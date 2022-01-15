 Skip to content
(NYPost)   TV station sues weatherman for storming out. I said the TV station sued the weatherman for storming out. The WEATHERman STORMED out. Hello? Is this thing on?   (nypost.com) divider line
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fastfxr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You can now get sued for quitting?

Okay, so long as employees can sue employers for the same.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
let me get this correct...

guy applies for a job, gets an offer, accepts it, then 5 months later starts complaining about the commute, and then walks out?!

did he not know where the job was located when he accepted the offer?
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fastfxr: You can now get sued for quitting?

Okay, so long as employees can sue employers for the same.


Probably breach of contract.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
John Oliver & Cookie Monster Out-Takes
Youtube H916EVndP_A
 
daffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't get...Oh wait, that's funny.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Slot car enthusiasts are a bit like ten pin bowlers and roller skaters, you are pleasantly surprised that they exist.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

El Rich-o: Slot car enthusiasts are a bit like ten pin bowlers and roller skaters, you are pleasantly surprised that they exist.


Oh boy, wrong thread.


Nevertheless, I stand by my comment.
 
