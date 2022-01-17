 Skip to content
 
(NPR) American Red Cross declares Blood Crisis. Donate blood if you can
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
screw the prizes, gift cards, or altruism...
it's a no-work, guilt-free 650 calorie loss per pint donated.  That's like a Big Mac, and then some.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they add: If you're gay, stay away.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My blood. No can has for free, so you can sell it for a profit to hospitals who then charge $thousands per unit.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.displate.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: But they add: If you're gay, stay away.


Actually the FDA says that and everyone who collects blood has to abide by that, unfortunately
/hopefully that changes under President Biden
 
lilfry14
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to donate 2-3 times a year as they'd have a blood drive at work I could conveniently go to.

I know they're getting desperate as I receive emails from them offering me a free shirt instead of just the orange juice.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient

[static.displate.com image 280x392]

Came for that; leaving to walk it off.
 
sooprd8ve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nahh.  Served 3 years stationed in Spain in the 90s.  They won't take my O-.  I'll just keep it for me.  It does smell a little mad-cowish tho.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they call non-stop.  apparently there is always a shortage and at this point it's a bit like my old manager that would send every email with the HIGH PRIORITY tag.

despite the constant shortage i've never heard of anyone not getting the blood they need though.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would, but I just donated for the first time in years a few weeks ago.  I think you've got to wait 60 days between whole blood donations, right?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Walker: But they add: If you're gay, stay away.

Actually the FDA says that and everyone who collects blood has to abide by that, unfortunately
/hopefully that changes under President Biden


They changed the rules significantly in 2020.

You can give if you're gay, so long as you haven't had sex with another man in a while. (3 months?)

They also changed the rules about people who had been in Western Europe and were likely to have had exposure to mad cow disease.

So if you're not been allowed to donate in the past, you might want to try again.

/this should've been filed as 'PSA'
//as this would be the opposite of a 'plug'
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blood Crisis would be a great name for a video game.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't they just declare thumb wars like the rest of us?
 
Nogale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same here. I'm now ineligible to donate because of chemo and the bio drug I'm still on. Have been urging everyone I know to roll up their sleeves. I was a regular donor before cancer.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Blahbbs: I would, but I just donated for the first time in years a few weeks ago.  I think you've got to wait 60 days between whole blood donations, right?


fifty-something days it the official cutoff.  i just use 2months as my gauge.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: But they add: If you're gay, stay away.


Guys that haven't gotten laid in a year can donate.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gay blood is still banned, because homophobia is still cool I guess
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Blahbbs: I would, but I just donated for the first time in years a few weeks ago.  I think you've got to wait 60 days between whole blood donations, right?


56 (eight weeks), but yeah.
 
RyogaM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only if I can veto who gets it.  Or you make clear to the person that gets it that I am vaxxed to the gills and if you take my blood you're no longer "pure-blood."  No blood for anti-vaxxers.
 
Nogale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish they could figure out how to produce synthetic blood that does the job. It would be such a game-changer.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an appointment for the next time I am back in town.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Walker: But they add: If you're gay, stay away.

Actually the FDA says that and everyone who collects blood has to abide by that, unfortunately
/hopefully that changes under President Biden


Actually, the anti-science people are standing in the way of that, and now we know they are legion. Unfarkinfortunately.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: johnny_vegas: Walker: But they add: If you're gay, stay away.

Actually the FDA says that and everyone who collects blood has to abide by that, unfortunately
/hopefully that changes under President Biden

They changed the rules significantly in 2020.

You can give if you're gay, so long as you haven't had sex with another man in a while. (3 months?)

They also changed the rules about people who had been in Western Europe and were likely to have had exposure to mad cow disease.

So if you're not been allowed to donate in the past, you might want to try again.

/this should've been filed as 'PSA'
//as this would be the opposite of a 'plug'


Yeah I just looked it up, you're cool if you haven't had the sex in 3 months. It's still based on the archaic belief that AIDS is so rampant that having gay sex means your were probably exposed and just don't know it. Straight people could spread AIDS just as easy why don't they have to wait 3 months? And isn't AIDS like manageable these days? Why are we still more frightened of that than any other disease?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Walker: But they add: If you're gay, stay away.

Actually the FDA says that and everyone who collects blood has to abide by that, unfortunately
/hopefully that changes under President Biden


Ok. So is blood classified as a food or as a drug?
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So.......how in the hell would you know if you were asymptomatic when you donate and possibly kill someone?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will they be giving any of the blood to antivaxxers?  If so, hard pass.

We need to make sure antivaxxers are totally excluded from society.
 
TTFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it wasn't for all their incessant spam calls after donating, I'd actually consider it.

And no, I'm not going through the trouble of setting up a GV black hole.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: You can give if you're gay, so long as you haven't had sex with another man in a while. (3 months?)


I think being a gay guy, and having to be celibate for 3 months, would kind of take away one of the big perks.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lizaardvark: johnny_vegas: Walker: But they add: If you're gay, stay away.

Actually the FDA says that and everyone who collects blood has to abide by that, unfortunately
/hopefully that changes under President Biden

Ok. So is blood classified as a food or as a drug?


If you drink it, food.

If you inject it, drug.

It also works as fertilizer
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't. My heart has gone back into AFib again and I'm on a blood thinner.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lizaardvark: johnny_vegas: Walker: But they add: If you're gay, stay away.

Actually the FDA says that and everyone who collects blood has to abide by that, unfortunately
/hopefully that changes under President Biden

Ok. So is blood classified as a food or as a drug?


I was surprised when I heard that for the first time.  From their mission statement:

"The Food and Drug Administration is responsible for protecting the public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, and medical devices;"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: /this should've been filed as 'PSA'
//as this would be the opposite of a 'plug'


You're right. I screwed that up.
/subby
 
Xander_CDN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sooprd8ve: Nahh.  Served 3 years stationed in Spain in the 90s.  They won't take my O-.  I'll just keep it for me.  It does smell a little mad-cowish tho.


Same here in Canada.  Lived in France for two years in the 90s and still banned.  Granted, I actually did eat calf brains at a soirée one night but still.
 
Portkey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: johnny_vegas: Walker: But they add: If you're gay, stay away.

Actually the FDA says that and everyone who collects blood has to abide by that, unfortunately
/hopefully that changes under President Biden

They changed the rules significantly in 2020.

You can give if you're gay, so long as you haven't had sex with another man in a while. (3 months?)

They also changed the rules about people who had been in Western Europe and were likely to have had exposure to mad cow disease.

So if you're not been allowed to donate in the past, you might want to try again.

/this should've been filed as 'PSA'
//as this would be the opposite of a 'plug'


Canada has changed our rules too, although I'm still on the "might get mad cow" list so I'm not eligible (also have low blood pressure so would probably pass out).
 
LineNoise
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Yeah I just looked it up, you're cool if you haven't had the sex in 3 months. It's still based on the archaic belief that AIDS is so rampant that having gay sex means your were probably exposed and just don't know it. Straight people could spread AIDS just as easy why don't they have to wait 3 months? And isn't AIDS like manageable these days? Why are we still more frightened of that than any other disease?


There is a bit of science in it.

The problem is that the rate in gay men is significantly higher, like significantly significantly higher, than straight people, and it takes typically a few months to be detectable. You also don't have anywhere as large of a donor pool.

Any positive now needs to be retested, people contacted, etc. You could maybe argue that is a good thing in helping make people aware, but i'm not 100% up on current testing methods, and i know in the past batching stuff for larger panels was common so a positive would result in a whole lot of waste and having to freak out a bunch of people when they got the "Uhhh, it probably isn't you, but someone who donated blood that got pooled with you has HIV, go get tested"
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Xander_CDN: sooprd8ve: Nahh.  Served 3 years stationed in Spain in the 90s.  They won't take my O-.  I'll just keep it for me.  It does smell a little mad-cowish tho.

Same here in Canada.  Lived in France for two years in the 90s and still banned.  Granted, I actually did eat calf brains at a soirée one night but still.


The FDA recently lifted a lot of restrictions on service members giving blood who served overseas: https://www.va.gov/pittsbur​gh-health-c​are/stories/many-veterans-who-served-i​n-europe-can-now-give-blood-fda-lifts-​ban/ .  Or you can do what I do as a non-vet with a lot of past travels - just don't reveal it. I know my blood is good!
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sooprd8ve: Nahh.  Served 3 years stationed in Spain in the 90s.  They won't take my O-.  I'll just keep it for me.  It does smell a little mad-cowish tho.


Yah me too, I lived in Germany during mad cow. No blood or organ donations allowed
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Did you guys know that you can't donate blood if you're a homosexual?
 
Portkey [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Xander_CDN: sooprd8ve: Nahh.  Served 3 years stationed in Spain in the 90s.  They won't take my O-.  I'll just keep it for me.  It does smell a little mad-cowish tho.

Same here in Canada.  Lived in France for two years in the 90s and still banned.  Granted, I actually did eat calf brains at a soirée one night but still.


4 months in France for me, and no brains (that I'm aware of) but I did have tripe once, along with other assorted organ meats and random unidentifiable foods.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: My blood. No can has for free, so you can sell it for a profit to hospitals who then charge $thousands per unit.


So you think they just take that blood from you, throw it in an igloo cooler, and then there is someone down the street at the hospital they dump it into?

That the testing, processing, logistics, storage, time for everyone involved to get it into someone is all free?
 
Liadan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: they call non-stop.  apparently there is always a shortage and at this point it's a bit like my old manager that would send every email with the HIGH PRIORITY tag.

despite the constant shortage i've never heard of anyone not getting the blood they need though.


They call constantly, and then they cancel appointments we've made to donate less than 24 hours out. It's so frustrating.
 
Portkey [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Death by Spaghettification: sooprd8ve: Nahh.  Served 3 years stationed in Spain in the 90s.  They won't take my O-.  I'll just keep it for me.  It does smell a little mad-cowish tho.

Yah me too, I lived in Germany during mad cow. No blood or organ donations allowed


Oh no! I never even thought about organ donation...I'm signed up to donate anything and everything needed and I don't remember seeing a mad cow exclusion (Canada).

Off to check...
 
LineNoise
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TTFK: If it wasn't for all their incessant spam calls after donating, I'd actually consider it.

And no, I'm not going through the trouble of setting up a GV black hole.


I donate a couple of times a year. Other than a text if the supply is low and I haven't donated in a while, or the occasional email, it isn't like i have dracula banging at my door every 3 months.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'll have to check on the lifting of restrictions, I know I was put on a list at the plasma center. Time to make some phone calls.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: So.......how in the hell would you know if you were asymptomatic when you donate and possibly kill someone?


You don't.

That's why they take all of the sample tubes from you, so they test the blood before they give it to someone.

They also ask you questions about risky behavior that you had, so they don't bother taking blood from you if you're at a higher risk of having various diseases.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Can you catch the vaccine from a vaccinated donor?

Will the Red Cross accept blood if you are taking horse medicine?

Why do so many drunks and druggies give blood for money?

Should money be involved at all?

Can the Red Cross legally administer vaccine through blood donations?

Is shunning plague rats religious discrimination in the case of Jehovah's Witnesses or should we leave the shunning to the Amish?

Can the Amish have blood transfusions?

Now that people are dying from lack of hospital beds and cares even without Covid 19 because all the beds are occupied by hypocritical plague rats can we bring back the stocks and pilories, not to mention the death penalty on the public health care?

Should people who argue that modern health care is not in the Bible be allowed to eat potatoes, chocolate, pumpkin, hot peppers, and other new world foods? Does Christian kosher prohibit turkeys because they are kosher but not mentioned among the kosher birds?

Isn't it hypocritical to bad mouth science and scientific medicine and to rely on it to save you from your malice and folly when you get a virus or vaccine or even parasites?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dr. Opossum: I know my blood is good!


This is why we have blanket limitations on stuff.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Liadan: tom baker's scarf: they call non-stop.  apparently there is always a shortage and at this point it's a bit like my old manager that would send every email with the HIGH PRIORITY tag.

despite the constant shortage i've never heard of anyone not getting the blood they need though.

They call constantly, and then they cancel appointments we've made to donate less than 24 hours out. It's so frustrating.


my biggest criticism of them is the hours they keep around me.  10a-4p, M-F and you can't figure out why donations are down.  it's a real stumper.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Mad cow makes a wonderful excuse for cowards to not give blood. Also, to avoid needles.

I think we should taunt people who are afraid to get the needle but not the Covid.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.