(Al Arabiya)   The Tonga volcano isn't quite done
23
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The communication with the islands is almost completely cut off and their water supply is tainted with ash and may not be drinkable for some time.    They're not able to land planes there because of the ash cloud, but they're trying.
They only had their first case of Covid recently and experts expect that relief efforts for the volcano will bring many new cases.   The article didn't say, but I suspect the vax rate there isn't particularly good.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cnn.​c​om/cnn/2022/01/17/asia/tonga-volcanic-​eruption-tsunami-explainer-intl-hnk/in​dex.html
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
From other sources, this volcano can be expected to be active for several months.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This article from October when the first Covid showed up says the people of Tonga were not misinformation asshats about the vaccine and 80% got their first jab within days of the reported case.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/tonga-h​a​s-its-1st-covid-caseand-everyones-gett​ing-vaxxed?ref=home&utm_source=fark&ut​m_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID​=ref_fark
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Will this affect the supply of Fiji waters?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Volcano
Youtube c5NQOgm91pw
 
the Mole of Production [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hunga Tonga is the name of my Porno for Pyros ukulele cover band.
 
deathdidpartme
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

So are you the covid police.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Do they have any reports from the islands yet about survivors? Has anyone been able to get over there?
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I told them this would happen when they stopped sacrificing the first infant born every New Years Day.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cool! Global warming over! I can take the cat off my Corvette now.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: I told them this would happen when they stopped sacrificing the first infant born every New Years Day.


i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
*sigh* Better live-up to the login.

Man, I had a volcanic eruption this morning - I tell ya!
The "magma" scorched right through my favourite pair of underpants.

/daily contractual obligation met
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Virus won't do the trick? Send in the Volcano.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wall of Voodoo - Ring of Fire
Youtube 8FyTfLAlASU
 
Dinodork
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Do they have any reports from the islands yet about survivors? Has anyone been able to get over there?


At least one story of the body of a British charity worker being recovered.

Western part of the main island has heavy damage.

Single internet cable to Fiji was cut. That was the only cable available to the island chain.

No rescue flights landing yet. Sat phones working intermittently. It's going to be a few days before we get on-the-ground photos and info.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Radar images seem to show that the volcano has been mostly blown apart, with only remnants of two islands left at the outer margins.

This could very well be the most powerful eruption of the 21st century so far, with an energy equivalent potentially in the hundreds of megatons.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It is quite difficult to put a volcano on the cart
 
jerryskid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It would be an appropriate end to humanity to have the Earth fart us all to death.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't think any
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Damnit

I don't think anyone thinks that volcano is anywhere near done.
Those poor people. :-(
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jerryskid: It would be an appropriate end to humanity to have the Earth fart us all to death.


So we all go out like Annville at the end of Preacher's first season?

/it was a lit fart, mind you
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: Do they have any reports from the islands yet about survivors?


They're too busy burying them.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lindalouwho: Damnit

I don't think anyone thinks that volcano is anywhere near done.
Those poor people. :-(


I am amazed anyone is still alive. That blast was massive.
 
