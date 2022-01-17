 Skip to content
(MSN)   Covid-19 causes more brain damage than Alzheimer's Disease   (msn.com) divider line
43
    PSA  
•       •       •

43 Comments     (+0 »)
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Every time I tell my wingnut coworkers, it'll be new and exciting news for them. Which will be fun. For them.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're already dumb enough to just "roll the dice" and get a virus we know fark all about except that it seems to attack all systems in all directions, then, good news: your brain is already pretty well a wet bag of expired thumbtacks already, so the long-term impacts (we also know fark all about) are just the problem of society, since your loved ones probably already pawned your mint condition NASCAR commemorative plates the minute you got sick.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Has the study controlled for the possibility that the brain damage was preexisting condition which is why they refused vaccines and preventative measures like social distancing and masks?
 
sleze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The articles keeps qualifying "brain damage markers."  Is there actual permanent brain damage?  It never says that.

I am all for everyone getting vaxed and boosted but I am not sold on this ooga booga.
 
Wobambo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When this was in its very early stages - maybe even before it got to the US - I remember reading a quote from a doctor in China calling it a combo SARS/HIV which kind of stuck with me, especially once long covid started making headlines. We're probably almost certainly getting a new dark ages now that so many goddamn people are brain damaged from this.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

keldaria: Has the study controlled for the possibility that the brain damage was preexisting condition which is why they refused vaccines and preventative measures like social distancing and masks?


Because no one suffering from long covid got it before there was a vaccine available.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
All the more reason to treat unvaccinated as second-class citizens incapable of making important decisions for themselves.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sleze: The articles keeps qualifying "brain damage markers."  Is there actual permanent brain damage?  It never says that.

I am all for everyone getting vaxed and boosted but I am not sold on this ooga booga.


My friend got covid in April 2020.

Still cant smell right.  Can smell bad smells like dog poop and baby diapers.
Good smells like perfume, lotion, shampoo all smell disgusting.
I'm gonna roll with yes for actual brain damage.
 
algman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: If you're already dumb enough to just "roll the dice" and get a virus we know fark all about except that it seems to attack all systems in all directions, then, good news: your brain is already pretty well a wet bag of expired thumbtacks already, so the long-term impacts (we also know fark all about) are just the problem of society, since your loved ones probably already pawned your mint condition NASCAR commemorative plates the minute you got sick.


Making the dumbest in our society even dumber does not seem to improve things.
 
keldaria
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sleze: The articles keeps qualifying "brain damage markers."  Is there actual permanent brain damage?  It never says that.

I am all for everyone getting vaxed and boosted but I am not sold on this ooga booga.


Brain damage is brain damage. The brain can't heal the same way as a cut on your skin. The only way a brain can heal is essentially learning to not use the damaged areas of the brain, or to only use them in the limited capacity which they are effective. So you might be able to fully recover but that brain damage is permanent and future brain damage might be more difficult to recover from or it could make certain kinds of diseases like alzheimer's get worse faster... or it could do nothing and the individual ultimately be fine. Anyone want to roll the dice that you'll only harm the part of your brain you can learn to live without for the rest of your life?
 
keldaria
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: keldaria: Has the study controlled for the possibility that the brain damage was preexisting condition which is why they refused vaccines and preventative measures like social distancing and masks?

Because no one suffering from long covid got it before there was a vaccine available.


See, that would be a good control group.

*pats head*
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sleze: The articles keeps qualifying "brain damage markers."  Is there actual permanent brain damage?  It never says that.

I am all for everyone getting vaxed and boosted but I am not sold on this ooga booga.


You do know brain cells to not regenerate or repair themselves.... Right?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What about if you've already been vaccinated twice, got a booster, and still got coronavirus? How much brain damage will you suffer?
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So I'd expect an upsurge in GQP voters this November
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's almost as if depriving your brain of oxygen is a bad thing.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
bUt It'S jUSt lIkE ThE FlU derpderpderp etc etc.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Wobambo: When this was in its very early stages - maybe even before it got to the US - I remember reading a quote from a doctor in China calling it a combo SARS/HIV which kind of stuck with me, especially once long covid started making headlines. We're probably almost certainly getting a new dark ages now that so many goddamn people are brain damaged from this.


I FEELE PHINE.
 
sleze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Derek Force: sleze: The articles keeps qualifying "brain damage markers."  Is there actual permanent brain damage?  It never says that.

I am all for everyone getting vaxed and boosted but I am not sold on this ooga booga.

My friend got covid in April 2020.

Still cant smell right.  Can smell bad smells like dog poop and baby diapers.
Good smells like perfume, lotion, shampoo all smell disgusting.
I'm gonna roll with yes for actual brain damage.


Long COVID is definitley a thing.  If this is the link/cause, I'll change my tune.

keldaria: sleze: The articles keeps qualifying "brain damage markers."  Is there actual permanent brain damage?  It never says that.

I am all for everyone getting vaxed and boosted but I am not sold on this ooga booga.

Brain damage is brain damage. The brain can't heal the same way as a cut on your skin. The only way a brain can heal is essentially learning to not use the damaged areas of the brain, or to only use them in the limited capacity which they are effective. So you might be able to fully recover but that brain damage is permanent and future brain damage might be more difficult to recover from or it could make certain kinds of diseases like alzheimer's get worse faster... or it could do nothing and the individual ultimately be fine. Anyone want to roll the dice that you'll only harm the part of your brain you can learn to live without for the rest of your life?


Circusdog320: sleze: The articles keeps qualifying "brain damage markers."  Is there actual permanent brain damage?  It never says that.

I am all for everyone getting vaxed and boosted but I am not sold on this ooga booga.

You do know brain cells to not regenerate or repair themselves.... Right?


Again, the language of the article sounds very qualified.  As a person who only has a PHD in brain things from Fark University, I have to ask, does the presence of "protein indicators" necessarily mean there is brain damage or could they also be present as a result of some other cause.  In other words, I am questioning correlation and causation.

But temper your outrage at my skepticism of this one.  My family is fully vaxxed and boosted and I am ALL for the US implementing the passport system that Europe is doing to ostracize the unvaxxed plague rats.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Also, Covid-19 causes more brain damage than Alzheimer's Disease.
 
anuran
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sleze: The articles keeps qualifying "brain damage markers."  Is there actual permanent brain damage?  It never says that.

I am all for everyone getting vaxed and boosted but I am not sold on this ooga booga.


We have known for a good year that it can cause CNS damage. Stop magating
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Great. The antivaxxers will get even dumber. Things just keep getting better. I think I'm going back to bed. For the next couple decades.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Your support is appreciated, I'm sure.
 
PunGent
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sleze: Again, the language of the article sounds very qualified.


Yep...all serious studies are.  Looks like substantial elevation of 1 - 7 markers of brain damage...I'd agree with the authors that it merits further urgent study,

/antivaxxers will draw the conclusion that we need more tax cuts for the wealthy...
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sleze: The articles keeps qualifying "brain damage markers."  Is there actual permanent brain damage?  It never says that.

I am all for everyone getting vaxed and boosted but I am not sold on this ooga booga.


There should be a comparison of AOCs tweets pre and post Covid looking for indicators.

One day later......... OH MY!
 
anuran
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Difficult to identify new brain damage in Republicans
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Panic pron.
 
Mr. Eugenides
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sleze: The articles keeps qualifying "brain damage markers."  Is there actual permanent brain damage?  It never says that.

I am all for everyone getting vaxed and boosted but I am not sold on this ooga booga.


Why markers? Because you can't find the actual brain damage without removing the brain and dissecting it. So for most non-dead people that's not an option.

For you, maybe it is.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Brain damage causes covid.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

anuran: Difficult to identify new brain damage in Republicans


See the post immediately below yours for Exhibit A
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GreenSun: What about if you've already been vaccinated twice, got a booster, and still got coronavirus? How much brain damage will you suffer?


Yes.
 
indylaw
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Republicans' ace in the hole: a virus that builds a new constituency.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Or could it just appear that way because most of the people now getting severe cases of Covid are anti-vaxxers, who have anti-vaxxer "intellects" to begin with.

/ chicken or the egg
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: anuran: Difficult to identify new brain damage in Republicans


See the post immediately below yours for Exhibit A

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The hit dog yelps
 
Magnus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: All the more reason to treat unvaccinated as second-class citizens incapable of making important decisions for themselves.


Like the Jews, amirite?  If we're going to isolate plague rats, let's do it right.
 
Magnus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GreenSun: What about if you've already been vaccinated twice, got a booster, and still got coronavirus? How much brain damage will you suffer?


Depends.  Do you comment on the Pol tab?
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Or could it just appear that way because most of the people now getting severe cases of Covid are anti-vaxxers, who have anti-vaxxer "intellects" to begin with.

Russ1642: Brain damage causes covid.



Russ1642 says it in fewer words.
 
Magnus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sleze: Derek Force: sleze: The articles keeps qualifying "brain damage markers."  Is there actual permanent brain damage?  It never says that.

I am all for everyone getting vaxed and boosted but I am not sold on this ooga booga.

My friend got covid in April 2020.

Still cant smell right.  Can smell bad smells like dog poop and baby diapers.
Good smells like perfume, lotion, shampoo all smell disgusting.
I'm gonna roll with yes for actual brain damage.

Long COVID is definitley a thing.  If this is the link/cause, I'll change my tune.

keldaria: sleze: The articles keeps qualifying "brain damage markers."  Is there actual permanent brain damage?  It never says that.

I am all for everyone getting vaxed and boosted but I am not sold on this ooga booga.

Brain damage is brain damage. The brain can't heal the same way as a cut on your skin. The only way a brain can heal is essentially learning to not use the damaged areas of the brain, or to only use them in the limited capacity which they are effective. So you might be able to fully recover but that brain damage is permanent and future brain damage might be more difficult to recover from or it could make certain kinds of diseases like alzheimer's get worse faster... or it could do nothing and the individual ultimately be fine. Anyone want to roll the dice that you'll only harm the part of your brain you can learn to live without for the rest of your life?

Circusdog320: sleze: The articles keeps qualifying "brain damage markers."  Is there actual permanent brain damage?  It never says that.

I am all for everyone getting vaxed and boosted but I am not sold on this ooga booga.

You do know brain cells to not regenerate or repair themselves.... Right?

Again, the language of the article sounds very qualified.  As a person who only has a PHD in brain things from Fark University, I have to ask, does the presence of "protein indicators" necessarily mean there is brain damage or could they also be present as a result of some other cause.  In other words, I am questioning correlation and causation.

But temper your outrage at my skepticism of this one.  My family is fully vaxxed and boosted and I am ALL for the US implementing the passport system that Europe is doing to ostracize the unvaxxed plague rats.


Europe is going to ostracize the Jews again?  They did such an efficient job the last time.  This should turn out well.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Magnus: kmgenesis23: All the more reason to treat unvaccinated as second-class citizens incapable of making important decisions for themselves.

Like the Jews, amirite?  If we're going to isolate plague rats, let's do it right.


If you wanna define religious faith/belief as mental illness, sure. But we should probably round up the Evangelicals first.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Get a new brain! Morans
 
