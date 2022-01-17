 Skip to content
Vectors victors
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Register for free to read this article.

Yah, disease vectors. Indeed.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good he's an asshat.
 
phishrace
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yes, I'm serious. And don't call me Victor.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He's not wrong.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nightwalking Your Memory - Vector Lovers
Youtube FM3gwN25oEs
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: He's not wrong.


Agreed. But it still doesn't excuse the showboating space helmet. Must be hard to teach in that
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh no. Not paid leave! That's more severe than a cop gets for a shooting!

/Snrk, since sarcasm isn't obvious on fark anymore
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

berylman: Ragin' Asian: He's not wrong.


Agreed. But it still doesn't excuse the showboating space helmet. Must be hard to teach in that

I think that was just for the video. It's pity he didn't have one of these instead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If plague rats refuse the vax, then fuk those guys and protect yourselves at all costs, including denting their fragile woke-ass GenZ sensibilities
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bootstrap's bootstraps.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: berylman: Ragin' Asian: He's not wrong.

Agreed. But it still doesn't excuse the showboating space helmet. Must be hard to teach in that

I think that was just for the video. It's pity he didn't have one of these instead.

[Fark user image 646x431]


I hear he came out of nowhere lightning fast and kicked chuck norris' cowboy ass
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Roger, Roger.
 
