Lawyer: You should always decline when a cop asks you to do a field sobriety test. Drunk farker: Duh. Some non-farker: But I don't drink so it can't hurt me. Lawyer: I'm talking to you too, Mr. Teetotaler
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Plead the 5th. Take the 6 month suspension. Better than a DUI and $10k fighting it.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Assume the cop is a lying motherf*cker and act accordingly from there.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've always thought these tests are BS. Far far too much depends on that cops opinion, not actual facts.
In the UK cops use breathalysers, which are generally trusted. Machine says you're under the limit? You're free to go. That's it. Machine says you're over the limit? Free ride to the police station where you have the option of asking for a test by the far more accurate station based breath test or a blood test by a doctor. If they say you're over, well the roadside machine said that so you're no worse off. Don't drink and drive asshole. But if the more accurate machine says you're under? Free to go. End of the matter.
The cops opinion more or less counts for nothing. It's a machine, and the machine won't think you look dodgy or the wrong colour.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Step one: Ask for a lawyer, since doing so means that the police can't ask you for so much as the time of day without violating your civil rights

Step two: Pray to the deity of your choice you don't get arrested for asking for a lawyer and subsequently get suicided at the precinct while the security cameras mysteriously malfunction

Step three: Pray to the deity of your choice that the judge hearing your case doesn't arbitrarily decide that your unambiguous request for a lawyer does not count as such because the police decided they didn't like the way you tried to exercise your rights


/step zero: do not be a Black person
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was told by a cop that field sobriety tests are only given when they intend to arrest you anyway and want to make you look more guilty by doing stupid shiat on camera.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

koder: I was told by a cop that field sobriety tests are only given when they intend to arrest you anyway and want to make you look more guilty by doing stupid shiat on camera.


Many moons ago...I was given one...which I "passed".  The cop then asked me if I consent to a breathalyzer.   I refused.  He let me go.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Don't drink and drive asshole.


We're done here.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

koder: I was told by a cop that field sobriety tests are only given when they intend to arrest you anyway and want to make you look more guilty by doing stupid shiat on camera.


Pretty much.  They always make you blow after so really what's the point.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's practically a cliche that lawyers always decline sobriety tests, so yes, everyone else should too.
 
ecor1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qg4Ls​h​GqvZU

Don't do the field sobriety tests, they're just there to establish probable cause to arrest you. In California they are optional.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

theteacher: Plead the 5th. Take the 6 month suspension. Better than a DUI and $10k fighting it.


If only it were that easy. They then proceed to get a warrant from the overnight judge who is already pissed about being up all night and do a blood test.

You cannot beat implied consent. You can't. Just trust me on this. And if by some miracle you manage to get through the night without blowing or a blood draw, you're still paying a lawyer because they'll throw everything they can at you and there will be no mercy shown. And then the real fun begins. Insurance companies take a very dim view on DUI offenders.

Own it from the start, get a lawyer, take the diversionary program, and get on with your life. Just don't farking do it again.
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
#AbolishThePolice!
#ACAB!
#NoMoreCops!
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Watched the first few minutes of "Legal Bro", and decided I would not take legal advice from him. Also, don't drive drunk. Problem solved.
 
Watubi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

theteacher: Plead the 5th. Take the 6 month suspension. Better than a DUI and $10k fighting it.


Jeebus, watch TFing video, that's not the point.  The point is, refusing a field sobriety test will not suspend your license.  You are required to submit to a blood alcohol test only AFTER you are arrested.  Cops will LIE to you and say you will lose your license if you don't walk the straight line and too all that other crazy stuff.  It's not true, know your rights and don't trust some guy like me on the internet.  Look up your own state laws
 
Dave2042
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I've always thought these tests are BS. Far far too much depends on that cops opinion, not actual facts.
In the UK cops use breathalysers, which are generally trusted. Machine says you're under the limit? You're free to go. That's it. Machine says you're over the limit? Free ride to the police station where you have the option of asking for a test by the far more accurate station based breath test or a blood test by a doctor. If they say you're over, well the roadside machine said that so you're no worse off. Don't drink and drive asshole. But if the more accurate machine says you're under? Free to go. End of the matter.
The cops opinion more or less counts for nothing. It's a machine, and the machine won't think you look dodgy or the wrong colour.


Same in Australia.  But I don't think they have access to modern technology like that in shiathole countries.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ecor1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qg4Ls​h​GqvZU

Don't do the field sobriety tests, they're just there to establish probable cause to arrest you. In California they are optional.


They're optional in every state.

Until you're in the chrome bracelets, everything is optional and the answer is "no".

And for everyone that's gonna jump on this about breathalyzer refusal - the handheld unit is NOT a breathalyzer, it's a preliminary breath test and does NOT fall under implied consent.

The answer is "no" until you're arrested, and after that it's "I need to call my lawyer."
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I recently had physical therapy for core strengthening. For the balance part, they had me do each and every thing you see on tv dui stops, including touching your nose with your eyes closed. I almost started laughing a couple of times.
And yeah, you don't necessarily need to be high to fail one, I assure you. I failed at first.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: Also, don't drive drunk. Problem solved.


Yeah, because no one has ever been falsely accused by a cop before, accidentally or intentionally.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

koder: I was told by a cop that field sobriety tests are only given when they intend to arrest you anyway and want to make you look more guilty by doing stupid shiat on camera.


The only one I've ever done, the cop let me go after. I'm pretty sure he was just trying to scare a dumb kid though, I hadn't done anything illegal.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: theteacher: Plead the 5th. Take the 6 month suspension. Better than a DUI and $10k fighting it.

If only it were that easy. They then proceed to get a warrant from the overnight judge who is already pissed about being up all night and do a blood test.

You cannot beat implied consent. You can't. Just trust me on this. And if by some miracle you manage to get through the night without blowing or a blood draw, you're still paying a lawyer because they'll throw everything they can at you and there will be no mercy shown. And then the real fun begins. Insurance companies take a very dim view on DUI offenders.

Own it from the start, get a lawyer, take the diversionary program, and get on with your life. Just don't farking do it again.


You can.  Implied consent is only after you're arrested.

Don't give them the evidence to arrest you, which is all roadside tests are.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Adolf Oliver Nipples: theteacher: Plead the 5th. Take the 6 month suspension. Better than a DUI and $10k fighting it.

If only it were that easy. They then proceed to get a warrant from the overnight judge who is already pissed about being up all night and do a blood test.

You cannot beat implied consent. You can't. Just trust me on this. And if by some miracle you manage to get through the night without blowing or a blood draw, you're still paying a lawyer because they'll throw everything they can at you and there will be no mercy shown. And then the real fun begins. Insurance companies take a very dim view on DUI offenders.

Own it from the start, get a lawyer, take the diversionary program, and get on with your life. Just don't farking do it again.

You can.  Implied consent is only after you're arrested.

Don't give them the evidence to arrest you, which is all roadside tests are.


If they pull you over they're already asserting "reasonable suspicion". Refusal to take the sobriety tests will invariably result in blowing into the machine. If you refuse to do that you get the warrant and the needle.

In my jurisdiction they don't even bother with the tests. They tell you to blow into the machine, and then they arrest you.

The times when saying no to field sobriety tests are effective at avoiding charges are so rare as to be nonexistent.
 
sotua
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lindalouwho: I recently had physical therapy for core strengthening. For the balance part, they had me do each and every thing you see on tv dui stops, including touching your nose with your eyes closed. I almost started laughing a couple of times.
And yeah, you don't necessarily need to be high to fail one, I assure you. I failed at first.


Keeping your balance on one foot with eyes closed is quite difficult even when stone sober - you don't realize how much you unconsciously correct your balance by visual cues until you try standing on one foot with eyes closed for 30 sec.
 
