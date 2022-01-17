 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Subby's dream of a homemade Darksaber just got a little closer   (forbes.com) divider line
10
    More: Cool, Art, part of a special single-lot sale, rise of cryptocurrency, carat diamond, auction houses, digital artist Beeple, digital money, rise of nonfungible tokens  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's stupid.

And it's ugly.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big deal, It's black and made of Carbon? I got that for Christmas!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
C'mon it has to go to millionaire playboy Bruce Wayne so he can power stately Wayne Manor and a large, possibly bat-filled cave beneath it.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP Crix Madine
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She got to hold it.  She still has to, you know. Talk to one eye.  Laws.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can someone explain to me exactly wtf crypto is besides geeks pushing around numbers and claiming to be millionaires?
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You can pay with Forbes Orbs.
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Richard Hertz: Can someone explain to me exactly wtf crypto is besides geeks pushing around numbers and claiming to be millionaires?


no.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kyleaugustus: [Fark user image 355x530]

RIP Crix Madine


Could they not get Harrison Ford to sign off on likeness rights for the books, or did the illustrator have no idea what Han Solo is supposed to look like?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Richard Hertz: Can someone explain to me exactly wtf crypto is besides geeks pushing around numbers and claiming to be millionaires?


TLDR version: It a scam is what it is

Slightly longer version: your paying for the existence of a String data type. The String doesn't really belong to you, it has no tangible value, it has no physical and any intellectual property it might represent is also not yours. Also, nobody controls the String or who can sell Strings...so it's really easy to get screwed and not in a good way.
 
