(WWLTV New Orleans)   Jefferson Parish routinely destroys makeshift homeless shelters. However, they usually try to make sure no one is sleeping inside them before running over them with a bulldozer. Usually   (wwltv.com) divider line
31
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't this the same parish that claimed people of Latin descent when arrested were actually white to not show bias?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anyone without money in America is deemed worthless by the government and most people. Billionaires can go to space and poor people can go 6 feet under.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Homeless shelter sounds like a home. I mean, it's better than nothing so I wonder why kicking the homeless onto the streets is considered a solution by so many in government.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normal Louisiana level of mercy.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Isn't  that the Parish that stopped people from escaping Katrina's aftermath by blocking the bridge?

Yes, yes it is.

fark Jefferson Parish.
 
God-- [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well she's gonna be a rich junkie now
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: Homeless shelter sounds like a home. I mean, it's better than nothing so I wonder why kicking the homeless onto the streets is considered a solution by so many in government.


It's about punishment, not solutions.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: Homeless shelter sounds like a home. I mean, it's better than nothing so I wonder why kicking the homeless onto the streets is considered a solution by so many in government.


Don't you remember Jesus' sermon, the homeless are subhuman and you should treat them as such?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: Homeless shelter sounds like a home. I mean, it's better than nothing so I wonder why kicking the homeless onto the streets is considered a solution by so many in government.


Because the people with money want someone to look down upon, to hurt them further without consequences, make the people with money feel better about themselves.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's things like this that make me think America deserves what it's about to get.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They could raise money for her medical bills by holding a pancake supper.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sweeps kill, even when a bulldozer isn't directly responsible.

#housekeysnothandcuffs
#servicesnotsweeps
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In actual first world countries, they give homeless people homes and programs to get their lives straight.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: Homeless shelter sounds like a home. I mean, it's better than nothing so I wonder why kicking the homeless onto the streets is considered a solution by so many in government.


In the Same way living with abusive parents is technically a home.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Anyone without money in America is deemed worthless by the government and most people. Billionaires can go to space and poor people can go 6 feet under.


Hell, we vote for them for president. And, yes, the poor are treated worse than the squirrels that live where these poor bastards are trying to sleep.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: They could raise money for her medical bills by holding a pancake supper.


On a slightly different subject....You might think that hospital executives would be the ones who were most in-favor of a Single Payer System so they don't get stuck holding the bag with regards to treating those of limited financial means.

/ you might think that...but you would probably be wrong
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That whole crew is being charged with manslaughter right?  Right?  Or perhaps this is more like a work place accident and the direct manager of that crew is the one being charged with manslaughter, right?  Right.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: That whole crew is being charged with manslaughter right?  Right?  Or perhaps this is more like a work place accident and the direct manager of that crew is the one being charged with manslaughter, right?  Right.


Did someone die?
 
DVD
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: edmo: Homeless shelter sounds like a home. I mean, it's better than nothing so I wonder why kicking the homeless onto the streets is considered a solution by so many in government.

Don't you remember Jesus' sermon, the homeless are subhuman and you should treat them as such?


_________________________________

According to some, since they feel there was no Jesus, that the principles taught are worthless as well, and they act like it routinely.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: That whole crew is being charged with manslaughter right?  Right?  Or perhaps this is more like a work place accident and the direct manager of that crew is the one being charged with manslaughter, right?  Right.


There's just no way they could defend themselves from charges.

What were you doing that day?
- Removing shelters set up by homeless people.
So you knew they were shelters?
- Yes.
And you knew people could be in them then.
- Uh, I guess so.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Harsh. Not only are you homeless but they crush you with a bulldozer. The only thing that is needed to complete the circle would be making your body into some kind of Soylent product.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: That whole crew is being charged with manslaughter right?  Right?  Or perhaps this is more like a work place accident and the direct manager of that crew is the one being charged with manslaughter, right?  Right.


She's not dead (at least, I think that's what the article says) and they didn't know she was there...sooo....involuntary assault with a deadly weapon? Is that a thing?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Isn't  that the Parish that stopped people from escaping Katrina's aftermath by blocking the bridge?

Yes, yes it is.

fark Jefferson Parish.


A friend of mine was with FEMA in the aftermath of Katrina. Word is that there is a big hole full of bodies out there somewhere, and they were not all dead when they got to the hole.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: BumpInTheNight: That whole crew is being charged with manslaughter right?  Right?  Or perhaps this is more like a work place accident and the direct manager of that crew is the one being charged with manslaughter, right?  Right.

Did someone die?


Good point, but to be fair, how would that crew even know if someone did?  Maybe attempted murder, because they sure as shiat demolished a temporary shelter with construction equipment without even bothering to see what was inside of it first.
 
Tymast
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The only thing to come of this will be a stamp on the side of the bulldozer
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Jefferson Parish routinely destroys makeshift homeless shelters.

Because life for the poors cannot possibly be shiatty enough to satisfy Republicans.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Picklehead: Anyone without money in America is deemed worthless by the government and most people. Billionaires can go to space and poor people can go 6 feet under.

Hell, we vote for them for president. And, yes, the poor are treated worse than the squirrels that live where these poor bastards are trying to sleep.


Why don't poor people just run for President?
Anyhow, we've only elected 1 "billionaire".
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​presidents_of_the_United_States_by_net​_worth
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, I suspect she'll be able to afford a home now. It would have been cheaper to give her a helping hand earlier, but hey, you've got to go your own way, don't you, sociopathic Capitalism.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: BumpInTheNight: That whole crew is being charged with manslaughter right?  Right?  Or perhaps this is more like a work place accident and the direct manager of that crew is the one being charged with manslaughter, right?  Right.

She's not dead (at least, I think that's what the article says) and they didn't know she was there...sooo....involuntary assault with a deadly weapon? Is that a thing?


I know "depraved indifference" can get you murder 2 in some states. Don't know about attempted murder
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: In actual first world countries, they give homeless people homes and programs to get their lives straight.


This kid has a home to live in.  The mother is interviewed and says the kid routinely lives on the streets by choice and is addicted to drugs.  Government isn't failing here its the parents that let the kid go homeless and part until it gets bad then let them move back in for a bit
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Russ1642: BumpInTheNight: That whole crew is being charged with manslaughter right?  Right?  Or perhaps this is more like a work place accident and the direct manager of that crew is the one being charged with manslaughter, right?  Right.

There's just no way they could defend themselves from charges.

What were you doing that day?
- Removing shelters set up by homeless people.
So you knew they were shelters?
- Yes.
And you knew people could be in them then.
- Uh, I guess so.


It wouldn't even be a challenge to defend them in that area.

They are more likely to be charged for not killing the poor.
 
