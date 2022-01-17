 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Our latest Mad-Libs headline comes from Europe: Horses jump through bonfires in Spanish purification ceremony   (nypost.com) divider line
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet they jump carefilly.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean..
A lint brush is probably easier. But, you can't deny the showmanship...
 
Butternut Squanch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard through reliable sources that you can cure yourself of Covid by jumping through a fire.  Don't tell the Trumpers, though.  We want to restrict these live-saving strategies from them.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always amusing when Christians perform magic pagan purification rituals.
 
maldinero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In a blizzard, he was lost
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was purify horses by forcing them through a gradient of sieves of reducing size.


Mmmm, that's some good horse juice.
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No one expects the Spanish immolation.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition!
 
Butternut Squanch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition!


Also would have accepted "Spanish Incineration"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The horse, the horse, the horse is on fire
 
