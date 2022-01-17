 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   The butler did it   (bbc.com)
    Nazi Germany, CBS, van den Bergh, Algorithm, Alan Turing, English-language films, Turing machine, Nazism  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A team including an ex-FBI agent said Arnold van den Bergh, a Jewish figure in Amsterdam, probably "gave up" the Franks to save his own family.

HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, Geoffrey

Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a plane, over the South Pacific, with a mustard bottle.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anne Frankly, we're pretty upset about it.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She probably did Nazi that coming, being blind and deaf and all.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because there is nothing else in the entire world to focus our energies on...
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Because there is nothing else in the entire world to focus our energies on...


I found the asshole! What do I win?
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Because there is nothing else in the entire world to focus our energies on...


What problem do you think everyone in the world should be devoting their energies to?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, now I feel stupid.*
I saw that picture and laughed and then realized that Subby can only submit the funny headline, and NOT the accompanying picture.
Apparently all this time I thought that picture was the blind Hellen Keller.
I actually had to glance at the source as I figured that maybe some journalist was being cute on some funky website. Nope, BBC.
Did a quick Google and realized I'm yet another victim of the Hellen Keller/Anne Frank/Amelia Earhart joke.

/*unfortunately not a rare occurrence on Fark
//but come on! Can't blame me! Look at that picture again!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was only following orders.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rat, judenrat!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we better dig him up and put him on trial so everyone will feel better.
 
JD [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, sounds like a lot of impressive work to end up saying "speculative guessing"....

I think the odds that this guy did not do it are just as strong...
 
deadsanta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't get the headline, I can't come up with a Vanderburg/butler connection, or any other connection.  Someone explain it to me, for I am dumb  this morning.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I guess we better dig him up and put him on trial so everyone will feel better.


That's a Catholic thing that only works on popes.
stuffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I heard it was D.B. Copper.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Because there is nothing else in the entire world to focus our energies on...


says someone that took time to post on fark
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Because there is nothing else in the entire world to focus our energies on...


It's historically relevant, dipwad. Anne Frank was an icon of the worst human tragedy in modern times. This shines more light on the awful decisions people had to make to protect their familes when a facist autocrat committed genocide.

Ignore the past at the peril of the future.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"The butler did it "

THAT'S A BINGO!!!
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sad but not that surprising, it was a terrible time to be a European Jew and one must understand the desire to do anything to protect one's family.   I cannot condone the man's actions but i do understand why he did it.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Ok, now I feel stupid.*
I saw that picture and laughed and then realized that Subby can only submit the funny headline, and NOT the accompanying picture.
Apparently all this time I thought that picture was the blind Hellen Keller.
I actually had to glance at the source as I figured that maybe some journalist was being cute on some funky website. Nope, BBC.
Did a quick Google and realized I'm yet another victim of the Hellen Keller/Anne Frank/Amelia Earhart joke.

/*unfortunately not a rare occurrence on Fark
//but come on! Can't blame me! Look at that picture again!


zimbomba63
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And here I always thought it was going to be her practicing her saxophone at an inopportune moment.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Was he the guy who said he remembered there were stairs where the bookcase was and he demanded a raise/extra cash?
 
Slypork
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: And here I always thought it was going to be her practicing her saxophone at an inopportune moment.


July 28: sat around quietly
July 30: sat around quietly
July 31: Went outside to play. JK, sat around quietly
August 1: Just heard some knocking. Going to answer the door. BRB
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Never did like that van der whatever guy, always looked like he was hiding had given something up.

zimbomba63
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Never did like that van der whatever guy, always looked like he was hiding had given something up.

[Fark user image 425x411]


If he shaved his head, he would make a most excellent Brainiac.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JD: Wow, sounds like a lot of impressive work to end up saying "speculative guessing"....

I think the odds that this guy did not do it are just as strong...


'SWAG' is a German word, picked up and being over-used by TFG.
 
