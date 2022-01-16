 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Saskatchewan Screamer? Yeah you wouldn't know her, she's my Canadian girlfriend   (usatoday.com) divider line
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Saskatchewan Screamer:  Sex act involving ___________


/fill in the blank
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Saskatchewan Screamer:  Sex act involving ___________


/fill in the blank


The icy hand of an Edmonton hooker.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: Sin_City_Superhero: Saskatchewan Screamer:  Sex act involving ___________


/fill in the blank

The icy hand of an Edmonton hooker.


I know it's pretty similar to the Tuscaloosa Dumpling
 
dickrickulous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good times we can hear her from here.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Better known as the Dog River Howler
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's pirates!
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Last Saskatchewan Pirate (2006)
Youtube NRR_DIYwi_U
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Sin_City_Superhero: Saskatchewan Screamer:  Sex act involving ___________


/fill in the blank

The icy hand of an Edmonton Saskatoonhooker.


FTFY

/Don't get me started on the Moose Jaw Sleighride.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Saskatchewan Screamer:  Sex act involving ___________


/fill in the blank


the World's Biggest Hoe

th.bing.comView Full Size


/ dirty hoe
// crack hoe
/// it's all good
 
Trocadero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Saskatchewan Screamer:  Sex act involving ___________


/fill in the blank


A Rusty Venture in sub-freezing temperatures.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Saskatchewan Screamer:  Sex act involving ___________


/fill in the blank


The whole Regina.
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Saskatchewan Screamer:  Sex act involving ___________


/fill in the blank


dirty sanchez while wearing indigenous peoples headdress.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Saskatchewan Screamer:  Sex act involving ___________


/fill in the blank


Frozen hockey puck, a beaver tail paddle, a touque knitted by the old ladies down at the Lutheran church,
a bowl of moose meat gravy, and a looping recording of Elk rutting calls...
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: BumpInTheNight: Sin_City_Superhero: Saskatchewan Screamer:  Sex act involving ___________


/fill in the blank

The icy hand of an Edmonton Saskatoonhooker.

FTFY

/Don't get me started on the Moose Jaw Sleighride.


And as I was originally from Moose Jaw, there are a couple of different meanings to that.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Saskatchewan Screamer:  Sex act involving ___________


/fill in the blank


slipping it in the ice hole.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Saskatchewan Screamer:  Sex act involving ___________


/fill in the blank


Is that anything like a "Rusty Venture"?

grayflannelsuit.netView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh to be 15 again and watch Porky's for the first time.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Saskatchewan Screamer:  Sex act involving ___________


/fill in the blank


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
