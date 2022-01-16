 Skip to content
Dallas Cowboys try fun new way for fans to find their seats. Gee, what could possibly go wrong?
    Dumbass, shot  
Original
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And their all allowed to vote.


At least the white ones.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I appear to be missing something. Isn't it assigned seating? What's with the running? Is it not assigned seating?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Socialism?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: And their they're all allowed to vote.


At least the white ones.


Thanks for nothing, Auto-Incorrect.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: I appear to be missing something. Isn't it assigned seating? What's with the running? Is it not assigned seating?


There's a bunch of standing room only areas so it's probably a free for all to get spots on the rail.

Everything else is assigned.

Or just idiots wanting to be me first.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Omicron likes this
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Their offense could shart the bed the entire game?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This video is very familiar, I think it's from a few years ago.
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: I appear to be missing something. Isn't it assigned seating? What's with the running? Is it not assigned seating?


Batting practice.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Best Cowboys rush attempt all game.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: And their they're all allowed to vote.


At least the white ones.

Thanks for nothing, Auto-Incorrect.


LOL
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They're running faster than Prescott on the last play of the game.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Redh8t: This video is very familiar, I think it's from a few years ago.


It's from today's game. This has happened before though.

Fans rush into AT&T Stadium two hours before kickoff
Youtube v93-JLlfN9U
 
Summoner101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: I appear to be missing something. Isn't it assigned seating? What's with the running? Is it not assigned seating?


Limited opportunity to get Cowboys playoff swag since they're always one-and-done.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And every bar with a TV screen in Ft. Worth had overflowing parking lots.
 
Snargi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gotta get to the beer stand before anyone else...
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is funnier knowing that the cowboys lost
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Running to the next Travis Scott concert.

(Stolen from Twitter)
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
They just didn't want to sit next to this charming couple...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Seahawks fans could learn a thing or two about being enthusiastic for their own lousy team.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin': This is funnier knowing that the cowboys lost


Considering how the clock ran out, this story is even funnier.
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Could be they were running for the shiaters after tailgating for 3 hours. 

Me, I was home, sorting my sock drawer and picking up dog poop in the back yard.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What it looks like when Riley Reid is holding open auditions:

Fans rush into AT&T Stadium two hours before kickoff
Youtube v93-JLlfN9U
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: And their they're all allowed to vote.


At least the white ones.

Thanks for nothing, Auto-Incorrect.


More probably bored Mods...
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is that a Who concert?
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who doesn't love festival seating?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: And their all allowed to vote.


At least the white ones.


*they're

I agree with your sentiment, but when you are insulting people's intelligence, you should proofread like three times over.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Redh8t: This video is very familiar, I think it's from a few years ago.

It's from today's game. This has happened before though.

[YouTube video: Fans rush into AT&T Stadium two hours before kickoff]


Oh shoot, my mistake.
I thought is was a video used right after the Muslim Ban went into effect purporting to be an airport departure area or something.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

qlenfg: Could be they were running for the shiaters after tailgating for 3 hours.


Me, I was home, sorting my sock drawer and picking up dog poop in the back yard.

zzzzip

Go on...
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: I appear to be missing something. Isn't it assigned seating? What's with the running? Is it not assigned seating?


Gotta be first to the beer line...
 
IamAwake
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Anderson's Pooper: [Fark user image 425x566]They just didn't want to sit next to this charming couple...


They don't look unfriendly, per se, they just look very stoned and bored.  She looks like she might have been cute once, but went to New Jersey instead.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Anderson's Pooper: [Fark user image image 425x566]They just didn't want to sit next to this charming couple...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They're all frantically looking for a center to hand a ball to
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

skinink: What it looks like when Riley Reid is holding open auditions:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/v93-JLlf​N9U]



i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

..
...
..
<think for a second>
..
..
..
..
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
don't understand
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Drunken Rampage: Is that a Who concert?


Yup. But nobody heard "We Won't Get Fooled Again" no matter how hard Jerry Jones tried to bullshiat them!

Good riddance, assholes.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

qlenfg: Could be they were running for the shiaters after tailgating for 3 hours. 

Me, I was home, sorting my sock drawer and picking up dog poop in the back yard.


Better than picking up socks in the back yard and sorting your dog-poop drawer.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Biscuit Tin: I appear to be missing something. Isn't it assigned seating? What's with the running? Is it not assigned seating?

There's a bunch of standing room only areas so it's probably a free for all to get spots on the rail.

Everything else is assigned.

Or just idiots wanting to be me first.


Jesus, as soon as they go take a leak, they'll lose that spot anyway, doesn't seem worth getting trampled for. Ot trampling someone for.
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
alchetron.comView Full Size


They are damn lucky no one was seriously hurt or killed.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They look more like a multicolor ant colony, rushing out to do battle with another colony... and probably has the same level of significance in life.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: qlenfg: Could be they were running for the shiaters after tailgating for 3 hours. 

Me, I was home, sorting my sock drawer and picking up dog poop in the back yard.

Better than picking up socks in the back yard and sorting your dog-poop drawer.


Ha!Ha!

I was thinking "hopefully not both, at the same time" ;o)
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Now roll the footage backwards and you can see what it looked like when Dallas fans left after the game.
 
phishrace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Redh8t: This video is very familiar, I think it's from a few years ago.

It's from today's game. This has happened before though.

[YouTube video: Fans rush into AT&T Stadium two hours before kickoff]


That's weird because the Twitter video shows lots more people in red (likely niner fans). Different entrances I suspect. The one with all the red is probably closer to hotels.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Anderson's Pooper: [Fark user image image 425x566]They just didn't want to sit next to this charming couple...


Burned out Vin Diesel and tore up Megan Fox have a sad.
 
