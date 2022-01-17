 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   Chef whose entire family died of Covid targeted by anti-vaxxers who claim his entire story is a lie   (metro.co.uk) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... and they're coming for his family.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the truly mean, insensitive people are Farkers who say mean things about plague rats.
 
Cormee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It was his cooking, killed them
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
His whole family must have been really old, fat and vitamin D deficient.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, the antivaxxers likely have worse than Alzheimer's brain damage.  So of course they are.  Time for biden to round up the antivaxxers and put them in national resiliency centers, for their safety, and our safety.  And if the resiliency centers are just thunderdomes, that is fine.
 
dracos31
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This guy should get a free pass to shoot any antivaxxer he sees.
 
Headso
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Isn't this how Alex Jones was sued?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cormee: It was his cooking, killed them


He didn't use canned salmon, did he?
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Anybody want to draw the Venn diagram of Sandy Hook deny fanatics and militant anti-vaxxers?

No, no one wants to draw that circle?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Faintly horrified that there's a "COVID section" in cemeteries, the way we used to have for other infectious diseases that remain infectious even after death.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dracos31: This guy should get a free pass to shoot any antivaxxer he sees.


It's England, so no guns.

Now crossbows?  That's an idea.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There's something wrong with these people
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: His whole family must have been really old, fat and vitamin D deficient.



Well of course, they lived in Lisbon, well noted for [checks notes] ah yes, noted for being the sunniest capital city in Europe with 28,000 hours of sunlight a year.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Everything about this story is tragic, geez.
 
dracos31
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: dracos31: This guy should get a free pass to shoot any antivaxxer he sees.

It's England, so no guns.

Now crossbows?  That's an idea.


British Chef. Sentence them to eat dinner with him.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: Anybody want to draw the Venn diagram of Sandy Hook deny fanatics and militant anti-vaxxers?

No, no one wants to draw that circle?


You're probably one of the few old-timers who still even remembers Sandy Hook, dude. Are you trapped in a time loop?
 
anuran
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Well, the antivaxxers likely have worse than Alzheimer's brain damage.  So of course they are.  Time for biden to round up the antivaxxers and put them in national resiliency centers, for their safety, and our safety.  And if the resiliency centers are just thunderdomes, that is fine.


You've actually said something sensible for once. Is the antabuse finally kicking in?
 
anuran
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: dracos31: This guy should get a free pass to shoot any antivaxxer he sees.

It's England, so no guns.

Now crossbows?  That's an idea.


He has access to large knives, unlike most of the UK
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

anuran: AurizenDarkstar: dracos31: This guy should get a free pass to shoot any antivaxxer he sees.

It's England, so no guns.

Now crossbows?  That's an idea.

He has access to large knives, unlike most of the UK


And meat grinders.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: Anybody want to draw the Venn diagram of Sandy Hook deny fanatics and militant anti-vaxxers?

No, no one wants to draw that circle?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Civchic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A member of a local Facebook mom's group (don't judge!) was quoted in a national newspaper article about vaccinating her medically fragile son with his second dose early (before the 8 weeks after first dose) with advice from his doctors.  It was a very reasoned, intelligent quote about making sure your family is protected (fyi Canada only opened vaccination for the 5-11 crowd November 23 - so the 8 weeks is only just up now for the first ones to get it).

She got ripped apart online.  She runs a small business (beekeeping, honey, bee products) and had to temporarily shut down her business Facebook pages, etc due to the vile messages she was receiving.  People were telling her she was better off murdering her child, and that all of her children should be taken away.

But yeah - me saying that anti-vaxxers are the problem is "encouraging division".  People are awful.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: dracos31: This guy should get a free pass to shoot any antivaxxer he sees.

It's England, so no guns.

Now crossbows?  That's an idea.


Bender crossbow Ow
Youtube TjZfhjG-vT0
 
delysid25
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Technically speaking wouldn't he be a member of his own family? So his ENTIRE family didn't die
 
shamen123
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Civchic: A member of a local Facebook mom's group (don't judge!) was quoted in a national newspaper article about vaccinating her medically fragile son with his second dose early (before the 8 weeks after first dose) with advice from his doctors.  It was a very reasoned, intelligent quote about making sure your family is protected (fyi Canada only opened vaccination for the 5-11 crowd November 23 - so the 8 weeks is only just up now for the first ones to get it).


She got ripped apart online.  She runs a small business (beekeeping, honey, bee products) and had to temporarily shut down her business Facebook pages, etc due to the vile messages she was receiving.  People were telling her she was better off murdering her child, and that all of her children should be taken away.

But yeah - me saying that anti-vaxxers are the problem is "encouraging division".  People are awful.

Ive also seen people whos business pages have been mobbed with bad reviews due to anti vax vigilantes. Literally ruining someones livelihood over their personal choice. Its not hard to let people respect their own choices in life. and let nature run its course for those who dont want to be vaccinated.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh sure, he was "harassed" by "anti-vaxxers." Please, this is just trying to make them look bad. I'm onto him. I'm gonna go find his social media and let him know that he can't keep spreading these harassment lies, otherwise someone might where he lives and make him regret it.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They're not anti-vax. They're pro-Covid.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jso2897: But the truly mean, insensitive people are Farkers who say mean things about plague rats.


Nah, I'm pretty sure it's the people that force children to dig through crap and cut off body parts if caught stealing, all with the goal find shiny rocks for those impressed by shiny rocks. But, those guys are right behind them. Then the bankers and insurance farks followed by the lawyers and politicians.

Oh, I almost forgot the bureaucrats. Those guys are why we are here. You need to build bypasses.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Xai
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Anti vaxxers are evil assholes lacking all empathy for others.

I saw a post on the Tonga volcano where a woman said that they chose to live near the ocean and this was the risk they took. Sure enough she was an anti vaxxer.
 
anfrind
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Antivaxxers are worse than pedophiles.
 
jesus fark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: There's something wrong with these people


Well, what are you waiting for?
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Civchic: But yeah - me saying that anti-vaxxers are the problem is "encouraging division". People are awful.


None of this is new.  When looking at historical pandemics, you'll find the same small but vocal groups of people sowing hysteria or rebuffing containment attempts.  They just have a new tool for spreading their garbage.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 minute ago  

anfrind: Antivaxxers are worse than pedophiles.


Yup. They're effectively Sand Hook Truthers. Same MO.
 
fat_free
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So THIS radical anti-vaxxer with over 170K follower is either tubed or dead.

<Jeremy_clarkson.jpg>
 
