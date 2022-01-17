 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Let the finding out begin   (cnn.com) divider line
34
posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2022 at 12:50 PM



34 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm sure that judge is getting a few phone calls off the record these days.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"After careful review of the detailed objections submitted by Non-Party Does 17, 53, 54, 55, 73, 93 and 151, counsel for Ghislaine Maxwell writes to inform the Court that she does not wish to further address those objections,"

So there's at least 151 Does out there.. That's a lot of pedo creeps.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What are the odds that the courts keep these records sealed anyway?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: "After careful review of the detailed objections submitted by Non-Party Does 17, 53, 54, 55, 73, 93 and 151, counsel for Ghislaine Maxwell writes to inform the Court that she does not wish to further address those objections,"

So there's at least 151 Does out there.. That's a lot of pedo creeps.


Quite sure that is just the "tip".
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Getting this out of the way before the trolls arrive.

WillofJ2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They didn't help her so now burn them, she should leak them
 
Abox
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I predict an unsatisfying conclusion.

/that's what she said
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: "After careful review of the detailed objections submitted by Non-Party Does 17, 53, 54, 55, 73, 93 and 151, counsel for Ghislaine Maxwell writes to inform the Court that she does not wish to further address those objections,"

So there's at least 151 Does out there.. That's a lot of pedo creeps.


I suspect not all those Doe's are clients, but the ones specified are.
 
cptrios
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: "After careful review of the detailed objections submitted by Non-Party Does 17, 53, 54, 55, 73, 93 and 151, counsel for Ghislaine Maxwell writes to inform the Court that she does not wish to further address those objections,"

So there's at least 151 Does out there.. That's a lot of pedo creeps.


And only 7 of them filed whatever objections they're talking about. Hopefully some law-talker can come in here and cast some light on that.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She better get a food tester
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hopefully subby, hopefully.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sadly when the names are released we will all probably say, who?


betcha that they are mostly wealthy pervs that we've never heard of.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Will we ever find out what was on all of those hard drives the feds yoinked out of Epstein's safe?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
[G]eneralized aversion to embarrassment and negativity that may come from being associated with Epstein and Maxwell is not enough to warrant continued sealing of information.

McCawley added at least two of the unidentified people -- John Does 53 and 54 respectively -- do not oppose and do not generally object to their names being unsealed.

Am I right, then, in understanding that these "John Does" are not necessarily all people who would be accused of partaking in the pedo shiat, but just names generally associated with the case in some way?
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: Sadly when the names are released we will all probably say, who?


betcha that they are mostly wealthy pervs that we've never heard of.


I was just wondering if these will be the same (obvious) people we see her photographed with or a new set of Rich White Guys.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Getting this out of the way before the trolls arrive.

It's funny because one of these men demands better from their 'superiors', the other does not.
 
Headso
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
before you get too excited the judge making the decision is some federalist society stooge who already ruled in the past to keep people from know details about Epstein.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Get back to us when the John Does are named.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The law dudes have the names but can't unseal them.  They need her to name them.  And oh, hey, she has 65 years of sentencing coming up.  I'll guess her choice is to die with dignity in a lower security level prison with a nicer view.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cptrios: markie_farkie: "After careful review of the detailed objections submitted by Non-Party Does 17, 53, 54, 55, 73, 93 and 151, counsel for Ghislaine Maxwell writes to inform the Court that she does not wish to further address those objections,"

So there's at least 151 Does out there.. That's a lot of pedo creeps.

And only 7 of them filed whatever objections they're talking about. Hopefully some law-talker can come in here and cast some light on that.


So.... if you file an objection because release of your name would harm you, isn't that admitting that your name is on the list? Someone would have to file some kind of anonymous class action if they had any standing.  Would not put it past Trump's lawyers to try something though.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Someone's about to get suicided.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh, the FBI will be sure these names never make it into the light.
 
Azz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In before. Ah fark it *takes shot*
 
alienated
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Get back to us when the John Does are named.


Jack Sabbath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
McCawley added at least two of the unidentified people -- John Does 53 and 54 respectively -- do not oppose and do not generally object to their names being unsealed.

Dershowitz and Gaetz?  They seem proud of their love of youngsters.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sweet.  A list of people we can cancel before they have their day in court.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm assuming the names will not be unsealed because they are all Old Rich White Guys.
 
Dack48
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Judge is about to make 8 phone calls and get eight rather large sized deposits put into his bank account, and nothing is gonna happen.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Who names their daughter Jizzlane?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Shes more untouchable than gotti....bet shes out in 6.
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

maniacbastard: Sadly when the names are released we will all probably say, who?


betcha that they are mostly wealthy pervs that we've never heard of.


Gladly, when the names get the recognition they deserve.
Share the names, pass them around, get to know them, their families and their business associates.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why would you name your kid John Doe and not expect this to happen?
 
