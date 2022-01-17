 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Police sergeant under investigation after grabbing suspect by the throat. Sorry, I meant grabbing a fellow police officer by the throat after she tried to pull him away from harming a suspect   (nbcnews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the intervening officer performed in an excellent fashion as expected. Now let's see the brass do the same.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently unbeknown to NBC News, the unidentified sergeant has indeed been identified.

Investigators are trying to determine if Sgt. Christopher Pullease, a 21-year veteran of the Sunrise Police Department, should face criminal charges after assaulting a female colleague on film.

Florida Cop Assaults Female Officer For Pulling Him Off Of Black Suspect In Handcuffs (blackenterprise.com)

cheesecake.articleassets.meaww.comView Full Size


The female officer was within policy trying to de-escalate a situation that Pullease was unnecessarily escalating. I have my money riding on their union siding with the choker instead of the chokee, but I haven't seen anything thus far. What I find appalling is that no other officer stepped in to stop Pullease when he put his hands on her throat.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The investigation will end with the choking victim being fired.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: The investigation will end with the choking victim being fired.


They should not have been so chokeable.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: indylaw: The investigation will end with the choking victim being fired.

They should not have been so chokeable.


Well, yeah. Look at what she was wearing.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think a lot of the problems with police have nothing to do with training police officers. A lot of cops are simply people with anger management issues.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have been arrested on the spot for assault, when attempting to throttle a fellow officer.

The fact that he wasn't, shows how endemic the problems are in this police department/jurisdiction.

No question, this felonious officer should be behind bars.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can just look at that guy and see that he thinks he's right about everything and he wants to murder people who disagree really badly.


Perfect candidate for a janitor at a peep show booth, our society really should do a better job of making sure the mental defects work jobs that are more suited to their personality.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always that pesky meathead 90% of cops making the other 10% look bad.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one's going to be a tough call for the police union.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: I think a lot of the problems with police have nothing to do with training police officers. A lot of cops are simply people with anger management issues.


the police hire from the population, so given the general state of US culture, are you surprised?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure his fellow officers will now shun this guy for his unprofessional behavior... scratch that, they'll give her shiat for being a snitch trying to ruin a good man's career.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure that this is the first time I've seen a "good apple".
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: I think a lot of the problems with police have nothing to do with training police officers. A lot of cops are simply people with anger management issues.


Bingo.

And the time they get caught is never the first time. These dolts have a whole list of minor incidents behind them that would be red flags to anyone looking for them. "Little things" like slamming their lockers shut at the end of a hard day, throwing their duty bag into the trunk of the car, yelling at a secretary when their paycheck was off a few cents, stuff that's been laughed off these 20 years as "Oh, that's just Sarge, he gets that way sometimes."

The "problem" is that this crap isn't dealt with right away, the first time patrolman Dipshiat slammed his locker shut at the end of the day, instead of 20 years later after it was an ingrained habit.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pul-lease! Look how red his face is. That guy is raging more roids than Lou Ferigno. So good to have these upstanding people on the force.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police Union seeing a cop who abuses minorities and women
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So the intervening officer performed in an excellent fashion as expected. Now let's see the brass do the same.


Nelson-HAHA.png

I seriously doubt he'll get any reprimand. Maybe he'll have to take a sensitivity class.

/he should be fired and barred from working in law enforcement
//he should be barred from being a mall cop FFS
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CasperImproved: He should have been arrested on the spot for assault, when attempting to throttle a fellow officer.

The fact that he wasn't, shows how endemic the problems are in this police department/jurisdiction.

No question, this felonious officer should be behind bars.


This
 
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brosephus: Apparently unbeknown to NBC News, the unidentified sergeant has indeed been identified.

Investigators are trying to determine if Sgt. Christopher Pullease, a 21-year veteran of the Sunrise Police Department, should face criminal charges after assaulting a female colleague on film.

Florida Cop Assaults Female Officer For Pulling Him Off Of Black Suspect In Handcuffs (blackenterprise.com)

[cheesecake.articleassets.meaww.com image 800x420]

The female officer was within policy trying to de-escalate a situation that Pullease was unnecessarily escalating. I have my money riding on their union siding with the choker instead of the chokee, but I haven't seen anything thus far. What I find appalling is that no other officer stepped in to stop Pullease when he put his hands on her throat.


Under the new law regarding cops stopping other cops from committing crimes, those officers that just watched the sarge assault the female cop should all be charged, maybe twice since they just watched both incidences.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: WastrelWay: I think a lot of the problems with police have nothing to do with training police officers. A lot of cops are simply people with anger management issues.

the police hire from the population, so given the general state of US culture, are you surprised?


Years ago the police trainer for the southern region of my state gave a talk to one of my classes, and he told us 90% of his applicants were bullies or psychopaths, and while he was able to weed out many of them, basic quotas meant some had to be let through just to have cops. As it turns out, smart empathetic people don't want to be cops, or guards, or any other shiat job that coincidentally carries a weapon.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: I think a lot of the problems with police have nothing to do with training police officers. A lot of cops are simply people with anger management issues.


It's both. Many of these people are the worst dregs of society, AND the training they get only encourages illegal conduct.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: WastrelWay: I think a lot of the problems with police have nothing to do with training police officers. A lot of cops are simply people with anger management issues.

Bingo.

And the time they get caught is never the first time. These dolts have a whole list of minor incidents behind them that would be red flags to anyone looking for them. "Little things" like slamming their lockers shut at the end of a hard day, throwing their duty bag into the trunk of the car, yelling at a secretary when their paycheck was off a few cents, stuff that's been laughed off these 20 years as "Oh, that's just Sarge, he gets that way sometimes."

The "problem" is that this crap isn't dealt with right away, the first time patrolman Dipshiat slammed his locker shut at the end of the day, instead of 20 years later after it was an ingrained habit.


That's a man thing honestly. I see it in older men, regardless of race, all the time. It's like they just want things to annoy them. I suspect it has to do with no longer being sexually relevant, and living in an impotent society that won't encourage their violent fantasies.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For anybody who can't/won't use the embedded video player:

/it's the news report, not raw footage, though it shows the incident

Florida cop seen putting hand on fellow officer's throat on body cam video
Youtube 5Bo2ymxZhlw
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They describe the offending officer as standing over the guy they detained with pepper spray. The video shows the arrested man was in cuffs and in the back of the squad car when egopig started to assault him. That's when the young officer intervened and try to deescalate the situation. His response? Choke the peacemaker for the crime of interrupting his power trip.

He shouldn't be on desk duty, he should be fired. Immediately. He's a hazard to himself and the community.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the Sunrise Pollce Chief did not see that guy as being a problem.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you stop a cop from assaulting a minority it's only natural that he should compensate by assaulting a woman.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to take a closer look at his tattoos and oh, maybe his browser history.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll do what they usually with abusive cops, put them in charge of training.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ray_Finkle: Police Union seeing a cop who abuses minorities and women
[memegenerator.net image 601x324]


Well you might like to imagine a whole system so simpleton, but pretty sure the existence of this article is proof otherwise.

The frat house system places fellow members above all others, except the group as a whole.
So while the "old guard" may still be found in positions of course, the reality of the next generation of pigs will be far more blade runner than heat of the night.

less what color or sex you got and more just, not being the little people.

If it were so cartoonishly simpleton, it either not be that much a problem to contend with. Or it is that, and it means we're even more dumb than is obvious at first glance.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bathtub Cynic:As it turns out, smart empathetic people don't want to be cops, or guards, or any other shiat job that coincidentally carries a weapon.

how many domestic violence calls can a person of better than average intelligence stomach?  given that is the bulk of what police deal with on a daily basis, reasonable intelligent people tend to shy away from that job.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: They describe the offending officer as standing over the guy they detained with pepper spray. The video shows the arrested man was in cuffs and in the back of the squad car when egopig started to assault him. That's when the young officer intervened and try to deescalate the situation. His response? Choke the peacemaker for the crime of interrupting his power trip.

He shouldn't be on desk duty, he should be fired. Immediately. He's a hazard to himself and the community.


He should be put down like the rabid dog he is.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Here the timeline:

Investigation. Begins 2022, Sarge on paid vacation.

2024 postponed due to COVID

2025 no witnesses found

2026 Sarge retires with his 60-75 k per year pension and bennies.

2027 Sarge is hired .as a consultant by the Sunrise PD.

That's how it works.
 
akallen404 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

indylaw: The investigation will end with the choking victim being fired.


And this is why ACAB is a thing.

American police departments routinely prove that they have no tolerance for the ones that aren't.
 
groverpm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: indylaw: The investigation will end with the choking victim being fired.

They should not have been so chokeable

female

FTFY

/hope he's not married
//if he is his wife probably got assorted contusions when he got home.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Apparently unbeknown to NBC News, the unidentified sergeant has indeed been identified.

Investigators are trying to determine if Sgt. Christopher Pullease, a 21-year veteran of the Sunrise Police Department, should face criminal charges after assaulting a female colleague on film.

Florida Cop Assaults Female Officer For Pulling Him Off Of Black Suspect In Handcuffs (blackenterprise.com)

[cheesecake.articleassets.meaww.com image 800x420]

The female officer was within policy trying to de-escalate a situation that Pullease was unnecessarily escalating. I have my money riding on their union siding with the choker instead of the chokee, but I haven't seen anything thus far. What I find appalling is that no other officer stepped in to stop Pullease when he put his hands on her throat.


If anyone other than a police officer did that they'd be lucky to make it to booking alive, and once there they'd be facing a decade+ behind bars.

Instead the police have openly sunk so far there's a decent chance this potentially life threatening assault on a cop will be "punished" by some paid vacation while the person they attacked gets forced out.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

asciibaron: WastrelWay: I think a lot of the problems with police have nothing to do with training police officers. A lot of cops are simply people with anger management issues.

the police hire from the population, so given the general state of US culture, are you surprised?


Everyone hires from the population. The police select hires for aggressiveness, and deselect for smarts.

/Good to see I farkied you correctly.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Released a heavily edited version with no audio.  I guess that's closer to police accountability...
 
Lifeless
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That dude looks like he's incapable of smiling until his third or fourth drink.
 
Fissile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Here the timeline:


Investigation. Begins 2022, Sarge on paid vacation.

2024 postponed due to COVID

2025 no witnesses found

2026 Sarge retires with his 60-75 k per year pension and bennies.

2027 Sarge is hired .as a consultant by the Sunrise PD.

That's how it works.

In New Jersey something similar happened a few years ago.   A woman called police to report that her emotionally disturbed adult son was going to injure himself or someone else.   The local police showed up and a couple of male officers attempt to solve the problem by applying a mental health improvement beat-down.    A female officer attempted to stop the beating.  Female officer was fired.  Male officer promoted.   Female officer sued the municipality.   Judge ordered that fired female officer be given back pay and to allowed to collect her pension.   Male officer received another promotion.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Every ambulance chaser in Florida just got wet and erect at the same time.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you aren't down with the brutality, the brutality comes down on you.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The pig in question has a sleeve tat w "Don't Tread on Me" visible 

I'll find the pic when i get to my office
 
anuran
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Apparently unbeknown to NBC News, the unidentified sergeant has indeed been identified.

Investigators are trying to determine if Sgt. Christopher Pullease, a 21-year veteran of the Sunrise Police Department, should face criminal charges after assaulting a female colleague on film.

Florida Cop Assaults Female Officer For Pulling Him Off Of Black Suspect In Handcuffs (blackenterprise.com)

[cheesecake.articleassets.meaww.com image 800x420]

The female officer was within policy trying to de-escalate a situation that Pullease was unnecessarily escalating. I have my money riding on their union siding with the choker instead of the chokee, but I haven't seen anything thus far. What I find appalling is that no other officer stepped in to stop Pullease when he put his hands on her throat.


He has a penis, so he is the Real Cop. The Union will side with him. She will probably be hounded out of the profession within a couple years.
 
anuran
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

CasperImproved: He should have been arrested on the spot for assault, when attempting to throttle a fellow officer.

The fact that he wasn't, shows how endemic the problems are in this police department/jurisdiction.

No question, this felonious officer should be behind bars.


Nope. For choking (a crime in several States) and attempted murder of a police officer.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
kobrakai:
He should be put down like the rabid dog he is.

are you advocating for the death sentence for assault?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: This one's going to be a tough call for the police union.


This is clearly a problem highlighting the over-regulation of police. If not for policy, he could have throttled the perp and gotten out his aggression, and the police woman could have gone home to make sandwiches and snacks for her husband without an on-the-job injury. Give the police more money or this will be a continuous problem.

/Police union rep
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He didn't grab her boobs so I doubt he will face any real repercussions. At worst, a little paid vacation.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

asciibaron: kobrakai:
He should be put down like the rabid dog he is.

are you advocating for the death sentence for assault?


Well why not? Cops get off on shopping people's dogs all the time.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

asciibaron: kobrakai:
He should be put down like the rabid dog he is.

are you advocating for the death sentence for assault?


As someone who witnessed hundreds of hours of police brutality, I have a hard time feeling empathy when cops get shot.

Live by the gun, die by the gun.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: WastrelWay: I think a lot of the problems with police have nothing to do with training police officers. A lot of cops are simply people with anger management issues.

It's both. Many of these people are the worst dregs of society, AND the training they get only encourages illegal conduct.


The other people who SHOULD NOT be allowed to join law enforcement are former military -- especially those who were grunts whose duties involved kicking in the doors of people's homes while searching for "suspected terrorists", weapons, etc.  Do you seriously believe people who've been power tripping like that will respect someone's Civil Rights?

*Disclaimer - I am a veteran.
 
