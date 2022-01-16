 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   "Welcome to U.S. Airlines, this is Captain Obvious speaking"   (cnn.com) divider line
10
    More: Obvious, Flight attendant, Airline, Federal Aviation Administration, unruly airplane passenger behavior, mask-related incidents, union leader Sara Nelson, reports of unruly passengers, Federal Bureau of Investigation  
•       •       •

821 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2022 at 1:24 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If they're not doing it already, give minor offenders a lifetime SSSS on their tickets, and give the no-fly designation to the major offenders. Feel free to call the 4 hour on-hold hotline to apply to register to petition to appeal.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fortunately I have no reason to fly in the near future.

Air travel has become a clown show ever since the TSA got built up
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I had my first "oh shiat I'm not wearing a mask" dream last night, usually its not wearing pants.

Oh and plague rats who can't keep a mask on while in a crowd of people shouldn't be allowed to be on any future flights, permanently.  Decades of undiagnosed Authoritative Defiance Disorder are coming to the surface in what we always knew were horrible people, but now they're making it very clear just how selfish and childish they can be.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Trumpers gonna tantrum.
 
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Uuuuuuuhhhh, this is your Captain speaking, uuuhhh, you're now free to move about the cabin, and, uuuuuhhhhh, be as obnoxious as you'll like."
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Reporting for duty, Sir.
 
Christian Liberal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
More cops on planes. They can beat up drunk, middle age white women instead of POC who are simply minding their own business.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Passengers are getting worse, but the US arguably treats their passengers worse than any other country. The TSA and the companies both.
 
genner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's the only way to be sure.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.