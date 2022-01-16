 Skip to content
(Roanoke Times)   Q: What's more annoying than getting a text at 1:27 a.m.? A: Getting $55,634.91 stolen from your banking account   (roanoke.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. Don't talk to strangers.
And if the bank wants me, they can mail me.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Made the mistake once of clicking a link when i was opening a text like that about a decade ago.  within a couple hours there was a few thousand dollars spent.

luckily chase cancelled everything and helped sort it out, but yeah.  fark those text messages;  its just too easy to inadvertently click.  I wish there was a way I could figure out how to block any text not from a saved contact.  Anyone know how to on android?
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Yeah. Don't talk to strangers.
And if the bank wants me, they can mail me.


This.

Also, use the Do-Not-Disturb function on your phone.  Mine is active from 9:00am to 8:00am, and there are only five contacts tagged as VIP that will ring through.  Anyone else calls or texts and my phone won't ring and won't even light up if the screen isn't already on.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mind boggling that anyone falls for these scams, I thought the same about 20 years ago when 419's were getting popular, tried to talk a client out of sending about 80 grand to a scammer, client got red faced upset that I was jealous the Nigerian prince chose him.
 
blondambition [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phedex: Made the mistake once of clicking a link when i was opening a text like that about a decade ago.  within a couple hours there was a few thousand dollars spent.

luckily chase cancelled everything and helped sort it out, but yeah.  fark those text messages;  its just too easy to inadvertently click.  I wish there was a way I could figure out how to block any text not from a saved contact.  Anyone know how to on android?


Text #662# Should do the trick. I think it only works on android.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First rule of a cashier's check: immediately cash it at the bank that issued it.

Deposit the cash in another bank.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: Mind boggling that anyone falls for these scams, I thought the same about 20 years ago when 419's were getting popular, tried to talk a client out of sending about 80 grand to a scammer, client got red faced upset that I was jealous the Nigerian prince chose him.


One of my former coworkers fell for a scam.  She found a travel camper on craigslist.  For $2000.  Her and her husband thought it was a great deal.  Paid in ebay gift cards.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phedex: Made the mistake once of clicking a link when i was opening a text like that about a decade ago.  within a couple hours there was a few thousand dollars spent.

luckily chase cancelled everything and helped sort it out, but yeah.  fark those text messages;  its just too easy to inadvertently click.  I wish there was a way I could figure out how to block any text not from a saved contact.  Anyone know how to on android?


The one shining star of sprint was that I could manage my number through google voice and all of their spam/phishing protection came with it.  There was plenty of free cruise & auto warranty crap in the spam folder that I never had to think about.
 
mrparks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I expected them to be older.
 
austerity101
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just give them that f*cking money. It means little to nothing to that bank, and it means everything to them.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why can't the phone companies stop people from spoofing phone numbers?
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds a bit above the typical scam. The scammers had some definite knowledge on the bank, I wouldn't be surprised if they were targeted because someone from the bank passed on intel.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fool me once, and all that jazz.

I'll leave it to the Fark cynics to decide who the victims and who the scammers are...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'd be shocked if I had 56k in a bank account.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Yeah. Don't talk to strangers.
And if the bank wants me, they can mail me.


The problem this woman ran into was that she had tried to call the bank's national customer service help line couldn't get a human.  Then, while she was talking to the local branch, she received a call using the bank's national number (presumably spoofed) that she had just tried.  Sure, she's on the hook for replying to that text, but I can sympathize a little since she had tried to call the exact number she thought was calling her back.  That said...

"The man asked for their email address and the last four digits of their taxpayer identification number...That didn't trouble Shannon, because she said Truist had requested the latter number in the past, when Shannon had called the bank. "

The key thing they got her to slip up on was the verification.  Something like social and contact info is something a financial institution will use as challenge information on an inbound call.  I used to do this for work and we defaulted to that. Customers could select more rigorous identity verification but most didn't.  The key thing though is that it was only done on inbound calls at the customer service level, not outbound ones.  If they received an outbound call, it was for us to dispense information (e.g. a follow-up on an issue) not to receive it.  So these guys probably convincingly played the part of the bank with just that tiny but key alteration to the routine she was used to, got her info, and turned around and used it for real.

Anyhow, only cough up info on calls you initiate. If you have to have a follow up call, ask if you can initiate it (or in a situation like this, do it through the bank's physical location).
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tracianne: TheCableGuy: Mind boggling that anyone falls for these scams, I thought the same about 20 years ago when 419's were getting popular, tried to talk a client out of sending about 80 grand to a scammer, client got red faced upset that I was jealous the Nigerian prince chose him.

One of my former coworkers fell for a scam.  She found a travel camper on craigslist.  For $2000.  Her and her husband thought it was a great deal.  Paid in ebay gift cards.


Ha I found one of those on Craigslist and kicked myself for a week for being dumb enough to bite.   The red flags were there but couldn't help myself to reach out, just in case.  Cost me nothing but pride.  That's what burner email addresses are for.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sometimes I just want to backtrack that IP to their Mac address and reroute 20000 volts to their mouse.  I can do that because I'm a l33t hxer but my white hat oath forbids it.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I'd be shocked if I had 56k in a bank account.


That's what it says on paper, but it's more like 33.6k when you try to make a withdrawal.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This isn't exactly the case of insecure SMS text messages, but text messages ARE NOT SECURE regardless:

https://www.howtogeek.com/709373/why-​s​ms-text-messages-arent-private-or-secu​re/

But nothing is really going to work if you are going to read the codes to the person who called you.

And I would love to say I would never fall for something like that, but that was actually an above average scam right there. Makes me wonder.

/Still, I probably wouldn't have fallen for it.
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Yeah. Don't talk to strangers.
And if the bank wants me, they can mail me.


That's exactly how the scammer got her with fake callerID.
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: Sounds a bit above the typical scam. The scammers had some definite knowledge on the bank, I wouldn't be surprised if they were targeted because someone from the bank passed on intel.


Probably lists bought on the dark web, from those credit bureau breaches a couple years ago. All they need is your name, number and bank name.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: This isn't exactly the case of insecure SMS text messages, but text messages ARE NOT SECURE regardless:

https://www.howtogeek.com/709373/why-s​ms-text-messages-arent-private-or-secu​re/

But nothing is really going to work if you are going to read the codes to the person who called you.

And I would love to say I would never fall for something like that, but that was actually an above average scam right there. Makes me wonder.

/Still, I probably wouldn't have fallen for it.


It's really rare to see a bank that supports proper two factor authentication via a app like Google or Microsoft Authenticator, though. Weak TFA is better than none at all.

Also, one big thing you can do to protect against your SMS being hijacked is to add a security code to your cellular account that is required before the number can be ported. Some carriers require it now, but if you don't have one, add it to prevent someone from pretending to be you and then porting your number to a different carrier or assigning it to a new SIM.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: First rule of a cashier's check: immediately cash it at the bank that issued it.

Deposit the cash in another bank.


And don't get stopped for a traffic infraction on the way over.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: Tracianne: TheCableGuy: Mind boggling that anyone falls for these scams, I thought the same about 20 years ago when 419's were getting popular, tried to talk a client out of sending about 80 grand to a scammer, client got red faced upset that I was jealous the Nigerian prince chose him.

One of my former coworkers fell for a scam.  She found a travel camper on craigslist.  For $2000.  Her and her husband thought it was a great deal.  Paid in ebay gift cards.

Ha I found one of those on Craigslist and kicked myself for a week for being dumb enough to bite.   The red flags were there but couldn't help myself to reach out, just in case.  Cost me nothing but pride.  That's what burner email addresses are for.


She was on the phone with ebay customer service and just couldn't understand why they couldn't help her.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Chuck87: Why can't the phone companies stop people from spoofing phone numbers?


Because there's no profit it doing that
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Call the bank or C/C company directly. Ask for the return number, extension and full name of the caller. Don't use the number shown on your phone as verification.  If that won't work it's a scam, call the bank or C/C company and let them know.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've wondered about this scam.

You apply for a job through a well known job board - I won't mentioned on names but, indeed, it's one of the big ones.

You get an email from 'Jason American's who is interested in getting you that job.  He just needs to see your resume.  Well, you've already uploaded the resume but HR has it and he's working from home.

So next, he's asking for references and contacts at the last big place you work or PII and now it's dodgy.  If he calls, he sound as Jason American as I do Harry al-shamarmar.

Last one wanted my job history going back to 1975.  And if you knew my job history, ain't no one got time to go through that.

Especially if you have a clearance, they will ask for your social for JPASS
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Chuck87: Why can't the phone companies stop people from spoofing phone numbers?


Wasn't that the goal of that Shaken/Stirred system or whatever that supposedly went into effect?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A week later they lost another 30k to the scammer because he pretended he was sorry and would send them the money back and he just needed another code to approve the transfer.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for these people but they screwed up.   It seems like the scammer got them at a lucky time ( whether it  was staged but by shear dumb luck i cannot say)  and their confusion about the earlier texts left them more open to falling for it.

That said once the bank offered restitution and it was accepted a check issued  I do not feel the bank should have been allowed to take it back.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 850x874]


and your towel
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is totally the IRS. Buy me a bunch of gift cards or else.
 
