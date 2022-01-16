 Skip to content
 
(KUTV Utah)   Man, who fled police in black sedan, got stuck in snowbank, exited vehicle, traveled 4 miles through 2-3 feet of snow, then removed clothes, jumped into Hobble Creek Canyon creek, suffered "severe hypothermia". Ta da   (kutv.com) divider line
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey subbie, what's paradoxical undressing for 200?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It wasn't a trivia question hardin.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sounds like a good GTA mission.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Hey subbie, what's paradoxical undressing for 200?


Was it paradoxical undressing or was he just trying the Wym Hof method?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If the police had just had another person to push thy could have caught him sooner.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sure it wasn't Echo Canyon canyon?
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Alcohol may have been involved
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: It wasn't a trivia question hardin.


Sorry, Jeopardy is trans culture now.
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Brrrrrristocrats
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Are Hobble Creek and Cripple Creek part of the same waterway system? I don't want to speculate on the name of the river they feed into
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And people wonder why I like cold weather so much. One of the reasons is it is a lot more difficult for people to get away with acting like a complete dumbass when it's cold and snowy out. The world moves at a much more manageable and sane pace when it's cold, when it's warm all the crazies come out of the woodwork and start hootin' and hollerin'.
 
suckfest
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not unusual in final stages of hypothermia for the person to act intoxicated, feel super warm, start shedding clothes, or even exhibit burrowing behavior.   If someone was shivering and is suddenly "So hot" they need immediate attention.

https://www.livescience.com/41730-hyp​o​thermia-terminal-burrowing-paradoxical​-undressing.html
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Driver: [Fark user image 850x511]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
