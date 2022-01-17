 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   More than 50 million under winter weather alerts across the East Coast today. Cool tag is stocked up on milk and bread and ready to go   (cnn.com) divider line
29
    More: Cool, United States, Virginia, North Carolina, Wind, Southern United States, Lee County, Florida, South Carolina, Confederate States of America  
•       •       •

247 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2022 at 9:31 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just looked outside. A foot and a half of snow. Even with my truck having 4 wheel drive I'm not going anywhere.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's as if Omicron got everyone.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
First day back in-class for our kids... and it's back to distance learning due to snow.  Nice thing about the distance learning is they can't shut down the school for snow days anymore.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What about the eggs, subby? WHAT ABOUT THE EGGS?
 
12349876
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: First day back in-class for our kids... and it's back to distance learning due to snow.  Nice thing about the distance learning is they can't shut down the school for snow days anymore.


There are schools that go on MLK day?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Storm missed us. A few days ago, they were promising 6 inches. We only got about 1/2 inch. I was disappointed, but my wife said she was used to that. Not sure what she meant.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gave me an excuse to take the day off.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Got some freezing rain and it was gone from the trees and all by about 2:00. They are calling for snow here in SC pretty much all day Friday so well see.
 
Zykstar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Stocked up on bread and milk is good, but what about storm chips? Does everyone have their storm chips?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: Just looked outside. A foot and a half of snow. Even with my truck having 4 wheel drive I'm not going anywhere.


We got aboot 3 inches here. Finally got to take the new 4Runner out to play a bit and exercise the 4-wheel drive system (which otherwise rarely gets used). Even turned on the rear diff locker for a short bit so that it doesn't become useless.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Storm missed us. A few days ago, they were promising 6 inches. We only got about 1/2 inch. I was disappointed, but my wife said she was used to that. Not sure what she meant.


Don't be a snowflake and demand that she explain herself.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
About to go shovel the driveway, so not getting a kick...
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We had the good old Virginia trinity.  Snow, freezing rain and rain.  What a mess.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

12349876: Unsung_Hero: First day back in-class for our kids... and it's back to distance learning due to snow.  Nice thing about the distance learning is they can't shut down the school for snow days anymore.

There are schools that go on MLK day?


Sorry, should have prefaced that with, "I'm in Canada".  And no, we tend not to observe MLK day here.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
14 inches outside right now.   Warm and comfy inside.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Got 2' of snow here so far. Took the dogs out and they were not impressed my bluetick went out and then ran back into bed and hasn't moved for the last three hours. He's a Georgia transplant and has never adjusted to the winter.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
First snow, then freezing rain, and now just rain here in MA.

Translation - A mess with black ice for the lulz.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
8 inches.  Finally get to use the snowblower I got in October.  Thought I had cursed us to a year with no snow.  -14 inches off of the average snowfall up until now.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yesterday we had flurries and rain mix. It was 34 all day and then dropped to 26.

But now most things look dry.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There's one guy that can mess up a relatively warm 24-29 degree spell and strike dark cold terror into people .  So let that warm you when you're safe and eating French toast on the East Coast.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

12349876: Unsung_Hero: First day back in-class for our kids... and it's back to distance learning due to snow.  Nice thing about the distance learning is they can't shut down the school for snow days anymore.

There are schools that go on MLK day?


No holiday in areas run by right-wingers.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Got 2' of snow here so far. Took the dogs out and they were not impressed my bluetick went out and then ran back into bed and hasn't moved for the last three hours. He's a Georgia transplant and has never adjusted to the winter.


[Fark user image 243x324]


This dog has a look on it's face like "How could you do this to me?"
 
tommyl66
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We got a few inches of snow before it turned to sleet/rain right around sunrise. Just enough snow that the rain/snowmelt wasn't flowing down the driveway so I had to clear a channel for it. It was like shoveling runny oatmeal.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Storm missed us. A few days ago, they were promising 6 inches. We only got about 1/2 inch. I was disappointed, but my wife said she was used to that. Not sure what she meant.


Cancelled several appoitments today & tomorrow (they were rural, involved transporting old folks who have trouble walking).  Several articles were comparing this storm to the Blizzard of '96, which dropped 4 feet in 3 days.

It's still sleeting here, but the roads have been cleared by force of traffic & rain.  Even lawn coverage is spotty thanks to the water.  I'm about to go out and scrape an inch or two of slush off my sidewalk for the sake of not being fined by the city.
 
12349876
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: 12349876: Unsung_Hero: First day back in-class for our kids... and it's back to distance learning due to snow.  Nice thing about the distance learning is they can't shut down the school for snow days anymore.

There are schools that go on MLK day?

No holiday in areas run by right-wingers.


My area was voting for the Bushes in the 90s and 00s and I always had MLK day off from school.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Snow Day - Pah! That's adorable.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If I was still in Atlanta it would be time to go to Kroger and throw bread on the floor.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Super slushy here about 4" deep and rather heavy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

awruk!: RTOGUY: Got 2' of snow here so far. Took the dogs out and they were not impressed my bluetick went out and then ran back into bed and hasn't moved for the last three hours. He's a Georgia transplant and has never adjusted to the winter.



[Fark user image 243x324]

This dog has a look on it's face like "How could you do this to me?"

He's definitely not a winter dog I had to drag him outside but in the summer you have to drag him inside because he'll stay out all day long.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.