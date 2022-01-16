 Skip to content
(NBC Bay Area)   But what about second omicron?   (nbcbayarea.com)
24
•       •       •

farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It's here, it's near, get used to it. And being vaccinated would be great too, thanks.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
A second omicron? Well yes. but what about elevensies?
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So those people who went and deliberately got it early since they figured everyone was going to get it anyway, can have multiple servings. Sounds fair.

/hope the new omicron vaccine works
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
,
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I read these things, and I'm reminded of how casinos make their money. They return $0.99 of every $1.00 bet. Bet long enough, and the casino has all your money.

Omicron kills 1% of those it infects. If it is allowed to infect over and over again, it'll eventually have all of our lives. Something to think about.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Electric Boogaloo
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: A second omicron? Well yes. but what about elevensies?


Elevenses, guv.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x415],


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nooooooooooo! 3-3!Pfizers, a flu shot and Omicron-horrible-Omicron across Xmas.
Anyone got a deserted Island that needs a caretaker? I'm good with tools...
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: I read these things, and I'm reminded of how casinos make their money. They return $0.99 of every $1.00 bet. Bet long enough, and the casino has all your money.

Omicron kills 1% of those it infects. If it is allowed to infect over and over again, it'll eventually have all of our lives. Something to think about.


All our times are one...
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Noooooo!!!! Oh God NOOOOOOOOOOO!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Azz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x415],


UNCALLED FOR! That cut scene where Éowyn buries Théodred sets up her entire motivation as a character!

/ and those elf songs are beautiful
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

skybird659: 3-3!Pfizers



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"We're seeing second cases of omicron more often in people who didn't get vaccinated than in people who have been vaccinated, but second cases of omicron in both cases," said Dr. John Swartzberg of UC Berkeley.

Omicron was first identified in mid November. If we're getting multiple infections in the span of 2 months, then there's no such thing as immunity and we'd better hope its lethality is much lower than earlier strains or that our upcoming new therapeutics are very effective.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
By the time Omicron specific pfizer is out will it matter?
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: I read these things, and I'm reminded of how casinos make their money. They return $0.99 of every $1.00 bet. Bet long enough, and the casino has all your money.

Omicron kills 1% of those it infects. If it is allowed to infect over and over again, it'll eventually have all of our lives. Something to think about.


Or, slightly more possible but less of a RTFN problem...

We keep getting it, and when (not if) our immune systems are compromised or we develop a metabolic disorder (inevitable as we age) it gets us... shortening human lifespans to around 50-60 years.

Again, not including long Covid, which I can tell you sucks total ass and leaves you half the person you once were.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x415],

[Fark user image 425x426]


More comeback tours than The Who
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Double your pleasure, double your fun!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Cafe Threads: blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x415],

[Fark user image 425x426]

More comeback tours than The Who


The strains are going to sue each other over who can call themselves the Corona Virus
 
mikalmd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well that sucks ..
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
All 3 of my vaxxed and boosted family including me got Covid. I had no symptoms, my 21 year old daughter was pretty sick for a week, and my wife got sick enough to go to the ER. They gave her steroids, she felt better while we waited, so we checked out. She is doing much better now. I think she may have died if she weren't vaccinated, since she has asthma and MS.
 
