(NBC News)   Annoying: your cruise gets cancelled due to Covid. Much worse: your cruise gets cancelled due to Covid AFTER it embarks and you are trapped at sea for two weeks   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Meyer Werft, Norwegian Cruise Line, Cruise ship, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., Norwegian Gem, Norwegian Jewel, Cruise, Caribbean trip  
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not how cancelation works.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummmm.....that means they had a two week cruise.

Which is standard length

Wtf are you on subby?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe people should stop being douchebags and wait till the pandemic is over?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. Going on a cruise after the past year is always gonna be a cruise on De Nile. I wonder if they all voted for F. E. Leopard, too.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't see the problem.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the studio that brought you "The Love Boat", 2022 is proud to present:

The Dumb Boat
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

STOP GOING ON CRUISES ASSHOLES!!!
 
Valter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I joked with my parents that I would never go on a cruise because they were prone to norovirus.

Who the hecken fark goes on a cruise while the covid pandemic is still a thing?

/even without disease you couldn't get me stuck on a boat like that
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Even much worserer: your cruise gets cancelled due to Covid AFTER it embarks and you are dumped in the sea
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTFA: "... we will be stuck inside. With limited shows, small crowds, and nothing to do..."

Well, one person's tragedy is another person's go-fark-yourself
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Remember when the cruise industry was clamoring to be included in the 2020 Covid relief CARES act with some ostentatious claim reminiscent of being "too big to fail?". That was cute
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Call the Guy: "...and nothing to do..."

I suppose they could sit and think about how they got into this situation in the first place, but then again, that might not be an option for them.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Look, kids. It's a cruise ship.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mega-worse: A bad case of norvo also ensues on board.
 
