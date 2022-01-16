 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Woman drove buses for 34 years. Then the bus mirrors had to be repositioned. What a shame   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
37
37 Comments
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They want no short people around there.

Randy Newman - Short People (Official Video)
Youtube 8bfyS-S-IJs


I have to be on the bus to know for sure, but that looks difficult to see the mirrors with the pillar in the way for anyone.

/my mom was only 4'10 and hated this song
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Woman drove buses for 34 years. Then the bus mirrors had to be repositioned. What a shame

Take a tip from Barney if you're too short for your job:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The company may be short a number of drivers in the coming days.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Picklehead: They want no short people around there.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8bfyS-S-​IJs]

I have to be on the bus to know for sure, but that looks difficult to see the mirrors with the pillar in the way for anyone.

/my mom was only 4'10 and hated this song


My sister, who is 5'1 and a half (that half is very important to her), hated that song so much.   Her siblings, my brother and I are 6' for him and 5'9" for me.   She hated us, too. :)  It runs in the family.  Shorty sister's kids are 5' for her daughter and 6' plus for her boys.   Their father wasn't very tall, so it's a weird family trait from us I guess.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, let her sit on the Yellow Pages.  Oh right. We don't have those thick phone books anymore.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8bfyS-S-​IJs]

I have to be on the bus to know for sure, but that looks difficult to see the mirrors with the pillar in the way for anyone.

/my mom was only 4'10 and hated this song

My sister, who is 5'1 and a half (that half is very important to her), hated that song so much.   Her siblings, my brother and I are 6' for him and 5'9" for me.   She hated us, too. :)  It runs in the family.  Shorty sister's kids are 5' for her daughter and 6' plus for her boys.   Their father wasn't very tall, so it's a weird family trait from us I guess.


That is unusual. I'm 5'6. My dad was almost 5'11 and 3/4 (that was important to him). My only sibling, my sister, was 5'0. I looked like my dad and my sister like my mom. You would never guess me and my sister were related.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My brother and I are both 6'. Our sister is 5' zip. Dad was 5'11" and Mum was 5'2". Dad's mother was 5' zip and his father was farkin' 6'8". Seems pretty common.

My brother sometimes insists that he used to be 6"1", and has lost height, but I remember too well how we fudge that number by stretching and pushing up, then got to 6' 0.5" and rounder up. We were always the same height and that was 6'.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Article fail: what was woman's actual height.
 
groppet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well we can use her over here to drive school buses
 
Chuck87
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nocrash: Article fail: what was woman's actual height.


FTA: More than 23,000 people have signed a petition in support of a five-foot bus driver who was sacked because she could not use the wing mirrors safely.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ok, why did they suddenly reposition the mirrors? If the mirrors were doing their job correctly for 34 years where they were, repositioning the mirrors sounds like someone wanted to get rid of the driver who had been there for 34 years but they had no other legal reason to get rid of them.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Daily Fail means I now doubt the existence of bus drivers.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Daily Fail means I now doubt the existence of bus drivers.


And mirrors.
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, one of my school bus drivers was well under 5'.  She drove one of the biggest busses and had blocks on the pedals.  Never seemed to have a problem.
 
Pert
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
From the BBC.... there may be another side to this story:

"Go North West said: "The design of the mirrors on our buses was agreed after consultation with Unite some time ago. All our other drivers of similar height to Tracey are able to view them safely.

"When Tracey raised a concern with us, we made numerous proposals to accommodate her, including offering to put her on different routes, and different types of buses."

The suggestions were rejected, a spokesperson said.

"Dedicated, experienced, hardworking bus drivers are difficult to find and so we would never act lightly in a situation like this," they added."
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pert: From the BBC.... there may be another side to this story:

"Go North West said: "The design of the mirrors on our buses was agreed after consultation with Unite some time ago. All our other drivers of similar height to Tracey are able to view them safely.

"When Tracey raised a concern with us, we made numerous proposals to accommodate her, including offering to put her on different routes, and different types of buses."

The suggestions were rejected, a spokesperson said.

"Dedicated, experienced, hardworking bus drivers are difficult to find and so we would never act lightly in a situation like this," they added."


That's all in the Daily Fail article too. Her union is backing her, which says something about her cause.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She could file a complaint under the Americans with Disabilities Act. If she were in America.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Picklehead: They want no short people around there.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8bfyS-S-​IJs]

I have to be on the bus to know for sure, but that looks difficult to see the mirrors with the pillar in the way for anyone.

/my mom was only 4'10 and hated this song


My mom was 4'9" and would not allow the song to be played in her house and would walk out of a business if the song was played.


Pert: From the BBC.... there may be another side to this story:

"Go North West said: "The design of the mirrors on our buses was agreed after consultation with Unite some time ago. All our other drivers of similar height to Tracey are able to view them safely.

"When Tracey raised a concern with us, we made numerous proposals to accommodate her, including offering to put her on different routes, and different types of buses."

The suggestions were rejected, a spokesperson said.

"Dedicated, experienced, hardworking bus drivers are difficult to find and so we would never act lightly in a situation like this," they added."


The issue is those new positions came with reduced hours or pay or both.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Daily Fail means I now doubt the existence of bus drivers.


ClavellBCMI: Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Daily Fail means I now doubt the existence of bus drivers.

And mirrors.


Alright, how about the The Guardian?
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2​0​22/jan/09/support-grows-manchester-bus​-driver-tracey-scholes-sacked-too-shor​t
 
Kraig57
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Drove a bus for 34 years?  She must be tired.

Way down here, Fark.
 
keyboard era
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I heard that being a bus driver was a great job because all of your problems are behind you...

Except in her case where her problems were beside her and above her or whatever dastardly position the mirror nazis chose.
 
wxboy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Chuck87: Nocrash: Article fail: what was woman's actual height.

FTA: More than 23,000 people have signed a petition in support of a five-foot bus driver who was sacked because she could not use the wing mirrors safely.


Are we sure that's not the length of the bus?
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
holrmagazine.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Here in America we have mirrors on swing arms that can be positioned however you like. And that's just our pickup trucks
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wxboy: Chuck87: Nocrash: Article fail: what was woman's actual height.

FTA: More than 23,000 people have signed a petition in support of a five-foot bus driver who was sacked because she could not use the wing mirrors safely.

Are we sure that's not the length of the bus?


Pretty sure british vehicles are measured in stones.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Picklehead: They want no short people around there.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8bfyS-S-​IJs]

I have to be on the bus to know for sure, but that looks difficult to see the mirrors with the pillar in the way for anyone.

/my mom was only 4'10 and hated this song

My sister, who is 5'1 and a half (that half is very important to her), hated that song so much.   Her siblings, my brother and I are 6' for him and 5'9" for me.   She hated us, too. :)  It runs in the family.  Shorty sister's kids are 5' for her daughter and 6' plus for her boys.   Their father wasn't very tall, so it's a weird family trait from us I guess.


I come from a long line of short Irishmen.  I'm (178 cm, 5'9.5", and yes that extra half matters) a head taller than both my parents.  All the males of Mum's side are quite tall (I'm the shortest of my cousins), so I figure it's that plus not having to run a gauntlet of childhood diseases thanks to vaccines.  Oh, and milk.  I still drink milk as an adult.  It does a body good.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Perhaps, someday, technology will evolve to where we can build adjustable mirrors.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The company's treatment of her is absurdly penny wise and pound foolish. A few hundred pounds saved in exchange for a stupid PR nightmare.

It's ONE FARKING DRIVER. You do whatever you have to do to ensure that her pay doesn't decrease FFS. That's the only part of this that is giving her any traction, that these numbnuts are costing her money.

"but I demand to work longer hours for the same pay": LOL
"but I don't wanna move to a different route, or an office job": yawn
"they're cutting my pay for being short and I live in a shoe with twelve children": PR nightmare

/of course, it's the Daily Fail, so buses may not exist
 
shamen123
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
34 years on the job and hurtling towards retiring on a defined benefit pension that seemed great 34 years ago but is going to cost the company a shiat ton of money over the next few decades.

Can't fire her. No legal justification.

So let's find or do something that means she can't do the job any more for "safety" reasons and dismiss her with only one months pay.

Problem solved.
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Here in America we have mirrors on swing arms that can be positioned however you like. And that's just our pickup trucks


So? American cars and trucks do not come with privacy shields to protect the driver from riders. And it is not a matter of tilting the mirror at a different angle. They are in a position where the driver cannot see the actual mirror itself, no matter how it is angled.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mock26: whither_apophis: Here in America we have mirrors on swing arms that can be positioned however you like. And that's just our pickup trucks

So? American cars and trucks do not come with privacy shields to protect the driver from riders. And it is not a matter of tilting the mirror at a different angle. They are in a position where the driver cannot see the actual mirror itself, no matter how it is angled.


Are they made by BMW?  Would explain why no one put any thought into seeing what's around your vehicle.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: Perhaps, someday, technology will evolve to where we can build adjustable mirrors.


It's odd that the mirror can't be adjusted to suit her, but it is also odd that of all the bus drivers across the entire height spectrum, she's the only one having a problem with the new mirrors.
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

shamen123: 34 years on the job and hurtling towards retiring on a defined benefit pension that seemed great 34 years ago but is going to cost the company a shiat ton of money over the next few decades.

Can't fire her. No legal justification.

So let's find or do something that means she can't do the job any more for "safety" reasons and dismiss her with only one months pay.

Problem solved.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Woman drove buses for 34 years. Then the bus mirrors had to be repositioned. What a shame

Take a tip from Barney if you're too short for your job:

[Fark user image 400x300]


It worked too!  he just had to add a nice heavy chain to make the minimum weight.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mock26: [holrmagazine.com image 850x850]


And problem solved forever.

You see? This is why bus drivers should always first consult Fark.
 
