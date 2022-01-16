 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   "This chick looks at me and she goes, 'Um I didn't order the gratuity.' I'm like 'Ma'am, that is my tip.'"   (dailydot.com) divider line
30
    More: Murica, Comment, restaurant server, Madi Montes, Internet, entire system, social media, Montes, Montes' face  
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I usually leave a 15 to 20 percent tip. I know they work hard and can't live off the wages.

What I don't like is tip jars in stores. The employer should pay them enough to work there. I'm not tipping someone for being a cashier/stocker.

There is a liquor store nearby that has a tip jar for the owner. Oh, hell no. I will not shop there.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd give her the tip.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Picklehead: I usually leave a 15 to 20 percent tip. I know they work hard and can't live off the wages.

What I don't like is tip jars in stores. The employer should pay them enough to work there. I'm not tipping someone for being a cashier/stocker.

There is a liquor store nearby that has a tip jar for the owner. Oh, hell no. I will not shop there.


My confession. I leave 20% because 10% looks bad and 15% is slightly harder math. Because I can double it then move the decimal real easy, the wait staff gets an extra five percent.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hugadarn: Picklehead: I usually leave a 15 to 20 percent tip. I know they work hard and can't live off the wages.

What I don't like is tip jars in stores. The employer should pay them enough to work there. I'm not tipping someone for being a cashier/stocker.

There is a liquor store nearby that has a tip jar for the owner. Oh, hell no. I will not shop there.

My confession. I leave 20% because 10% looks bad and 15% is slightly harder math. Because I can double it then move the decimal real easy, the wait staff gets an extra five percent.


I take the first digit, double it, and then round the tip up so the bill is an even dollar amount.  You'd be amazed how this impresses servers.  Just for rounding up that 87 cents or whatever, you're suddenly a f*cking philanthropist.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just the tip?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh boy a tipping thread!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't menus talk about gratuity?

Also, who goes out but doesn't know about tipping in the USA? Or the definition of 'gratuity."
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tipping only exists because servers love it.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Oh boy a tipping thread!
[Fark user image image 800x426]


How much do I tip for an order of popcorn?
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Oh boy a tipping thread!
[Fark user image 800x426]


Somewhere a southerner is looking at that and wondering what that strange contraption is.

/get rid of the entire tipping system and pay people proper wages.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Don't menus talk about gratuity?

Also, who goes out but doesn't know about tipping in the USA? Or the definition of 'gratuity."


Look at fancy pants with his three sylla... syllla... 3 something words.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTA: The server, Madi Montes (@madison_montes), has about 255,000 followers and frequently posts about her boyfriend and does TikTok challenges.

How many of you guys would like that? I wouldn't.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hugadarn: Picklehead: I usually leave a 15 to 20 percent tip. I know they work hard and can't live off the wages.

What I don't like is tip jars in stores. The employer should pay them enough to work there. I'm not tipping someone for being a cashier/stocker.

There is a liquor store nearby that has a tip jar for the owner. Oh, hell no. I will not shop there.

My confession. I leave 20% because 10% looks bad and 15% is slightly harder math. Because I can double it then move the decimal real easy, the wait staff gets an extra five percent.


I feel the same way about petsmart. They always ask if I want to donate money to help homeless pets. And I hate that guilt crap. Like if I say no, I hate animals and want them all to be euthanized. Despite the fact I'm in line buying food, treats, and toys for my dog and cats and clearly love animals.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NewWorldDan: kkinnison: Oh boy a tipping thread!
[Fark user image 800x426]

Somewhere a southerner is looking at that and wondering what that strange contraption is.

/get rid of the entire tipping system and pay people proper wages.


You might like this.  A recent story where a Portland restaurant did that:
https://www.kgw.com/article/news/loca​l​/kachka-no-tipping/283-6f74c92b-484f-4​f14-9de8-a07baaad78c1
 
Chuck87
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: hugadarn: Picklehead: I usually leave a 15 to 20 percent tip. I know they work hard and can't live off the wages.

What I don't like is tip jars in stores. The employer should pay them enough to work there. I'm not tipping someone for being a cashier/stocker.

There is a liquor store nearby that has a tip jar for the owner. Oh, hell no. I will not shop there.

My confession. I leave 20% because 10% looks bad and 15% is slightly harder math. Because I can double it then move the decimal real easy, the wait staff gets an extra five percent.

I feel the same way about petsmart. They always ask if I want to donate money to help homeless pets. And I hate that guilt crap. Like if I say no, I hate animals and want them all to be euthanized. Despite the fact I'm in line buying food, treats, and toys for my dog and cats and clearly love animals.


Just say something like "Not today" or "Maybe another time"
 
Elzar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
After living for several years in Europe, it became clear to me that tipping is just a mechanism to prop up a failed business model. Sleazy American businessmen cooked up the scheme as a method to underpay their labor and put tip guilt on the consumer.

/ If a business can't run without tips, maybe it's best for the invisible hand to pimp slap it...
// Getting a menu and paying exactly what is priced (no surprise taxes or tip) is the way it should be.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Chuck87: Claude Ballse: hugadarn: Picklehead: I usually leave a 15 to 20 percent tip. I know they work hard and can't live off the wages.

What I don't like is tip jars in stores. The employer should pay them enough to work there. I'm not tipping someone for being a cashier/stocker.

There is a liquor store nearby that has a tip jar for the owner. Oh, hell no. I will not shop there.

My confession. I leave 20% because 10% looks bad and 15% is slightly harder math. Because I can double it then move the decimal real easy, the wait staff gets an extra five percent.

I feel the same way about petsmart. They always ask if I want to donate money to help homeless pets. And I hate that guilt crap. Like if I say no, I hate animals and want them all to be euthanized. Despite the fact I'm in line buying food, treats, and toys for my dog and cats and clearly love animals.

Just say something like "Not today" or "Maybe another time"


I've done that. Then they're all like, "okay then" in a dejected voice.

I did snippy once and shot back, "No! I've already got 5 alley cats I saved!" Then I felt bad because I was rude.

I'll take your advice though and say next time. Because it's just a huge tax scam anyways for the company.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"See our entire system is automated, so most people don't get receipts"

That's a red flag right there. Maybe they're just too cheap to have a printer or maybe they like to scam customers with extra charges and no one notices because they don't get an itemized receipt.

I had a bar/club pull that crap on me once. I had a tab open for myself and my friends all night. They had a computerized system. While they had no trouble giving me the total, they couldn't provide me with an itemized receipt. Hinky.

/As for the tip, if you make a mistake with the credit card machine, just say you made a mistake and need to do the transaction again. Don't make a farking scene, especially if you're planning to be a cheapskate.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I bet if the customer didn't get a year bonus at work she'd be all over facebook complaining about that
 
austerity101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gonna keep posting this no matter how many sh*tty people laugh.
 
austerity101
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: I bet if the customer didn't get a year bonus at work she'd be all over facebook complaining about that


Imagine your next paycheck is half of what it usually is, because your boss decided he didn't like what you were wearing, or you're too fat or ugly, or he thought you just weren't friendly enough to him. Or because he just didn't feel like paying you.
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Oh boy a tipping thread!

[Fark user image 800x426]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Tipping only exists because servers love it.


Yet servers in other countries aren't clamoring for tip-based wages. Weird, huh?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Picklehead: I usually leave a 15 to 20 percent tip. I know they work hard and can't live off the wages.

What I don't like is tip jars in stores. The employer should pay them enough to work there. I'm not tipping someone for being a cashier/stocker.

There is a liquor store nearby that has a tip jar for the owner. Oh, hell no. I will not shop there.


I tip my grocery delivery drivers, because I know they are getting screwed by their bosses (and considering my usual minimum tip is about $20 for an hours worth of work, they have said they do appreciate the tip).
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sounds like the system is confusing

I suspect they make a lot of cash tips on top of the 18% that seems to be so easily added

don't get me wrong I'm good with that

wish I worked there

back in the day
 
LaChanz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I tip only based on the service I get. The food can suck but I'll still tip well for fair to excellent service.

I will not tip well for poor service.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NewWorldDan: kkinnison: Oh boy a tipping thread!
[Fark user image 800x426]

Somewhere a southerner is looking at that and wondering what that strange contraption is.


Let's tell them it's what we northerners use to know when the septic tank needs pumping. The little flag pops up when the shiatter's full.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think tipping should be done everywhere.  Someone holds a door open for you?  Give them a couple of bucks.  Someone lets you merge on the highway?  Chase them down to the nearest gas station and pay for their fill up.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I'd give her the tip.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 minute ago  

austerity101: whither_apophis: I bet if the customer didn't get a year bonus at work she'd be all over facebook complaining about that

Imagine your next paycheck is half of what it usually is, because your boss decided he didn't like what you were wearing, or you're too fat or ugly, or he thought you just weren't friendly enough to him. Or because he just didn't feel like paying you.


there's a world of difference between a christmas bonus and my contractual wages
 
