a way that would detonate the warheads on the missile.

And there are still thousands of these things out there.

In fairness, there aren't thousands of hypergolic-fueled ICBMs out there any more, at least not in the US arsenal.  (China still has a few).  Drop a wrench on a Minuteman and nothing happens

That said, US bomb security is pretty good, and we've still had a pile of scary accidents.  (Spain wasn't even the scariest- see the Goldsboro NC crash) Now imagine what the state of the Russian arsenal looks like


That's the scariest part, the US safety standards are actually fairly decent and we still have scary farking accidents. I'd hate to see what Russian nuclear accidents have been occurring behind the scenes. I think the only thing keeping other nuclear powers under control is they only have enough to cause significant damage not end all life. I can only image the kind of shiat that would occur if N. Korea had a big enough nuclear stockpile to rival the US or Russian stockpiles.
 
special20
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

covfefe: They fell mainly from the plane.


I think he's got it.
 
special20
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jake_lex: If you want to scare yourself shiatless, I have a book and a documentary for you.  The book is Command and Controlby Eric Schlosser, about the US's nuclear weapons program -- and all the accidents in it, and nuclear weapons and material just going missing.

One of the main stories in the book was made into a documentary, aired on PBS' American Experience series, also called "Command and Control", the story of the explosion of a Titan nuclear missile in Arkansas in 1980.  A guy doing routine mission dropped his wrench and pierced one of the missile's fuel tanks.  There was a very strong risk that the missile would explode in a way that would detonate the warheads on the missile.


And there are still thousands of these things out there.


Yeah, too many wrenches are a huge threat to humanity.
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jake_lex: If you want to scare yourself shiatless, I have a book and a documentary for you.  The book is Command and Controlby Eric Schlosser, about the US's nuclear weapons program -- and all the accidents in it, and nuclear weapons and material just going missing.

One of the main stories in the book was made into a documentary, aired on PBS' American Experience series, also called "Command and Control", the story of the explosion of a Titan nuclear missile in Arkansas in 1980.  A guy doing routine mission dropped his wrench and pierced one of the missile's fuel tanks.  There was a very strong risk that the missile would explode in a way that would detonate the warheads on the missile.


And there are still thousands of these things out there.


Fantastic book. It is amazing that, despite all the incompetence that was (an probably still is) going on around the nuclear arsenal, no weapon has exploded accidentally.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

special20: covfefe: They fell mainly from the plane.

I think he's got it.


By Georgia, we gave it another one.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.