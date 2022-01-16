 Skip to content
(USA Today)   The South is digging out from a major snowstorm   (usatoday.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And the northeast is preparing for one to hit any minute now.
It's winter, deal with it.

/ Pgh could get 8-12 inches
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Um... it's still going on.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I got your 8-10 inches right here

How much ice? I know the random spot in SC I clicked on was up to 0.4 inches forecast. Not good.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Winterlight: Um... it's still going on.


Til Tuesday
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm glad I live in a place where snow is quite rare

69F and sunny right here in Laredo
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Winterlight: Um... it's still going on.

Til Tuesday


Hush, hush. Voices carry
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We're supposed to get maybe an inch before it turns over to rain - which we're supposed to get 0.5".  If it stayed cold, we'd probably have another 6-12" of snow.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lindalouwho: And the northeast is preparing for one to hit any minute now.
It's winter, deal with it.

/ Pgh could get 8-12 inches


We're getting rain.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

enry: lindalouwho: And the northeast is preparing for one to hit any minute now.
It's winter, deal with it.

/ Pgh could get 8-12 inches

We're getting rain.


Our temps are stalled in the mid to high 20s for the projected timeframe. Looks like the whole Midwest and northeast is going to be slammed with precipitation in one form or another.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: I'm glad I live in a place where snow is quite rare

69F and sunny right here in Laredo


Nice ( ° ʖ °)
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: enry: lindalouwho: And the northeast is preparing for one to hit any minute now.
It's winter, deal with it.

/ Pgh could get 8-12 inches

We're getting rain.

Our temps are stalled in the mid to high 20s for the projected timeframe. Looks like the whole Midwest and northeast is going to be slammed with precipitation in one form or another.


It's been in the single digits (F) for the past few days but it's supposed to warm up before the precipitation starts.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just finished clearing the car windows and lights. The cars were warm enough that I was able to do it without scraping. The pavement is wet, not icy. We'll see what the morning brings. The wind is supposed to pick up overnight. Which could be both good (helps dry the roads) and bad (brings down limbs and power lines).
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Thanks Biden.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
the hamlet of Goshen Springs was blasted by more than 8 inches

I blasted Subby's mom with more than 8 inches last night
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We only got a couple of inches of snow here in central VA, but then the serious ice started falling. Buncha snowflakes couldn't handle the pressure.

/ it also compacted the fallen snow
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The all-day 35mph transport winds from this system was the main performance.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Having seen the "interpretative driving" folks here pulled during last weeks snowstorm I have high expectations for the performance scheduled tomorrow morning after a quarter inch or so of ice finishes building up.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: And the northeast is preparing for one to hit any minute now.
It's winter, deal with it.

/ Pgh could get 8-12 inches


places that expect snow have things like snow shovels and plows. places that rarely get snow not so much. it takes very little snow to cause major issues if no one shovels or plows. it is not that people are weather pussies it is that unplowed roads and unshoveled sidewalks become ice.
 
docgrog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
At 10,000 feet elevation in the Rockies, we call that Powder Day and skip work, head for the slopes!
 
Saturn5
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: the hamlet of Goshen Springs was blasted by more than 8 inches

I blasted Subby's mom with more than 8 inches last night


So you did her twice?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Al Tsheimers: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: the hamlet of Goshen Springs was blasted by more than 8 inches

I blasted Subby's mom with more than 8 inches last night

So you did her twice?


No, only once, but he folded it in half.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How long did it take for the bread and milk to sell out?
 
