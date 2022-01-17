 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Today's FARK-ready headline: Egg throwing juveniles have their plans scrambled   (local21news.com) divider line
13
    More: Dumbass, Egg, juveniles, plans, police  
•       •       •

231 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2022 at 12:35 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is no yolk either.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That wouldn't make the once-a-week paper in my hometown of 5,000.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Their prank days are ova.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A team of hard-boiled detectives was able to crack the case.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wow. Completely reasonable response.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Wow. Completely reasonable response.


Those kids are probably alwhite
 
Mock26
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Police notified the owner of the car and advised the boys to clean off the car or face charges. The car was cleaned off, and no charges have been filed."

Nice handling by the cops, but also nice to see that the boys accepted their punishment.
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wasn't this article followed by the one about the chicken crossing the road?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When they're older, they'll play chicken.
 
khatores
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Years ago I was driving somewhere at night and my car got egged. I turned around but the little shiats had run off. Probably better for everyone involved that I didn't catch them.

It got in between the window and the door seal. I never was able to get all of it off, short of just replacing the door seals.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This headline should be on the Fark greatest hits albumen.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mock26: "Police notified the owner of the car and advised the boys to clean off the car or face charges. The car was cleaned off, and no charges have been filed."


Nice handling by the cops, but also nice to see that the boys accepted their punishment.

Note the strategic use of passive voice there. It didn't say the kids cleaned off the car. It said the car was cleaned off. For all we know, they convinced their parents to do it.
 
jimjays
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I never used it, but as a teen there was a great spot between me and the neighbor for throwing stuff at cars. It was a thin spot mostly hidden by bushes. Every so often I'd hear kids there and look out my bedroom window to see them throwing snowballs or eggs at cars. I thought it would be fun to open the window and pelt a couple kids in the back of the head with eggs. But they'd know where it came from and where I lived to retaliate, the window was kind of tight that they'd have heard me open it (Father once caught me climbing through in the middle of the night, but I think it was prolly the dog that ratted me out) --and most importantly, I've always liked eggs that I didn't want to waste them.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.