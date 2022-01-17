 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Not news: Police called to a crash at the intersection of highways 147 and 501. News: Those roads don't intersect. Fark: It's an overpass   (wral.com) divider line
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't rely 100% on your GPS or Apple maps.  Look before you turn.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They technically don't intersect because it's a cloverleaf.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, you're saying today might not be the best day to go to Raleigh-Durham?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mehhhhhh: So, you're saying today might not be the best day to go to Raleigh-Durham?


To the airport?  Definitely not.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: They technically don't intersect because it's a cloverleaf.


Shoulda used a diverging diamond. They're much safer.
 
Kyle Butler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At no point does the article say intersection and describes and illustrates  how the truck was on both roads simultaneously Subby is looking for a cheap godamn green light and fooled the mods. I've had two greenlight remove in the past for being what the mods called "inaccurate" and this one should be to.

image.freepik.comView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LOLITROLU: UNC_Samurai: They technically don't intersect because it's a cloverleaf.

Shoulda used a diverging diamond. They're much safer.


Safety is offset by traffic flow. Given infinite relestate, Windmill interchange best interchange. You dont even need to slow down. But you also need a football field size plot of land. Squared.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was so confused because the title of the article made it seem like the accident happened in Nash county.

Anyway, I wonder where the people from the second part of the article were from. I remember once driving in Ohio when like a good inch of slush had accumulated on the highway. I was going 35 and thought I was going way too fast when a person blew past me easily going at least 60 with Ohio plates. Maybe they knew something I didn't. And about ten minutes later I saw their car wrapped around one of those giant street lights. 35 was plenty fast for me.
 
azpenguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife used to dispatch tow trucks. Got a call one day from an old guy, said his vehicle was on Cactus Road, east of the highway. "Sir, that road doesn't go east of the highway. It only goes west. East of the highway is desert." "So, um, yeah... that's the problem."
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: LOLITROLU: UNC_Samurai: They technically don't intersect because it's a cloverleaf.


Shoulda used a diverging diamond. They're much safer.

Safety is offset by traffic flow. Given infinite relestate, Windmill interchange best interchange. You dont even need to slow down. But you also need a football field size plot of land. Squared.

How many squared Rhode Islands is that?
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched the Wx Channel last night for an update. The usual Weather dudes and a dudette were talking about hazardous conditions in places like Ashville, NC  bundled up in the snow near icy streets, where cars constantly whizzed by. It reminded me of seeing them on beaches where dangerous storms approached, with carefree families frolicking in the background.
 
Certainly You Jest
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: mehhhhhh: So, you're saying today might not be the best day to go to Raleigh-Durham?

To the airport?  Definitely not.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Greetings from That's Actually an Airport, NC
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: At no point does the article say intersection and describes and illustrates  how the truck was on both roads simultaneously Subby is looking for a cheap godamn green light and fooled the mods. I've had two greenlight remove in the past for being what the mods called "inaccurate" and this one should be to.

[image.freepik.com image 626x417]


An inaccurate headline? On MY Fark?!

/through the looking glass
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: AppleOptionEsc: LOLITROLU: UNC_Samurai: They technically don't intersect because it's a cloverleaf.

Shoulda used a diverging diamond. They're much safer.

Safety is offset by traffic flow. Given infinite relestate, Windmill interchange best interchange. You dont even need to slow down. But you also need a football field size plot of land. Squared.

How many squared Rhode Islands is that?


50 washing machines by 60 rods to the hogshead.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
US 501? I remember that road. We used to drive it when we went to Myrtle Beach.
 
