(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Ohio school says a shortage of cafeteria staff forced it to serve real and edible pizza instead of knockoff Ellio's squares   (fox8.com) divider line
61
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Students:
<wonka>Stop... Don't... Come back....</wonka>
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That really was real pizza. Cool.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll pass on the "pump it out" on my slice please, thank you.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No square pizza?

That was always an exciting day in the elementary school cafeteria
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm one of those freaks that actually like the rectangular school pizzas. There's a local butcher shop that carries them.

Judging by the fact that they always have new ones in there when I go to it, I'm not the only one who digs them.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someday, someone will open a pop-up school lunch restaurant and I'm just going to be fuming that I didn't do it first.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, free knock off Ellio squares?

Our cafeteria used to used surplus peanut butter from one gallon cans.  I'd kill to get my hands on one of those now.  But it just wouldn't be the same with out the decaying nuclear isotopes.  The decaying nuclear isotopes made it zing.
 
Miss Nova
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a fit of nostalgia a couple of years ago, and decided to see if those institutional rectangular cafeteria pizza slices are available from a food distribution-type place. It turned out that my fit of nostalgia was just a year or two too late, and they had been discontinued. If I'd been quicker, I could have ordered a big carton of them for like $30.

And I would have done it.

Oh well.

(As a child, one of my neighbors' mom had an in with the cafeteria and apparently kept a supply of the slices in her enormous free-standing freezer. She'd serve them with Kool-Aid on a summer's day for lunch. I thought it was rad.)
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: Someday, someone will open a pop-up school lunch restaurant and I'm just going to be fuming that I didn't do it first.

[Fark user image image 540x233]


Cool idea.  Add some cheerleaders and jocks who enter to applause and you've sold me.

Angry lunch ladies who say "you're father doesn't understand the way things are around here." (He ran the newspaper).

Tables with the seats are reserved.  You get one of the bench tables with the guy who picks his nose, pimples and ears.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So, free knock off Ellio squares?

Our cafeteria used to used surplus peanut butter from one gallon cans.  I'd kill to get my hands on one of those now.  But it just wouldn't be the same with out the decaying nuclear isotopes.  The decaying nuclear isotopes made it zing.


Back in the 90's one of my friends worked in the cafeteria for a school. He would get these giant boxes of pizza puffs. Just the thing for a 20 something that often had to make the hard choice between beer and food
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Chicago, we didn't have a school lunch program until the 5th grade.   Then it was 5 people who spoke Polish who ran those plastic wrapped sandwiches through an industrial ez bake oven and pair it with a cardboard box with chips and applesauce.
 
Daemonik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe people would stop complaining about the school food if they all stopped buying $7 cups of sugar at Starbucks and gave that to the schools, who they traditionally underfund?  I mean, you try feeding kids nutritious, interesting meals on $1.50 a day per serving.

More and more I start to think the rest of the world passed us by a long time ago and we've been living on nationalistic jingoism since WWII.

School Lunches Around the World
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohio ... real and edible pizza

Did they get it shipped in from out of state?
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how Pizzagate got started.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I liked the pepperoni rectriangle pizza. Doubly so if someone got distracted and left the pan in the oven for five minutes passed recommended heating instructions.

I'm glad they didn't tell the students they were SOL and super happy they used a local pizza place and not a chain.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daemonik: Maybe people would stop complaining about the school food if they all stopped buying $7 cups of sugar at Starbucks and gave that to the schools, who they traditionally underfund?  I mean, you try feeding kids nutritious, interesting meals on $1.50 a day per serving.

More and more I start to think the rest of the world passed us by a long time ago and we've been living on nationalistic jingoism since WWII.

School Lunches Around the World


Why should I pay to feed *your* kids?

I think that's how its done.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daemonik: Maybe people would stop complaining about the school food if they all stopped buying $7 cups of sugar at Starbucks and gave that to the schools, who they traditionally underfund?  I mean, you try feeding kids nutritious, interesting meals on $1.50 a day per serving.

More and more I start to think the rest of the world passed us by a long time ago and we've been living on nationalistic jingoism since WWII.

School Lunches Around the World


Ukraine's lunch is more my style.  My meals tend to be bachelor chow cooked in the crock pot, with meals across an entire week.  Think meat, vegetables, and some sort of potato or cabbage, with a lot of seasonings and minced garlic.  And then maybe pasta to absorb the excess moisture if I don't want a stew.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daemonik: Maybe people would stop complaining about the school food if they all stopped buying $7 cups of sugar at Starbucks and gave that to the schools, who they traditionally underfund?  I mean, you try feeding kids nutritious, interesting meals on $1.50 a day per serving.

More and more I start to think the rest of the world passed us by a long time ago and we've been living on nationalistic jingoism since WWII.

School Lunches Around the World


The way you describe this real, endemic, and self-inflicted problem is hurtful.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I also liked the school cafeteria pizzas.  In the 1970s.

I would trade chocolate milk for another slice.

/every ingredient usda government surplus
//including the water
 
freakay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad knew a guy who had a line on the rectangles back in the 70s.

We were like gods to our friends. They simply couldn't believe it.

"Hey guys want some pizza?"

"What like some totinos crap?"

"Oh hell no I'm talking the rectangular ones.."

"Whaaaaa?"
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danvon: I'm one of those freaks that actually like the rectangular school pizzas. There's a local butcher shop that carries them.

Judging by the fact that they always have new ones in there when I go to it, I'm not the only one who digs them.


That's cool. A school food supply pizza for a party would be kind fun. Mix in some tacos with grease soaked soggy undercarriages and you're on the path to a buffet.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lack of cafeteria staff to make pizza? This is what experts call the Domino's effect
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ketchup is a vegetable
Youtube w6sbpJxlhgQ
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kitty2.0: I liked the pepperoni rectriangle pizza. Doubly so if someone got distracted and left the pan in the oven for five minutes passed recommended heating instructions.

I'm glad they didn't tell the students they were SOL and super happy they used a local pizza place and not a chain.


You'll take your Little Caesar's pizza, you'll enjoy it and you won't complain.
 
IrieTom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been mentioned already, but I'll reinforce the happiness that a local pizzeria was involved instead of some national chain crap.  The school district got more quality for their money, the money stayed local, and the kids got hand-made pizza instead of industrial product.
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get those students in there cooking. Child labor or home economics class. You decide.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Kitty2.0: I liked the pepperoni rectriangle pizza. Doubly so if someone got distracted and left the pan in the oven for five minutes passed recommended heating instructions.

I'm glad they didn't tell the students they were SOL and super happy they used a local pizza place and not a chain.

You'll take your Little Caesar's pizza, you'll enjoy it and you won't complain.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daemonik: Maybe people would stop complaining about the school food if they all stopped buying $7 cups of sugar at Starbucks and gave that to the schools, who they traditionally underfund?  I mean, you try feeding kids nutritious, interesting meals on $1.50 a day per serving.

More and more I start to think the rest of the world passed us by a long time ago and we've been living on nationalistic jingoism since WWII.

School Lunches Around the World


Yes, it's the middle class person buying a latte, not the billionaire who doesn't pay taxes buying his third jet.

fark off shiatbag.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daemonik: Maybe people would stop complaining about the school food if they all stopped buying $7 cups of sugar at Starbucks and gave that to the schools, who they traditionally underfund?  I mean, you try feeding kids nutritious, interesting meals on $1.50 a day per serving.

More and more I start to think the rest of the world passed us by a long time ago and we've been living on nationalistic jingoism since WWII.

School Lunches Around the World


That would be cool except the schools would just take that donated money, subtract the amount from what they were going to give the school lunch program and give a raise to the Supernintendo Chalmers.

Illinois schools should be washed in cash since the lotteries and tax increases all went to the schools but it just frees up cash for other things.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one truly original and delicious, and impossible to find, school lunch thing I miss is the Taco Snack, a simple burrito w/ ground beef and "cheese" filling. I've never been able to find anything like it.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Trocadero: The one truly original and delicious, and impossible to find, school lunch thing I miss is the Taco Snack, a simple burrito w/ ground beef and "cheese" filling. I've never been able to find anything like it.


I cannot find "chicken" roll lunch "meat". I used to love eating it back in the 1970's.
 
HairBolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: No square pizza?


They showed sheet pizza being cut into squares.

https://www.romitospizzawest.com/cate​r​ing-menu.php
a 30pc FULL SHEET ranges from $27.00 (Plain) to  $52.00 (Deluxe - 5 Items).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In the 60's, my dad invested in 'the next pot pie'. It was larger than the regular Swanson style but it didn't have the bottom crust.  All of his kids hated em.  He lost a few bucks but bailed earlier then the rest of the suckers.
In 6th grade, they had a week where the cafeteria served these affronts to God.  I guess someone got a good deal on them.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: In the 60's, my dad invested in 'the next pot pie'. It was larger than the regular Swanson style but it didn't have the bottom crust.  All of his kids hated em.  He lost a few bucks but bailed earlier then the rest of the suckers.
In 6th grade, they had a week where the cafeteria served these affronts to God.  I guess someone got a good deal on them.


Chicken pot pie investments?

I still prefer a sandwich heavy portfolio
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I loved the super creamy peanut butter* sammiches in school.

*recipe, reduced, given by the lunch lady: 1c p.b., 1/4c white Karo, 1/4c mayonnaise
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: Trocadero: The one truly original and delicious, and impossible to find, school lunch thing I miss is the Taco Snack, a simple burrito w/ ground beef and "cheese" filling. I've never been able to find anything like it.

I cannot find "chicken" roll lunch "meat". I used to love eating it back in the 1970's.


I remember that stuff. I think the last time I saw it was the late 80s.

It was pretty good fresh, but got really nasty once it started to break down.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Harry Freakstorm: In the 60's, my dad invested in 'the next pot pie'. It was larger than the regular Swanson style but it didn't have the bottom crust.  All of his kids hated em.  He lost a few bucks but bailed earlier then the rest of the suckers.
In 6th grade, they had a week where the cafeteria served these affronts to God.  I guess someone got a good deal on them.

Chicken pot pie investments?

I still prefer a sandwich heavy portfolio


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Someday, someone will open a pop-up school lunch restaurant and I'm just going to be fuming that I didn't do it first.

[Fark user image 540x233]


If they're serving ranch steak, mashed potatoes from a box, and low-quality gravy, I'm there.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Harry Freakstorm: In the 60's, my dad invested in 'the next pot pie'. It was larger than the regular Swanson style but it didn't have the bottom crust.  All of his kids hated em.  He lost a few bucks but bailed earlier then the rest of the suckers.
In 6th grade, they had a week where the cafeteria served these affronts to God.  I guess someone got a good deal on them.

Chicken pot pie investments?

I still prefer a sandwich heavy portfolio


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: No square pizza?

That was always an exciting day in the elementary school cafeteria


The last time I ate in a school cafeteria was in 6th grade in Tulsa.  Bill Hader probably knows the pizza I'm thinking about.  And if he was as much of a troublemaker as I was, he might have worked in that kitchen, too, doing dishes.  Anyway, it wasn't so much pizza as it was a lazy kind of focaccia with little sauce or cheese.  It wasn't bad, it wasn't good, it was just kinda heartless. The lunch ladies did make it on their sheet pans every week without fail.

Man, that kitchen did have a super powerful big disposal, though.  The food waste was amazing, hundreds of pounds every day.

Hemi's Pizza in Tulsa back then in the 80s was sometimes some of the best ever made if the stoners got off their asses to make the order like 2 hours later.  I worked pizza for several years in Northern California after that time and know how cannabis works in that environment but those guys and gals must have had some special T-town Toke.
 
stuffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Back in the 80's, yes I'm really old. My school had a really good pizza. Then the district sold out to one of those food service company's.  Then it became the stuff people in prison wouldn't eat.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
pizza in Ohio? good farking luck.

the only real pizza in Ohio is sold at Brooklyn Pizza in Powell. real NY pizza. delicious. it was a 45 minute ride from our house and we did so gladly.

otherwise you get a horrible ersatz mockery of pizza which for reasons unknown is usually cut into 64 square servings.

Ohio is a hell hole i lived in for seven years. i lost over 100 lbs living there, and Mrs. Swimo did too, but she used Weight Watchers while i used a lack of pizza, delis, bagel shops et cetera.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The rectangular pizza my school district served was always just ok, as in it was slightly better than their typical offerings. Undercooked and bland with weird cheese, and some kind of fake sausage.

I always liked the school spaghetti better coontil the day they gave half the school food poisoning with it).
 
rue_in_winter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Trocadero: pastramithemosterotic: Harry Freakstorm: In the 60's, my dad invested in 'the next pot pie'. It was larger than the regular Swanson style but it didn't have the bottom crust.  All of his kids hated em.  He lost a few bucks but bailed earlier then the rest of the suckers.
In 6th grade, they had a week where the cafeteria served these affronts to God.  I guess someone got a good deal on them.

Chicken pot pie investments?

I still prefer a sandwich heavy portfolio

[i.imgur.com image 500x376] [View Full Size image _x_]


It didn't pay off for the hungry investor!
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fzumrk: The rectangular pizza my school district served was always just ok, as in it was slightly better than their typical offerings. Undercooked and bland with weird cheese, and some kind of fake sausage.

I always liked the school spaghetti better coontil the day they gave half the school food poisoning with it).


Left parentheses + until = filtered
 
hlehmann
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When I was a kid in the 60's we were served "Little Bo Pizza"; a slice of white bread topped with tomato sauce and government cheese and then baked until the cheese melted.  They were quite popular.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fzumrk: fzumrk: The rectangular pizza my school district served was always just ok, as in it was slightly better than their typical offerings. Undercooked and bland with weird cheese, and some kind of fake sausage.

I always liked the school spaghetti better coontil the day they gave half the school food poisoning with it).

Left parentheses + until = filtered


It's left parenthesis +unt that the filter is triggered by, so people don't try to slip in the C word that way.

Don't slip in the C word without permission.
 
