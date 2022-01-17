 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Brig. Gen. Charles McGee, a Tuskegee Airman who fought in WWII, Korea and Vietnam, passes away at 102. We salute you for your service   (cnn.com) divider line
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Over the course of his historic career, McGee successfully completed 409 air combat missions across three wars


Good grief, the odds he had to overcome to reach 102. What a great American, a great human.


Meanwhile, Marsha Blackburn whines she can't get enough fiber in her diet.
 
Fivekiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thank you for your service, Gen. McGee.
R.I.P.
 
ElvisThroop [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thank you, sir
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


/Fair winds and following seas, shipmate.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Salute
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Over the course of his historic career, McGee successfully completed 409 air combat missions across three wars


Good grief, the odds he had to overcome to reach 102. What a great American, a great human.


Not to mention the 409 air combat missions.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To start in a segregated unit and end up with a star ... well done, sir.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry he's gone. But I'm glad he was here as long as he was.

*Salute*
 
Trucker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Rest well Honored Warrior.  Your Mission, completed. Your Duty, done. Fly high on the wings of angels.  We have the watch.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
