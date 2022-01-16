 Skip to content
(AP News)   Microsoft discloses that dozens of computer systems at an unspecified number of Ukrainian government agencies have been infected with destructive malware, not including upgrades to Windows 11   (apnews.com) divider line
72
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a feature not a bug
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it Mcafee?  If you find your computer is running too fast and is far too stable and you are unhappy with the level of uninterrupted time you spend with it, just install that POS.  If you also want to watch your inter-disk file transfers become marathons of the heyday dial-up speeds, make sure you've enabled its DLP module too.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really don't know why these sorts of things continue to be possible. I'm sorry if it has a detrimental effect, but we have to trade off ease of use for security. Auto-run anything has far outlived its usefulness.

My computer should be screeching like a damn Klaxon if a browser tries to "run" something, and I don't care how "user friendly" you think it is to behave otherwise.
 
mykidsAREmydadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A Windows-based machine is infected with destructive malware" is a tautology, practically a mantra.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
They should have been suspicious of Bonzi друг

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Still waiting patiently for the world to overwhelmingly recognize and declare Russia to be the enemies of civilization that they are.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Including BIOS updates in windows update was hilariously bad.  Especially when it tried to overwrite Dell enterprise laptops. Smaller businesses probably got some bricked laptops.

Make sure you turn off Bios updates, if you haven't already turned off windows updates.  Unless you totally trust Microsoft to Never make a mistake.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Win11 is a farking dumpster fire
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sounds like it's time for a proper OS...

thumbor.forbes.comView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Win11 is a farking dumpster fire


I'm curious, we haven't rolled it out yet, but I'm using on my personal PC.


What makes you say this?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Sounds like it's time for a proper OS...

[thumbor.forbes.com image 850x600]


You have summoned the user known as windows_no.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Still waiting patiently for the world to overwhelmingly recognize and declare Russia to be the enemies of civilization that they are.


It is truly stunning how far the stance of "We deny we did that" works even at the international level.

"Hey you wrecked our power grid with that virus!"
"We have no idea what you're talking about, ya."
"Oh okay sorry to bother you."

Fark sakes.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Win11 is a farking dumpster fire


My laptop keeps pestering me to upgrade to 11. "It's Free!" it says. I keep clicking "remind me later" cause I not sure if I should.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: the_rhino: Win11 is a farking dumpster fire

I'm curious, we haven't rolled it out yet, but I'm using on my personal PC.


What makes you say this?


As a gamer I've been hearing nothing but breaking a lot of games and generally running them more slowly then a win10 install would.  For me I have no compelling reason to want windows 11, that direct north bridge storage to memory thing is pretty cool but that could have easily been a windows 10 feature too.

Never trust something that a for-profit corporation is giving away for free.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: the_rhino: Win11 is a farking dumpster fire

My laptop keeps pestering me to upgrade to 11. "It's Free!" it says. I keep clicking "remind me later" cause I not sure if I should.


We all float on Windows 11....
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Win11 is a farking dumpster fire


It is indeed. Windows' GUI has been perpetual chaos since 7. And I love the tales of focus groups whining about how difficult and confusing it was to shut down that they just took everyone's suggestions and forced the programmers to incorporate them all.

Windows 11 has this feel as if someone threw a tantrum at 8's tiles being canceled and being ridiculed as a bad idea. So they came back and threw tiles back in with a KDE GUI.

What upsets me the most about 11 is that it masquerades advertisements as actual icons on the start menu. I keep seeing candy crush, and other games appear as though they're installed. They're absolutely not, but if you do click on the link it bypasses the App Store and starts the installation automatically. And thi is after upgrading from 10 Pro 64bit.

This is going to be the new way to spread malware. All so MS can pull in some advertising dollars.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why not just make Windows ten louder, and have that be the loudest Windows?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: the_rhino: Win11 is a farking dumpster fire

My laptop keeps pestering me to upgrade to 11. "It's Free!" it says. I keep clicking "remind me later" cause I not sure if I should.


I lack the required hardware to upgrade so fark them.  I'm not buying 3 new machines.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
HACK THE PLANET!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
quatchi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Still waiting patiently for the world to overwhelmingly recognize and declare Russia to be the enemies of civilization that they are.


A shiat-ton of THIS.

Fark Pootster and his entire mob state.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: Why not just make Windows ten louder, and have that be the loudest Windows?


This is my beer fridge
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Damn. I knew something was wrong. Couldn't connect to my online RISK game from the subway.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I really don't know why these sorts of things continue to be possible. I'm sorry if it has a detrimental effect, but we have to trade off ease of use for security. Auto-run anything has far outlived its usefulness.

My computer should be screeching like a damn Klaxon if a browser tries to "run" something, and I don't care how "user friendly" you think it is to behave otherwise.


You might want to read the article and see that the phrase 'auto-run' doesn't show up anywhere and then wonder why.

Autorun was disabled by default in 2011.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: IRestoreFurniture: the_rhino: Win11 is a farking dumpster fire

I'm curious, we haven't rolled it out yet, but I'm using on my personal PC.


What makes you say this?

As a gamer I've been hearing nothing but breaking a lot of games and generally running them more slowly then a win10 install would.  For me I have no compelling reason to want windows 11, that direct north bridge storage to memory thing is pretty cool but that could have easily been a windows 10 feature too.

Never trust something that a for-profit corporation is giving away for free.


I gaming on mine, no issues.  My rig is slightly long of tooth.  Was slated for updating but heh, chip shortage.  I7 7700k 1080SC


Even had to do the registry change to allow it because it didn't pass the requirements.


Playing mainly pubg, battlefield.
 
jbtilley
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: abhorrent1: the_rhino: Win11 is a farking dumpster fire

My laptop keeps pestering me to upgrade to 11. "It's Free!" it says. I keep clicking "remind me later" cause I not sure if I should.

I lack the required hardware to upgrade so fark them.  I'm not buying 3 new machines.


Same. With scarcity of the parts it was a bad time to throw in a hardware requirement for a new OS.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"I knew I shouldn't have downloaded 'Backdoor Sluts 9', but damnit... 8 was a masterpiece!"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Sounds like it's time for a proper OS...

[thumbor.forbes.com image 850x600]


This is the year of the linux desktop for SURE!

hahahahahha
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: abhorrent1: the_rhino: Win11 is a farking dumpster fire

My laptop keeps pestering me to upgrade to 11. "It's Free!" it says. I keep clicking "remind me later" cause I not sure if I should.

I lack the required hardware to upgrade so fark them.  I'm not buying 3 new machines.


That's why Windows 11 is a free upgrade.

Microsoft gets to drop support for old computers and save money.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: BigNumber12: Still waiting patiently for the world to overwhelmingly recognize and declare Russia to be the enemies of civilization that they are.

It is truly stunning how far the stance of "We deny we did that" works even at the international level.

"Hey you wrecked our power grid with that virus!"
"We have no idea what you're talking about, ya."
"Oh okay sorry to bother you."

Fark sakes.


Ok...let's say that they did do that. Declare Russia the enemy of civilization, that is. Now what? What is anyone going to, you know, DO about it? Granted, I imagine many of their nukes no longer work or have had parts sold but how many? And they still have conventional forces and their coal-rolling carrier, with tug escort.

/ I'm not saying "do nothing" but engage them in a way that doesn't give them the justification to do whatever horrible thing they are trying to do
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: abhorrent1: the_rhino: Win11 is a farking dumpster fire

My laptop keeps pestering me to upgrade to 11. "It's Free!" it says. I keep clicking "remind me later" cause I not sure if I should.

I lack the required hardware to upgrade so fark them.  I'm not buying 3 new machines.


You still can upgrade.
 
hammettman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Still waiting patiently for the world to overwhelmingly recognize and declare Russia to be the enemies of civilization that they are.


There really should be some kind of global organization, where all nations can be represented, united, if you will, in a desire to co-exist peacefully.  And there should be farking consequences for nations who violate certain pacts -- consequences which the rest of the world should enforce.

Oh well, stupid thought, right?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: IRestoreFurniture: the_rhino: Win11 is a farking dumpster fire

I'm curious, we haven't rolled it out yet, but I'm using on my personal PC.


What makes you say this?

As a gamer I've been hearing nothing but breaking a lot of games and generally running them more slowly then a win10 install would.  For me I have no compelling reason to want windows 11, that direct north bridge storage to memory thing is pretty cool but that could have easily been a windows 10 feature too.

Never trust something that a for-profit corporation is giving away for free.


Oh god, it is so much slower!

But I found that was with the stock settings. I had to enable EFI boot (converting my partition to do so), multi-cores, memory stacking, and install a 2.0 TPM for the hardware. Then I had to install & enable hypervisor & DEP. That allowed me to exceed security standards, and now the machine runs incredibly fast. I'd say faster than 10, but since I didn't have those settings enabled previously, I can't claim a full improvement with 100% certainty.

But there is no guide on how to do all of this because the hardware settings vary from motherboard manufacturers. MSI for example hides memory stacking & multicore support in overclocking settings. Why?
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, at least the haven't turned the electricity off, yet, for the third time.

https://www.wired.com/2016/03/inside-​c​unning-unprecedented-hack-ukraines-pow​er-grid/
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: the_rhino: Win11 is a farking dumpster fire

It is indeed. Windows' GUI has been perpetual chaos since 7. And I love the tales of focus groups whining about how difficult and confusing it was to shut down that they just took everyone's suggestions and forced the programmers to incorporate them all.

Windows 11 has this feel as if someone threw a tantrum at 8's tiles being canceled and being ridiculed as a bad idea. So they came back and threw tiles back in with a KDE GUI.

What upsets me the most about 11 is that it masquerades advertisements as actual icons on the start menu. I keep seeing candy crush, and other games appear as though they're installed. They're absolutely not, but if you do click on the link it bypasses the App Store and starts the installation automatically. And thi is after upgrading from 10 Pro 64bit.

This is going to be the new way to spread malware. All so MS can pull in some advertising dollars.


I noticed they made changes to the context menu which make it clumsy, but the gui isn't awful, it's almost the same as 10.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: Why not just make Windows ten louder, and have that be the loudest Windows?


OMG, thank you. Doesn't matter what happens the rest of the day now. The endorfins your comment released in my brain from that laugh out loud comment also thank you.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's everywhere...

i.imgur.comView Full Size


... this'll happen with Win11, too
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Claude Ballse: Sounds like it's time for a proper OS...

[thumbor.forbes.com image 850x600]

You have summoned the user known as windows_no.


Does that one reply to half the thread with a stream of posts that are just one liners out of a pre-generated array of vague and eye roll worthy talking points that you'd expect from a 12 year old who just learned about communism from a Russian or Chinese propaganda pamphlet too?

IRestoreFurniture: I gaming on mine, no issues. My rig is slightly long of tooth. Was slated for updating but heh, chip shortage. I7 7700k 1080SC


Even had to do the registry change to allow it because it didn't pass the requirements.


Playing mainly pubg, battlefield.


Yah I'm sure its not a global gaming sucks on win11, I mainly play smaller more indie games and there is a rash of threads about windows 11 from time to time  where all the win10 people are unable to reproduce whatever problem it is.

I'm sure in the end win11's performance will eclipse win10 for all things, but I'm also sure it'll be from intentionally holding back features from 10 to try and lure more people to accidentally click yes to adware 11.

/still really miffed about that time win7 literally tricked my wife into replacing it with win10 by farking around with the dialog's buttons and taking the 'close this window' as a confirmation to proceed, which had worked in the past
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: BigNumber12: Still waiting patiently for the world to overwhelmingly recognize and declare Russia to be the enemies of civilization that they are.

It is truly stunning how far the stance of "We deny we did that" works even at the international level.

"Hey you wrecked our power grid with that virus!"
"We have no idea what you're talking about, ya."
"Oh okay sorry to bother you."

Fark sakes.


We're in a strange, nearly unprecedented period of history in which the internationally-recognized definition of war - along with the ability to conclusively document who's responsible for the actions - hasn't quite caught up to new methods of warfare. The closest parallel I can think of would be government-backed pirates back during the age of sail who targeted a specific country but *didn't* carry letters of marque. Or commerce raiders sailing without a flag.

Except that now, the pirates can effectively sail up the Hudson, wreck a major power plant, and then vanish into thin air.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

aungen: Including BIOS updates in windows update was hilariously bad.  Especially when it tried to overwrite Dell enterprise laptops. Smaller businesses probably got some bricked laptops.

Make sure you turn off Bios updates, if you haven't already turned off windows updates.  Unless you totally trust Microsoft to Never make a mistake.


I've upgraded my personal and my work laptops, my supervisor has upgraded his personal and work computer, and a fee other people in the IT drpt have upgraded theirs, all as test beds for the company upgrading, and we haven't seen any of that. Windows is running great. The only problem I've come across so far is that Microsoft can't leave shiat alone, so now a right click gives me a context menu with a bunck of icons that don't always make sense, because there are too many illiterate morons out there apparently, and "copy" is a really hard word to read.

It's like how they completely redesign Office every time they update it, rather than make improvements without requiring people to relearn the interface every time. The Settings menu is completely unnecessary, the Control Panel has worked for 20+ years. Yet thays what they're sticking us with, even stuff in the co trol panel will lead you back to that anemic Settings menu.

They're trying for the Wow factor, trying to be Apple, but they need to leave some of their shiat totally alone. It really sucks.

But yeah, we haven't run into any BIOS update issues, but I agree that's not good. Although, I don't see why they would even touch the BIOS, it's not related to the OS at all, it's your core system for the computer, engaged before the OS even comes into play, that should only be upgraded by the user and/or the updates from the manufacturer.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Win11 is a farking dumpster fire


Have you actually used it? Or are you just parroting a talking point to sound knowledgeable? Because we aren't seeing any problems at all.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: the_rhino: Win11 is a farking dumpster fire

I'm curious, we haven't rolled it out yet, but I'm using on my personal PC.


What makes you say this?


It's called "seeking attention".
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Claude Ballse: the_rhino: Win11 is a farking dumpster fire

It is indeed. Windows' GUI has been perpetual chaos since 7. And I love the tales of focus groups whining about how difficult and confusing it was to shut down that they just took everyone's suggestions and forced the programmers to incorporate them all.

Windows 11 has this feel as if someone threw a tantrum at 8's tiles being canceled and being ridiculed as a bad idea. So they came back and threw tiles back in with a KDE GUI.

What upsets me the most about 11 is that it masquerades advertisements as actual icons on the start menu. I keep seeing candy crush, and other games appear as though they're installed. They're absolutely not, but if you do click on the link it bypasses the App Store and starts the installation automatically. And thi is after upgrading from 10 Pro 64bit.

This is going to be the new way to spread malware. All so MS can pull in some advertising dollars.

I noticed they made changes to the context menu which make it clumsy, but the gui isn't awful, it's almost the same as 10.


It's the whole start menu. It wants to show only the most popular/promoted apps. Everything else gets hidden.

Then for some reason, I always have to click twice on Shutdown to get that submenu to appear. Doesn't happen with any other icons or buttons. It's just a collection of micro aggressions.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: aungen: Including BIOS updates in windows update was hilariously bad.  Especially when it tried to overwrite Dell enterprise laptops. Smaller businesses probably got some bricked laptops.

Make sure you turn off Bios updates, if you haven't already turned off windows updates.  Unless you totally trust Microsoft to Never make a mistake.

I've upgraded my personal and my work laptops, my supervisor has upgraded his personal and work computer, and a fee other people in the IT drpt have upgraded theirs, all as test beds for the company upgrading, and we haven't seen any of that. Windows is running great. The only problem I've come across so far is that Microsoft can't leave shiat alone, so now a right click gives me a context menu with a bunck of icons that don't always make sense, because there are too many illiterate morons out there apparently, and "copy" is a really hard word to read.

It's like how they completely redesign Office every time they update it, rather than make improvements without requiring people to relearn the interface every time. The Settings menu is completely unnecessary, the Control Panel has worked for 20+ years. Yet thays what they're sticking us with, even stuff in the co trol panel will lead you back to that anemic Settings menu.

They're trying for the Wow factor, trying to be Apple, but they need to leave some of their shiat totally alone. It really sucks.

But yeah, we haven't run into any BIOS update issues, but I agree that's not good. Although, I don't see why they would even touch the BIOS, it's not related to the OS at all, it's your core system for the computer, engaged before the OS even comes into play, that should only be upgraded by the user and/or the updates from the manufacturer.


This. I've noted most of the complaints are mainly "it's not the same, my clicky is somewhere else now and nothing looks right"

Which happens all the time with GUI design and users.  Anyone in IT has run into the user who complains ad nauseum that they "need a new computer," only when the get the new one they hate it.

I do agree the context menu thing is a little "wtf"

Other than that, running fine here.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hammettman: BigNumber12: Still waiting patiently for the world to overwhelmingly recognize and declare Russia to be the enemies of civilization that they are.

There really should be some kind of global organization, where all nations can be represented, united, if you will, in a desire to co-exist peacefully.  And there should be farking consequences for nations who violate certain pacts -- consequences which the rest of the world should enforce.

Oh well, stupid thought, right?


As long as Russia retains their permanent seat on the Security Council, they'll continue to feel immune from the consequences of being global vandals and marauders.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Win11 bricked the Bluetooth on my Lenovo laptop. 😑
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Microsoft said the malware "executes when an associated device is powered down," a typical initial reaction to a ransomware attack.


That's the plot of Speed.  If the bus slows to below 30, then boom.  I fell asleep during the movie so I don't know (or care) how it ended.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: abhorrent1: the_rhino: Win11 is a farking dumpster fire


My laptop keeps pestering me to upgrade to 11. "It's Free!" it says. I keep clicking "remind me later" cause I not sure if I should.

I lack the required hardware to upgrade so fark them.  I'm not buying 3 new machines.

TBH I don't know if mine will support it either. Guess I just assumed it would since it's asking me to do it. My laptop is about 3-4 years old.

Even if it does I'm not sure I will. I know where everything is and have some custom settings and all that. I don't want to upgrade and have to reset a bunch of crap if it changes stuff.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
On the bright side, suddenly spam traffic has gone way down at the moment. Not sure if the spammers have been hacked or are too busy hacking. Either way, I'll take it.
 
starlost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
