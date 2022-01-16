 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSL Salt Lake City)   How Alaskans deal with their bull moose conflicts   (ksl.com) divider line
23
    More: Vintage, Turn, English-language films, Moose, Alaska, Alaska man Curtis Phelps, Turn LP, Imperial units, Phelps' back  
•       •       •

782 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2022 at 2:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's just looking for his flying squirrel friend .
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Old moose news is so exciting.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hide behind my sister.

/No, realli!
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HighlanderRPI: [Fark user image 750x1000]


Gotdammit!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bull Moose Jackson - Nosey Joe
Youtube iHNY4juwbeg
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Alaska... the Australia of America.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Will two Russian spies be available?
 
henryhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.ctfassets.netView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy is luckier than he realizes, considering it's moose mating season.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carry a big stick?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: That guy is luckier than he realizes, considering it's moose mating season.


Is that like...hunting season but instead of shooting them you're...uh yah?
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta hand it to the guy, he kept calm, took the right action. Lucky he had his shed right there.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: ChrisDe: That guy is luckier than he realizes, considering it's moose mating season.

Is that like...hunting season but instead of shooting them you're...uh yah?


"Moose stuff"
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oregon has better methods for these problems

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bull moose war sounds sexier than an emu war.

What kind of numbskulls would go to war with emus anyway? Probably some former convicts.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't even count the amount of times angry moose have trapped me in a hay shed or other outbuilding.
fark those mean, greedy bastards.

One winter I had a brutal battle with a cow and calf that decided my hay barn was their winter home. Took about 2 weeks of constant battles before they moved on to my woodshed, which wasn't nearly as scary since I only visited that during the daytime.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: [YouTube video: Bull Moose Jackson - Nosey Joe]


Speak softly, and carry a big ten inch... record.

1952 Bull Moose Jackson - Big Ten-Inch Record
Youtube rzptUmg97_k
 
ShiniSenko [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Moose: Excuse me, sir, I can take that trash off your hands for you.
Man: *closes door*
Moose: Sir, I know you're in there, please just hand over the trash.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The best way to deal with a moose is to not be where they are or cautiously back away if you encounter one.  It's not Bullwinkle you know.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: ChrisDe: That guy is luckier than he realizes, considering it's moose mating season.

Is that like...hunting season but instead of shooting them you're...uh yah?


Let's just say they like to rub the velvet.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

I think I'll just stay out of their way.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.