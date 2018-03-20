 Skip to content
(El Pais)   The spy who came in from the cold and then wouldn't leave your Airbnb after staying there for a year   (english.elpais.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All they need is a little polonium for his tea, and everyone would suspect Putin. Problem solved.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Latin America: So what these Spaniards are telling us, is that it sucks when a foreigner shows up in your country and starts to claim all your stuff?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"The Spy who Shagged Me" : Not a Real Estate guide....
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So like half of Mar a Lago?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The second rule of Airbnb is to have burly men on hand to eject stubborn guests. The first rule is fresh towels.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A Russian decided to move in and just annex some private living space that belonged to someone else?

Gee whiz, that's so unlike them.
 
shamen123
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Do they not have a 2nd or 3rd floor window that is faulty?
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: "The Spy who Shagged Me" : Not a Real Estate guide....


If the guest is anything like James Bond, that's a lot of man mustard stains on the furniture.
 
mrparks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
People like that only respect you if you poison them and throw them out a window.

Maybe poke him in the head with the butt of a flashlight.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Set up a microwave generator underneath his room.
 
