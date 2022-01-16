 Skip to content
The man who took four hostages at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday was a 44 year-old British citizen, the FBI said Sunday.
    More: Followup, MSN  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
*was*
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Farking limeys.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What's all this then?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was he here legally? Was he taking jobs the 'Muricans  are too lazy to do?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Should've built the wall
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So it was BoJo's fault?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We did steal their prince.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not sending their best.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Down with this sort of thing!
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four thousand and one holes now
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lord Voldemort!?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Was he here legally? Was he taking jobs the 'Muricans  are too lazy to do?


Apparently, he was in New York earlier that morning so maybe he was a plane flying,  Covid-infected plague rat to boot.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I ever took hostages at a synagogue, it would be because I'm lazy and I know there will be people there on Friday night.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: If I ever took hostages at a synagogue, it would be because I'm lazy and I know there will be people there on Friday night.


Still can't get a date, eh?
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That seems incredibly random, I won't lie.
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Was he here legally? Was he taking jobs the 'Muricans  are too lazy to do?


We don't seem to have any shortage of home grown terrorists.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he wanted to do something similar in Britain but couldn't get a gun there. So he said fark it and came here.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corbyn?
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
People come to the United States from all around the world to make their dreams come true like engaging in violent gun-filled fantasies and probably eating at Chikfila.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Corbyn?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I think we should round up all the people who talk funny and have bad teeth and put them in camps. Camps with live video cameras, so we can point at them and laugh. It's the only reasonable response, really.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LimpDickRicky: foo monkey: If I ever took hostages at a synagogue, it would be because I'm lazy and I know there will be people there on Friday night.

Still can't get a date, eh?


I should have listened to by mother and become a doctor.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
TFA is pretty light on details.

Better article from the BBC.
 
sforce
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And two teenagers in the UK have been arrested in connection with it.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

foo monkey: If I ever took hostages at a synagogue, it would be because I'm lazy and I know there will be people there on Friday night.


Note to self: Friday night, hostages. Saturday night, fighting.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"British citizen"

*sigh* Another lapse in journalistic standards. The preferred term is "Britizen."
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When in Rome... do as the Romans do.

Even if it involves taking hostages at gunpoint. You have to fit in, y'see.
 
Slideshow Bob
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: foo monkey: If I ever took hostages at a synagogue, it would be because I'm lazy and I know there will be people there on Friday night.

Note to self: Friday night, hostages. Saturday night, fighting.


I regret I have but one funny to give.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: "British citizen"

*sigh* Another lapse in journalistic standards. The preferred term is "Britizen."


Being that Brits are destroying the English language by calling human beings adjectives, it only seems right that we call this person a "British national" and deny him the dignity of his rights of citizenship. I wonder if he is one of the rich or the poor or the fortunate or the unfortunate of old Blighty. Whichever it is, he is now among the "proper farked" of the Texas judicial system.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: "British citizen"

*sigh* Another lapse in journalistic standards. The preferred term is "Britizen."


Being that Brits are destroying the English language by calling human beings adjectives, it only seems right that we call this person a "British national" and deny him the dignity of his rights of citizenship.


Excuse me, but that's Priti Patel's job.
 
Magnus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: We did steal their prince.


No.  We just got our little princess back. Unfortunately, she has baggage.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sforce: And two teenagers in the UK have been arrested in connection with it.

FBI special agent in charge Matt DeSarno said the bureau believed Akram was "singularly focused on one issue" and that it was "not specifically related to the Jewish community", adding that it would continue to "work to find [a] motive".


Can't imagine why a guy who idolizes an Al-Qaeda terrorist would attack a synagogue during the sabbath. Yes, his motive will remain a mystery, wrapped in a quandary, wreathed in a cloud of bafflement. The FBI is going to have their hands full with this one, indeed.
 
Fissile
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Which explains the lack of body count....not including the hostage talker.   "Attention, this is a hostage situation.  Now, please do as I say, if not terribly inconvenient."    Probably would have ended a lot sooner, but the Texas cops were confused by his not tossing dead bodies out the windows.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: sforce: And two teenagers in the UK have been arrested in connection with it.

FBI special agent in charge Matt DeSarno said the bureau believed Akram was "singularly focused on one issue" and that it was "not specifically related to the Jewish community", adding that it would continue to "work to find [a] motive".

Can't imagine why a guy who idolizes an Al-Qaeda terrorist would attack a synagogue during the sabbath. Yes, his motive will remain a mystery, wrapped in a quandary, wreathed in a cloud of bafflement. The FBI is going to have their hands full with this one, indeed.


They really are doing their damnedest to avoid the I word
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Gulper Eel: sforce: And two teenagers in the UK have been arrested in connection with it.

FBI special agent in charge Matt DeSarno said the bureau believed Akram was "singularly focused on one issue" and that it was "not specifically related to the Jewish community", adding that it would continue to "work to find [a] motive".

Can't imagine why a guy who idolizes an Al-Qaeda terrorist would attack a synagogue during the sabbath. Yes, his motive will remain a mystery, wrapped in a quandary, wreathed in a cloud of bafflement. The FBI is going to have their hands full with this one, indeed.

They really are doing their damnedest to avoid the I word


Irish
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I blame the vindaloo
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The flipside is that a legit case like this is gonna trigger a ton of racial profiling in response.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, he picked up local customs disturbingly quickly.
 
scooterstrats
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sorry Fark,not a white American.
 
Shryke
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Zen Philosopher Basho: sprgrss: Gulper Eel: sforce: And two teenagers in the UK have been arrested in connection with it.

FBI special agent in charge Matt DeSarno said the bureau believed Akram was "singularly focused on one issue" and that it was "not specifically related to the Jewish community", adding that it would continue to "work to find [a] motive".

Can't imagine why a guy who idolizes an Al-Qaeda terrorist would attack a synagogue during the sabbath. Yes, his motive will remain a mystery, wrapped in a quandary, wreathed in a cloud of bafflement. The FBI is going to have their hands full with this one, indeed.

They really are doing their damnedest to avoid the I word

Irish


is it ISLA....nd?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Zen Philosopher Basho: sprgrss: Gulper Eel: sforce: And two teenagers in the UK have been arrested in connection with it.

FBI special agent in charge Matt DeSarno said the bureau believed Akram was "singularly focused on one issue" and that it was "not specifically related to the Jewish community", adding that it would continue to "work to find [a] motive".

Can't imagine why a guy who idolizes an Al-Qaeda terrorist would attack a synagogue during the sabbath. Yes, his motive will remain a mystery, wrapped in a quandary, wreathed in a cloud of bafflement. The FBI is going to have their hands full with this one, indeed.

They really are doing their damnedest to avoid the I word

Irish


Come out ye black and tans.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Shryke: The Zen Philosopher Basho: sprgrss: Gulper Eel: sforce: And two teenagers in the UK have been arrested in connection with it.

FBI special agent in charge Matt DeSarno said the bureau believed Akram was "singularly focused on one issue" and that it was "not specifically related to the Jewish community", adding that it would continue to "work to find [a] motive".

Can't imagine why a guy who idolizes an Al-Qaeda terrorist would attack a synagogue during the sabbath. Yes, his motive will remain a mystery, wrapped in a quandary, wreathed in a cloud of bafflement. The FBI is going to have their hands full with this one, indeed.

They really are doing their damnedest to avoid the I word

Irish

is it ISLA....nd?


Ireland is an island. Yes.
 
Shryke
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

scooterstrats: Sorry Fark,not a white American.


Oh can't they just blame Trump  please? That's really all they have left.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: I blame the vindaloo


Indian food is farking awesome.  Please kindly shut your non-whore mouth.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: 2fardownthread: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: "British citizen"


*sigh* Another lapse in journalistic standards. The preferred term is "Britizen."


Being that Brits are destroying the English language by calling human beings adjectives, it only seems right that we call this person a "British national" and deny him the dignity of his rights of citizenship.

Excuse me, but that's Priti Patel's job.

Well, Britizenship* necessarily implies Britonality, but not the other way around.

/*spelled "Britisenship" in the UK obviously
 
capngroovy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Gulper Eel: sforce: And two teenagers in the UK have been arrested in connection with it.

FBI special agent in charge Matt DeSarno said the bureau believed Akram was "singularly focused on one issue" and that it was "not specifically related to the Jewish community", adding that it would continue to "work to find [a] motive".

Can't imagine why a guy who idolizes an Al-Qaeda terrorist would attack a synagogue during the sabbath. Yes, his motive will remain a mystery, wrapped in a quandary, wreathed in a cloud of bafflement. The FBI is going to have their hands full with this one, indeed.

They really are doing their damnedest to avoid the I word


Ipswich. But I understand why they'd avoid: because of the Kent Cross gambit of 1982, which inadvertently incorporated the M4 into the game, thus providing an inevitable two move closure to Mornington Crescent.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As a white person I bet my fellow crackers are just tickled saltine that they aren't the poor, pitiful victims of this and they can once again hate brown people while utterly speculating on things.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
hating the British is a proud America tradition going back to the founding of our nation
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Zen Philosopher Basho: sprgrss: They really are doing their damnedest to avoid the I word


Irish

Fark user imageView Full Size

/blazing saddles ftw
 
