(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   #BettyWhiteChallenge - It's only $5 to earn the tag and help some local critters   (fox13news.com) divider line
ChimpMitten
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm going to watch a super cut of all of the times in Golden Girls she talks about farking.
 
davynelson
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If she'd made it to 100 I would donate, but otherwise it doesn't feel like she lived up to her end of the challenge.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Tag? Seems like an opportunity Drew!
$5 For a animal tag, sent to charity? Love it!
 
peachee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm not giving any money to that 'Human Society' group. They have enough going on.
 
keldaria
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

davynelson: If she'd made it to 100 I would donate, but otherwise it doesn't feel like she lived up to her end of the challenge.


I have no doubt Betty White would have loved that joke.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
One of the rare cases that the Hero tag almost seems not enough.

And on MLK Day, no less.

My (not 100th) birthday is this weekend, and I already consider myself that age, so I think it's a safe argument to say she's (close enough to being) a centurion.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"The challenge asks fans to pick a human society, local rescue or animal shelter in her memory and donate $5 in her name on Jan. 17."

(For real, though. Donate.)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
