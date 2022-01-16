 Skip to content
 
(Gothamist)   If you were planning on visiting the last remaining slot-car parlor in NYC, too late. The owners who ran a business full of runny nose kids didn't believe in vaccines. Since this is Fark, you probably can guess the rest   (gothamist.com) divider line
    Obvious, New York City, slot-car racing, Dolores Perri, Remainder, Daily Beast, tiny slot-car racing parts, Arcade game, Buzz-a-Rama  
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"When will they ever learn? When-will-they eh-ver learn?"
/Where have all the idjits gone? Co-vid passing...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hope it all goes cheap
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I feel sorriest for the people who lose the entertainment that place might have provided.   The test result for the Anti-Vax Dead People just came back, though. 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Used to go to the Tom Thumb slot car tracks in Springfield, OR back in the mid 60's. Liked it much better then Crosstown raceways over in Eugene. Dad custom built his cars, I just had the Cox Chappell
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah, it is a shame, especially since it was completely avoidable.

'Buzzy was also very inspiring, believing that slot-car racing was a wonderful way to teach kids dexterity, sportsmanship, math and science all in one hobby!'

mmm, doubt it
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without delving into shot of not. That place looked pretty cool in that video from 2014.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sad when the world's most predictable disaster hits you.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ruining one's own legacy just to own the libs.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
closed during the summer? damn that must have been tricky to pay the rent all year long.
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
50,000 a year just in taxes.

Think about it. There's no way that place makes enough money to justify the tax bill. New York City is apparently run by cartoon villains who saw the first half of Disney's Robinhood and thought it was a good model for a tax plan.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
$4,000 a month in taxes for just being open on the weekend.  I can see why the son isn't continuing.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They lost their family and their livelihood from having stupid, selfish anti-vaxx views. Do you think they will blame themselves for what they did and change their minds on vaccines now that it has directly affected them?

The sad part is that now another niche business that is unique and has given so many people such great memories over the years is now gone. Anti-vaxxers, this is part of what we mean when we say your selfish actions cause others to be hurt, in ways that you may not have intended, but people are hurt and saddened nonetheless.
 
