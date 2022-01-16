 Skip to content
 
(WPXI.com)   "North Pole man fatally shot in attempted robbery on Santa Claus Lane"   (wpxi.com) divider line
13
    More: Murica, Santa Claus, Adam Selid, North Pole, North Pole, Alaska, Dalen Davis, news release, Gun, Firearm  
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Night Santa Went Crazy
Youtube 0FJU4GrXztE
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The author should get coal in his sock for the confusing use of first and last names of the perps.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Call the petp captain Nemo... Because he's on the Naughty list now.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Amazing! They have a Taco Bell at the North Pole.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pro Tip about Santa:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought the War on ChristmasTM ends as soon as a new year starts??
 
b0rg9
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Santa Claus is gunning you down..."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Pro Tip about Santa:
[Fark user image 620x611]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Adam Selid, 18, was shot during a gun sale that turned into an attempted robbery,"

Dumb kids, totally unfamiliar with the classics.

The Public Enemy- Gunshop | James Cagney
Youtube i7VIPFLXDrQ
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meeting up at 11:30 at night for a weapons sell, does not seem sketchy at all.
 
Fissile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you don't like the Cagney version, there's Wallach.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (5/12) Movie CLIP - Tuco Gets a Gun (1966) HD
Youtube Xsa_dy0w84Y
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"In a news release, the North Pole Police Department said that Adam Selid, 18, was shot during a gun sale that turned into an attempted robbery"

Rookie mistake - you're supposed to tell those Frenchies up-front that just because you're buying guns doesn't mean you haven't brought any.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dumbass criminal does dumbass thing. Assume everyone in Alaska is packing heat, and that a quarter of them have a backup
 
