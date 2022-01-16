 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   We are one step closer to being meat popsicles   (soranews24.com)
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
sporkful.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Put the seat down before you flush.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Once they started putting showers inside toilets, putting showers in kitchens was the obvious next step.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solutions to fight homelessness will look strange.

I suggest we out-strange them or die trying.

Difficulty level: Japan.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
houwangmagic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they amputate their legs, they can make the ceilings lower too.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no stove; outside BBQ. kitchen sink triples as shower and shiatter. park car on the roof. let the teacup poodle piss wherever it wants. Murphy bed lowers half way out of ceiling. no closets, keep your clothes at the YMCA.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have a small camping trailer, it's about the same. When I was born in 1956, my parents (USAF Military family) lived in an 8' x 55' Peerless mobile home because my father realized everything could be moved at once and he'd just accepted orders from IL to FL, so he bought the biggest one available (it made the news!). Sadly, when we arrived in FL, his unit was transfered to Scotland, so he sold the Peerless to his brother as a vacation home. I would up inheriting it in 1969 when Uncle died. Like campers today, the bath was small and you could sit on the toidy while showering. The Peerless slept 6, including built in bunks. Everything old is new again, eh?
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Richard Dawson: We did a survey of 100 people to ask them
TWO THINGS YOU DO IN YOUR HOME, BUT NOT AT THE SAME TIME!!!

Ding
Ummm Ummm Take a shower and fix dinner.....

Richard Dawson:  Survey says!!
That was the number 3 answer!


/ I am going to play until Richard Dawson kisses me.
// From watching car ads, there seem to be many people who have a garage in their living room.
/// Showers should have fold out utility sinks.
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
 With a sink next to the shower and toilet, you can put all of your plumbing in on one wall.  And that wall is going to be a non-window wall, so you wind up with a core area with all the plumbing and electrical at the core of the building, with the nice views far away from the cooking and cleaning.

If people do not get too icky about things, it is a good economic use of space. I have two family members for whom the toilet and kitchen are on either side of the same wall. Certainly there is a point where one would rather have a curtain than a wall. That point will be different for different people and circumstances.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's common in cold-water flat conversions. It's easier to run a single hot water pipe in for everything, so the shower is right next to the kitchen. It's unusual here because it's a new construction with no need to worry about running pipes through existing walls.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That would save me from having to run down the hall every time I catch fire in the kitchen. Nice.
 
