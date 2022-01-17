 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Now that the CDC has updated their mask guidance to recommend n95 masks about one year after the rest of the world did so, NPR has tips where to find them   (npr.org) divider line
29
    More: Spiffy, Gas mask, Masks, Respirator, N95s, higher quality masks, similar high-filtration respirators, KN95s, Aaron Collins  
•       •       •

445 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jan 2022 at 11:05 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And don't just buy the cheapest N95 that Grainger sells.  Damn, that mask was sized for a child's face.  Sperian brand, not worth it.  Go with 3M.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I bought 100 for when we were in Europe for a business trip. Standard Honeywell masks from a reputable dealer.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: And don't just buy the cheapest N95 that Grainger sells.  Damn, that mask was sized for a child's face.  Sperian brand, not worth it.  Go with 3M.


Indeed, to make sure they meet (at least) NIOSH certification.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't forget to stock up on high quality condoms as well. Don't buy the cheap ones that fall apart when you reuse them.

s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
jbuist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We moved from cloth/surgical to KF94 when the kids went back to school this year.

Nobody's gotten anything. Youngest sat next to a kid in class that tested positive. She was clear. I got a haircut on a Thursday from somebody that tested positive on Saturday. I was also clear.

Super easy to wear too.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: NM Volunteer: And don't just buy the cheapest N95 that Grainger sells.  Damn, that mask was sized for a child's face.  Sperian brand, not worth it.  Go with 3M.

Indeed, to make sure they meet (at least) NIOSH certification.


They are NIOSH certified.  They are just tiny and extremely inflexible.  I'm used to a much larger mask.
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Begging for a PS contest:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh subby's so smart, does subby think he can run the CDC?

//probably can, bunch of jerkoffs in charge over there
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Used to have the 3M N-95' in the supply cabinet at my previous job until the criminal administration started stealing shipments to resell. Was cool when the supply company pulled them with no warning and left us with nothing.
 
EBN-OZN [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
List of NIOSH-certified N95 mask brands.

Been buying some from Bielcor. Might not be the best price, but free shipping and I know they are certified.
 
powtard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So the anti-maskers were right when this all started when they said cloth masks made no difference.  Ugh.
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Don't forget to stock up on high quality condoms as well.


I wear two all day, so when I take one off it feels like I dont have one on.

Kinda like swinging two bats on the on deck circle.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
1. Vaccinated with booster
2. The only important number is how many vaccinated are hospitalized when looking at medical capacity.
3. Unvaxxed should lose their ICU spot for anyone else.  Vaccinated people get sick but not hospitalized?  Congrats you have any number of what's already out there.
4. I'm good with the cheapo mask because I have a bunch already.  I'm not doing another rat race for scarce things.  Why not bother with it?  Reference back to step 1.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jbuist: We moved from cloth/surgical to KF94 when the kids went back to school this year.

Nobody's gotten anything. Youngest sat next to a kid in class that tested positive. She was clear. I got a haircut on a Thursday from somebody that tested positive on Saturday. I was also clear.

Super easy to wear too.


I don't even know where to buy those, except on Amazon.  And I will never buy from Amazon.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And all the varient scares are crap.  The flu could mutate, too, but we don't ooga booga for that every year.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This the same CDC that has, over the last few years:

Recommended no mask at all.
Recommended a mask.
Recommended two masks.
Recommended a mask only if you're not vaxxed.
Recommended a mask even if you're vaxxed.

If they had any credibility at all before this, they sure as fark don't now.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Im currently using the duckface ones at work. They are a biatch to work with.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MBooda: Begging for a PS contest:
[Fark user image image 850x566]


I can't use photoshop, but if I could I know where I'd start
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DMDmarty
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: jbuist: We moved from cloth/surgical to KF94 when the kids went back to school this year.

Nobody's gotten anything. Youngest sat next to a kid in class that tested positive. She was clear. I got a haircut on a Thursday from somebody that tested positive on Saturday. I was also clear.

Super easy to wear too.

I don't even know where to buy those, except on Amazon.  And I will never buy from Amazon.


Tons on fleabay.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
NM Volunteer:
I don't even know where to buy those, except on Amazon.  And I will never buy from Amazon.

the majority of products are not sold by Amazon on the Amazon website, you know that right?  Amazon is a sales aggregator, like eBay.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: jbuist: We moved from cloth/surgical to KF94 when the kids went back to school this year.

Nobody's gotten anything. Youngest sat next to a kid in class that tested positive. She was clear. I got a haircut on a Thursday from somebody that tested positive on Saturday. I was also clear.

Super easy to wear too.

I don't even know where to buy those, except on Amazon.  And I will never buy from Amazon.


Any place with painting supplies.

So Home Depot, Lowes, Ace Hardware, etc.

It's possible that places with woodworking supplies would have them too, as it's a good idea to wear them when cutting plywood or MDF.  (Or wood in general, but more so with engineered wood products)

I have two types- the 3M bowl shaped ones for if I need to wear them all day, and some Japanese made ones that fold flat that are useful to stash as a backup as you don't have issues if they get crushed.

And if you can only find earloop type masks, talk to someone with a 3D printer about making you an 'ear saver'. (And you can buy them online these days, too)
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

southernmanblog: This the same CDC that has, over the last few years:

Recommended no mask at all.
Recommended a mask.
Recommended two masks.
Recommended a mask only if you're not vaxxed.
Recommended a mask even if you're vaxxed.

If they had any credibility at all before this, they sure as fark don't now.


COVID situation has changed rapidly over the last 2 years, though. The recommendations for May 2021 are going to be a lot different than January 2022 due to variants and other factors.

The big one I fault them on is not recommending masks initially, but at the same time it was hard to find quality masks in spring 2020, so the recommendation wouldn't have helped without the government distributing masks. In those early days we had family meme era with seeing machines making masks for us and mailing them to us.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

southernmanblog: This the same CDC that has, over the last few years:

Recommended no mask at all.
Recommended a mask.
Recommended two masks.
Recommended a mask only if you're not vaxxed.
Recommended a mask even if you're vaxxed.

If they had any credibility at all before this, they sure as fark don't now.


First one was designed to make sure we didn't hoard masks from healthcare workers, second one was "okay, the healthcare workers have theirs, now it's your turn", the rest is just new information as it's received.

I haven't followed "don't need to wear" instructions and have worn them all the time. I am getting my booster shot tomorrow and still will wear a mask until the virus gets eradicated or the human species dies out.
 
trialpha
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

southernmanblog: This the same CDC that has, over the last few years:

Recommended no mask at all.
Recommended a mask.
Recommended two masks.
Recommended a mask only if you're not vaxxed.
Recommended a mask even if you're vaxxed.

If they had any credibility at all before this, they sure as fark don't now.


Yeah, it would have been way better for them to make one recommendation and keep it while ignoring changing circumstances.
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We got two boxes of twenty count KN95 masks from Amazon.  Amazon is trying to sort out bad actors, but I'm not sure if it makes any difference.  The masks seem pretty good.  Better than cloth and at least as good as the blue 'surgical' masks, I think.  But, N95 class?  I don't know.  Next time, I'll probably get 3M. Without the vent hole.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No way.
Work in a warehouse.
People will quit.
I will. Those suck.
Trade you a warehouse job, good money, for no mask job.
Imagine how farking upset fir the last 2 years at you pearl clutching sit at homers?
Really upset,
Fark, your geniuses you sat on your fat arses for 2 years when hazard pay didnt enter your orbit.
When lock down march 2020, had to have papers to literally drive 30 miles, because we were (are?) Essential Workers.
Come on. Get your shiat together.
It's a representative democracy.
Not one of you fark faces ran for city council.
Or county commissioner.
No on our back u exist.
Fark u very much
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: southernmanblog: This the same CDC that has, over the last few years:

Recommended no mask at all.
Recommended a mask.
Recommended two masks.
Recommended a mask only if you're not vaxxed.
Recommended a mask even if you're vaxxed.

If they had any credibility at all before this, they sure as fark don't now.

First one was designed to make sure we didn't hoard masks from healthcare workers, second one was "okay, the healthcare workers have theirs, now it's your turn", the rest is just new information as it's received.

I haven't followed "don't need to wear" instructions and have worn them all the time. I am getting my booster shot tomorrow and still will wear a mask until the virus gets eradicated or the human species dies out.


^^^ All of this.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MBooda: Begging for a PS contest:
[Fark user image image 850x566]


We've been wearing FFP3-N99 since the start.   They cost £4 each but the wife's an infection control nurse so resistance is futile.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hey Nurse!: MBooda: Begging for a PS contest:
[Fark user image image 850x566]

I can't use photoshop, but if I could I know where I'd start
[Fark user image image 198x255]


Thank u, need that
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.