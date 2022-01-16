 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding lives up to his name, rings a bell to bring attention to two uneplxained problems. 1) the 30% excess deaths in South Africa. 2) the TRIPLED number of children under 12 with Long Covid in the UK. Ding ding ding   (twitter.com) divider line
77
    More: PSA, shot  
•       •       •

992 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2022 at 10:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



77 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's Mild.
It's Mild.
It's Mild.

Whoops. It's not Mild.

So tired of people putting health and welfare second to the economy.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Znuh: It's Mild.
It's Mild.
It's Mild.

Whoops. It's not Mild.

So tired of people putting health and welfare second to the economy.


Bears repeating
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another (obscure) board I post at had a poster who's cousin just died from covid. He was hospitalized, then sent home, then went back into the hospital, before dying. A several week process.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Znuh: It's Mild.
It's Mild.
It's Mild.

Whoops. It's not Mild.

So tired of people putting health and welfare second to the economy.


Fark user imageView Full Size

why do you hate capitalism, citizen?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My area has had an indoor mask mandate since mid-August. I'm currently seeing far more people than ever ignoring that mandate, and it seems like no one has the energy to confront the maskless anymore.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: My area has had an indoor mask mandate since mid-August. I'm currently seeing far more people than ever ignoring that mandate, and it seems like no one has the energy to confront the maskless anymore.


Its like a cold war here. No one says nothing to anyone
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Znuh: It's Mild.
It's Mild.
It's Mild.

Whoops. It's not Mild.

So tired of people putting health and welfare second to the economy.


It's a lot of what I call devil's arithmetic. On a case-by-case basis, Omicron is milder than Delta, but it is also more infectious. Current numbers say Omicron patients are 15-20% less likely to go to the ER with severe symptoms and 40% less likely to be hospitalized overnight than Delta patients. However, Omicron is also 2-4x more infectious than Delta with a higher R0. This means that most people will not experience a bad case with Omicron, but there will be more people experiencing bad cases than seen with Delta due to how many people are getting it.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: fragMasterFlash: My area has had an indoor mask mandate since mid-August. I'm currently seeing far more people than ever ignoring that mandate, and it seems like no one has the energy to confront the maskless anymore.

Its like a cold war here. No one says nothing to anyone


this here (So FL) too

those that vax and mask and those that don't and never the twain shall meet

people at work seem to mask the most consistently, mandate and Governor Death Santis or not
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: Znuh: It's Mild.
It's Mild.
It's Mild.

Whoops. It's not Mild.

So tired of people putting health and welfare second to the economy.

It's a lot of what I call devil's arithmetic. On a case-by-case basis, Omicron is milder than Delta, but it is also more infectious. Current numbers say Omicron patients are 15-20% less likely to go to the ER with severe symptoms and 40% less likely to be hospitalized overnight than Delta patients. However, Omicron is also 2-4x more infectious than Delta with a higher R0. This means that most people will not experience a bad case with Omicron, but there will be more people experiencing bad cases than seen with Delta due to how many people are getting it.


So it's mild except for those people for whom it is not mild. How nice.

How about we knock it off with the propaganda designed to get people to go back to work. The 'it's mild' mantra does not help to get the borderline sociopaths to wear a mask.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nidiot: greentea1985: Znuh: It's Mild.
It's Mild.
It's Mild.

Whoops. It's not Mild.

So tired of people putting health and welfare second to the economy.

It's a lot of what I call devil's arithmetic. On a case-by-case basis, Omicron is milder than Delta, but it is also more infectious. Current numbers say Omicron patients are 15-20% less likely to go to the ER with severe symptoms and 40% less likely to be hospitalized overnight than Delta patients. However, Omicron is also 2-4x more infectious than Delta with a higher R0. This means that most people will not experience a bad case with Omicron, but there will be more people experiencing bad cases than seen with Delta due to how many people are getting it.

So it's mild except for those people for whom it is not mild. How nice.

How about we knock it off with the propaganda designed to get people to go back to work. The 'it's mild' mantra does not help to get the borderline sociopaths to wear a mask.


That is unfortunately the whole issue with Covid in general, which is why you can have jackasses who act like it is no big deal. It's more akin to the measles: highly infectious, not that bad for most patients, but deadly for just enough of them to cause severe problems.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morons, morons everywhere. Good luck farkers, everyone has a date with Omicron this month
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have been doing this for two years. Mask up and get vaxxed. It isn't that hard
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh do people still care about the pandemic
What with the record number of infections
Or whatever
I mean really
Still
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
do I have to click to Twitter to see the thing about uk paediatrics?

tripled from ? to ?
I mean obviously any is a concern, but there's a lot of noise round small numbers.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: It's Mild.
It's Mild.
It's Mild.

Whoops. It's not Mild.

So tired of people putting health and welfare second to the economy.


God is playing Pandemic 2.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Can some one simplify this?  Is there a lag in reporting deaths?  Are they blaming the deaths on the hospital burden? Or are these deaths post covid infection by a secondary cause brought on from covid?
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

IgG4: We have been doing this for two years. Mask up and get vaxxed. It isn't that hard


It is for my child. She needs her second shot, but they've been out of stock for two weeks.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Can some one simplify this?


Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding is a sharp guy who is very good at analyzing data and trends, and using that to cherry pick worst case scenarios. So, things are worse than we thought, but not as bad as he predicts.

Hope that helps.
 
Mock26
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"It's no worse than the flu."

Yeah, about that. In two years COVID has killed more people than the seasonal flu has killed in the past 20 years.
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So, basically, he is saying we are Royally Farked.
 
Iczer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sno man: Znuh: It's Mild.
It's Mild.
It's Mild.

Whoops. It's not Mild.

So tired of people putting health and welfare second to the economy.

[Fark user image 720x900]
why do you hate capitalism, citizen?


The disturbing thing is I can't tell if that's not an actual slide or something from a Powerpoint presentation a conservative think tank was showing in private...
 
darinwil [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No real comment
/Caring for a sick kid
//Covid+
///Cause dipshnits said oh btw I have a cold...
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Znuh: It's Mild.
It's Mild.
It's Mild.

Whoops. It's not Mild.

So tired of people putting health and welfare second to the economy.

It's a lot of what I call devil's arithmetic. On a case-by-case basis, Omicron is milder than Delta, but it is also more infectious. Current numbers say Omicron patients are 15-20% less likely to go to the ER with severe symptoms and 40% less likely to be hospitalized overnight than Delta patients. However, Omicron is also 2-4x more infectious than Delta with a higher R0. This means that most people will not experience a bad case with Omicron, but there will be more people experiencing bad cases than seen with Delta due to how many people are getting it.


Citation needed

The original "it's mild" came from one doctor and his sample size was 43 of his patients

I recently was sick as shiat, as bad as the first time I had covid if not worse. My wife and adult son were also pretty sick. Straight up respiratory illness

Two negative antigen tests, one negative PCR test and a negative flu swab, which it was way longer than the flu anyway.

So me saying omicron isn't caught by the PCR tests, or there is a strain that's not detectable or an entirely different bad disease is out there is just as cromulent.

But I really am interested in knowing more and not busting your balls.
But it's not mild.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Can some one simplify this?  Is there a lag in reporting deaths?  Are they blaming the deaths on the hospital burden? Or are these deaths post covid infection by a secondary cause brought on from covid?


They aren't keeping good records.
I'll use that.
It's what some people said when omicron was announced. South Africa is not.....not a good place and the was a lot of room for error.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: My area has had an indoor mask mandate since mid-August. I'm currently seeing far more people than ever ignoring that mandate, and it seems like no one has the energy to confront the maskless anymore.


Covid : Challenge accepted ..
 
AeAe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So omicron is infecting mostly unvaxxed/Trump-supporters, right? What's the downside?
 
Elzar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: WillofJ2: Can some one simplify this?

Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding is a sharp guy who is very good at analyzing data and trends, and using that to cherry pick worst case scenarios. So, things are worse than we thought, but not as bad as he predicts.

Hope that helps.


Dr Eric is a disaster porn shiatposter. Like a high-tech chicken little finding the sky-fallingest sky.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in the UK:

COVID-19 positive self-isolation laws could be scrapped in the UK in move to get 'back to normal as soon as we can'.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to scrap coronavirus legal requirements including self isolation rules in a major turning point towards "learning to live with COVID-19".

https://www.skynews.com.au/world-news​/​united-kingdom/covid19-positive-selfis​olation-laws-could-be-scrapped-in-the-​uk-in-move-to-get-back-to-normal-as-so​on-as-we-can/news-story/2e2e1e4791a509​67bab3dc68f710913f?fbclid=IwAR3Dv4kuxD​FQ14clB3EunognbQRxmcJfuOuFmU_GdYT6SDft​QY6JS88TfiI
 
darinwil [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AeAe: So omicron is infecting mostly unvaxxed/Trump-supporters, right? What's the downside?


It still affects the vaccinated? My kid < 12 double vaccinated is infected and also not a Drumph supporter. Hopefully she will be okay, but still she shouldn't have to be sick with it to begin with if those jackholes had justs grown up and participated in society.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: Znuh: It's Mild.
It's Mild.
It's Mild.

Whoops. It's not Mild.

So tired of people putting health and welfare second to the economy.

God is playing Pandemic 2.


I really feel like if you are playing pandemic, this is the point you start upping lethality.  You don't have to try to be sneaky anymore, shiats everywhere.

They are sneezing in Madagascar.
 
duenor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: My area has had an indoor mask mandate since mid-August. I'm currently seeing far more people than ever ignoring that mandate, and it seems like no one has the energy to confront the maskless anymore.


I am a school district administrator. I was astounded that on Thursday - as in two days ago - I had to order two district employed electricians off of campus because they refused to wear masks. this in spite of district policy that everyone must be masked, that employees are not allowed to wear cloth masks, and at an elementary school where every day they've had to send home nearly a dozen kids because they are either testing positive or are presumed positive. They also skipped contact covid pass entry protocols..

I wanted to say, "where the fark have you two been the last two years? What makes you think the rules don't apply to you?"

I'm still thinking about having them formally reprimanded. SMH
 
Autarky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
the long covid that lowers your IQ is why I take it seriously
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Nidiot: greentea1985: Znuh: It's Mild.
It's Mild.
It's Mild.

Whoops. It's not Mild.

So tired of people putting health and welfare second to the economy.

It's a lot of what I call devil's arithmetic. On a case-by-case basis, Omicron is milder than Delta, but it is also more infectious. Current numbers say Omicron patients are 15-20% less likely to go to the ER with severe symptoms and 40% less likely to be hospitalized overnight than Delta patients. However, Omicron is also 2-4x more infectious than Delta with a higher R0. This means that most people will not experience a bad case with Omicron, but there will be more people experiencing bad cases than seen with Delta due to how many people are getting it.

So it's mild except for those people for whom it is not mild. How nice.

How about we knock it off with the propaganda designed to get people to go back to work. The 'it's mild' mantra does not help to get the borderline sociopaths to wear a mask.

That is unfortunately the whole issue with Covid in general, which is why you can have jackasses who act like it is no big deal. It's more akin to the measles: highly infectious, not that bad for most patients, but deadly for just enough of them to cause severe problems.


Correct. It was the same with all the variants. They can all range from infections with no symptoms all the way to terrible symptoms and eventual death, but we weren't being fed this 'it's mild' line until Omicron. Unfortunately, Omicron happened to show up at the same time that governments everywhere decided they'd had enough of supporting society and wanted us all to shut up and get back to work. Hence all we hear now is this 'it's mild' bullshiat. It's pure propaganda.

Omicron is not a 'mild' COVID-19 variant, warns WHO and epidemiologists https://www.sbs.com.au/news/omicron-​is​-not-a-mild-covid-19-variant-warns-who​-and-epidemiologists/c3361689-dcfa-450​0-a76b-730f91227453
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Znuh: It's Mild.
It's Mild.
It's Mild.

Whoops. It's not Mild.

So tired of people putting health and welfare second to the economy.


It's no longer just about the economy. It's also about seeing the new Spiderman movie in a theatre. In other words, people are selfish coonts who will use any justification to explain their actions.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I need  real numbers  ages of deaths and  other health problems otherwise click bait.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: WillofJ2: Can some one simplify this?


Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding is a sharp guy who is very good at analyzing data and trends, and using that to cherry pick worst case scenarios. So, things are worse than we thought, but not as bad as he predicts.

Hope that helps.

No, he does not cherry pick worst-case scenarios. He has been quite accurate. You have been wrong a lot, though, deliberately underplaying threats from Covid; and, when you are obviously wrong 2 or 3 months later, (obvious beyond just reading incoming data and analysis), you don't offer any mea culpa.

He isn't predicting anything in the Twitter thread, though. He is showing what we know now.

And he is pointing out that it makes sense only if Omicron is causing the SA deaths and the Long Covid in UK kids.

He is not cherry piocmking to make any predictions.
 
OctorDoctopus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

duenor: fragMasterFlash: My area has had an indoor mask mandate since mid-August. I'm currently seeing far more people than ever ignoring that mandate, and it seems like no one has the energy to confront the maskless anymore.

I am a school district administrator. I was astounded that on Thursday - as in two days ago - I had to order two district employed electricians off of campus because they refused to wear masks. this in spite of district policy that everyone must be masked, that employees are not allowed to wear cloth masks, and at an elementary school where every day they've had to send home nearly a dozen kids because they are either testing positive or are presumed positive. They also skipped contact covid pass entry protocols..

I wanted to say, "where the fark have you two been the last two years? What makes you think the rules don't apply to you?"

I'm still thinking about having them formally reprimanded. SMH


Nail them to the wall.

Enough "letting it slide".

FAFO.
 
wxboy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
South Africa also has only a quarter of their population vaccinated.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: I need  real numbers  ages of deaths and  other health problems otherwise click bait.


It's all in there, buddy. It's right there.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AeAe: So omicron is infecting mostly unvaxxed/Trump-supporters, right? What's the downside?


It's not
 
farkalt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

duenor: fragMasterFlash: My area has had an indoor mask mandate since mid-August. I'm currently seeing far more people than ever ignoring that mandate, and it seems like no one has the energy to confront the maskless anymore.

I am a school district administrator. I was astounded that on Thursday - as in two days ago - I had to order two district employed electricians off of campus because they refused to wear masks. this in spite of district policy that everyone must be masked, that employees are not allowed to wear cloth masks, and at an elementary school where every day they've had to send home nearly a dozen kids because they are either testing positive or are presumed positive. They also skipped contact covid pass entry protocols..

I wanted to say, "where the fark have you two been the last two years? What makes you think the rules don't apply to you?"

I'm still thinking about having them formally reprimanded. SMH


Thinking about?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: WillofJ2: Can some one simplify this?

Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding is a sharp guy who is very good at analyzing data and trends, and using that to cherry pick worst case scenarios. So, things are worse than we thought, but not as bad as he predicts.

Hope that helps.


Nouriel Roubini : 2007-8 Financial Crisis  :: Eric Feigl-Ding : COVID-19 pandemic
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

darinwil: AeAe: So omicron is infecting mostly unvaxxed/Trump-supporters, right? What's the downside?

It still affects the vaccinated? My kid < 12 double vaccinated is infected and also not a Drumph supporter. Hopefully she will be okay, but still she shouldn't have to be sick with it to begin with if those jackholes had justs grown up and participated in society.


Are you asking me or telling me?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I know "30% excess deaths" seems scary - and it should - but wasn't the original wave of the pandemic something like "100% excess deaths"?

IANAEpidemiologist nor a statistician, but that is the way I remember it.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: tinfoil-hat maggie: I need  real numbers  ages of deaths and  other health problems otherwise click bait.

It's all in there, buddy. It's right there.


I must have missed it friend, in that Twitter post
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cretinbob: greentea1985: Znuh: It's Mild.
It's Mild.
It's Mild.

Whoops. It's not Mild.

So tired of people putting health and welfare second to the economy.

It's a lot of what I call devil's arithmetic. On a case-by-case basis, Omicron is milder than Delta, but it is also more infectious. Current numbers say Omicron patients are 15-20% less likely to go to the ER with severe symptoms and 40% less likely to be hospitalized overnight than Delta patients. However, Omicron is also 2-4x more infectious than Delta with a higher R0. This means that most people will not experience a bad case with Omicron, but there will be more people experiencing bad cases than seen with Delta due to how many people are getting it.

Citation needed

The original "it's mild" came from one doctor and his sample size was 43 of his patients

I recently was sick as shiat, as bad as the first time I had covid if not worse. My wife and adult son were also pretty sick. Straight up respiratory illness

Two negative antigen tests, one negative PCR test and a negative flu swab, which it was way longer than the flu anyway.

So me saying omicron isn't caught by the PCR tests, or there is a strain that's not detectable or an entirely different bad disease is out there is just as cromulent.

But I really am interested in knowing more and not busting your balls.
But it's not mild.


Omicron does not appear to primarily take hold in the nose, but in the throat, which is why the tests are missing it and people are "hacking" the tests for throat swabs.
 
COVID19
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
guys.. i'm mild now. Go about your business. Attend crowded sporting events, eat a fish-stick with a stranger in a crowded restaurant, or whatever you humans do. Just relax. I'm mild.

// I'm not mild
 
Displayed 50 of 77 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.