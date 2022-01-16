 Skip to content
 
(Deslidefied)   Think you feel old? These are the 25 oldest things ever   (deslide.clusterfake.net) divider line
36
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow.  A deslidefied that actually worked right.

Haven't seen one of those for ages.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size


Awful lot of edges to sail off of
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


#26
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
10. Bridge

> Oldest:Mycenaean Bridge at Kazarma

> Approximate Date:1,300-1,200 B.C.

> Location:Arkadiko, Greece

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also: > Opening Clearance: 11' 8"
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fat boy: [Fark user image 276x182]

#26


#27-#50:  The spices in the cabinet at my childhood home when I cleaned the place out after Mom and Dad passed away.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People get paid to write this.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yo mama so old, she used to sing in the choir at the Göbekli Tepe.

/playing the 40,000 year old bone flute works in a lot of different kinds of mama jokes
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fat boy: [Fark user image image 276x182]

#26


Keith Richards died in the 70s, it's just that nobody's told him yet.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: People get paid to write this.


And good for them.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Iron Chef will be 30 years old next year
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If you want to live forever, be a building or a painting, a tree deep in the forest or an idea.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
hehe "bone flute"
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mrparks: If you want to live forever, be a building or a painting, a tree deep in the forest or an idea.


If you want to live forever on Fark, just be Kwame

/or he who must not be named, if you're into infamy
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bah all this stuff is human associated. 4.03 billion y.o. and counting
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
(Canadian NWT Acosta gneiss)
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I tell my kids I'm older than Google and they think I'm joking.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: 10. Bridge


> Oldest:Mycenaean Bridge at Kazarma

> Approximate Date:1,300-1,200 B.C.

> Location:Arkadiko, Greece

[Fark user image 740x416]

Also: > Opening Clearance: 11' 8"

Just out of frame are the remnants of thousands of chariots with their tops ripped off.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
pass on the tomb wine.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mugato: People get paid to write copy and paste this.

 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

berylman: Bah all this stuff is human associated. 4.03 billion y.o. and counting
[upload.wikimedia.org image 200x165] (Canadian NWT Acosta gneiss)


25. Mineral

> Oldest:The Jack Hills Zircon

> Approximate Date:4.4 billion B.C.

> Location:Jack Hills, Australia
The oldest known materials of any kind on the planet are zircon crystals found in western Australia's Jack Hills region that are 4.4 billion years old. Elements in these zircons suggest they came from water-rich, granite-like rocks. The presence of quartz as well as the result of isotopic studies of the materials suggests that continental crust was forming very early in Earth's history and that tectonic activity was occurring as well.
 
MizzouGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have a pair of boxers that are over 10 years old that I still wear
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was offered the senior discount at lunch the other day for the first time, so I'm feeling pretty old, yeah.
 
Kittypie070 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

berylman: Bah all this stuff is human associated. 4.03 billion y.o. and counting
[upload.wikimedia.org image 200x165] (Canadian NWT Acosta gneiss)


I'm with ya, recently picked me up a chip of Jack Hills zircon-bearing rock.

Four point three, yo!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Etruscan Grandparents complaining about kids spending too much time on their tablets.
Nothing's changed.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Your mom likes playing my bone flute, Subby
 
hammettman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Interesting that the 2 oldest media recordings came from France.  How did they ever surrender their publicity for achieving these feats?

Also, interesting that the oldest living tree resides in California.  I'll be sure to post when it burns down.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mugato: People get paid to write this.


And if you could make a living doing it, I bed you would too.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: mrparks: If you want to live forever, be a building or a painting, a tree deep in the forest or an idea.

If you want to live forever on Fark, just be Kwame

/or he who must not be named, if you're into infamy


Oh such an epic thread.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I remember when most of these were still new.
:)
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: mrparks: If you want to live forever, be a building or a painting, a tree deep in the forest or an idea.

If you want to live forever on Fark, just be Kwame

/or he who must not be named, if you're into infamy

Oh such an epic thread.


... i'm late kwame...
 
spanarkelspinner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Only one thing in the USA in the list, largely because we would have razed the site and put a Walmart up
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
23. Jewelry

Found in Krapina, Croatia two years ago, the oldest jewelry is about 130,000 years old. This prehistoric bling, found at a Neanderthal site, is in the form of a necklace or a bracelet of eagle talons. The claws bear evidence of cut marks and polishing. Scientists believe the jewelry was used for ceremonial purposes.

Far more likely it was an attempt to impress the women-folk

/like Axe body spray, and just as effective
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

She was old decades before being old was "cool."

/RIP, great lady.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sup? Vacate the lawn, please.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

rnatalie: I tell my kids I'm older than Google and they think I'm joking.


Wait until you tell them they're older than TikTok.
 
