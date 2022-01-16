 Skip to content
 
(Lifehacker)   You're bar soaping wrong   (lifehacker.com) divider line
16
16 Comments     (+0 »)
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This all seems like horrible advice, like the basic principals are kind of there but... yes, you can wax your drawers with soap but... also, wax, so... yeah.

Don't wedge moist soap into your door hinges... dry also works, they say that last...

also, putting moist soap on your wood floor is actually gonna transmit moisture more than soap and the wood is going to soak that up and swell (and not squeak!) for a second... and if you keep doing that it will rot and chip, and soap won't fix that.

Also, pet tip, "Don't want them chewin' on that? Rub soap on it. That gives 'em the shiats and they quit eventually!"
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's an incredibly stupid list, there are far more appropriate products for everything they said to use soap on.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dnrtfa. Was butt plug on the list?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tomoko
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Use a bar of soap as a pincushion? Wouldn't it make more sense to just use an actual pincushion?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mmm... soup!
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Soap is great for reattaching your shadow.  It also attracts girls who are about to become women and are testing their mothering skills.

stuhayes2010
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So use it to grease things or a pin cushion.  Pin cushion? I'm pretty sure people that need pin cushions, have them.  I'm 44, I've never found myself suddenly in need of a pin cushion.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dish soap and hot water, wipe down bar. It's not complicated
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As the majority of "articles" there...
"Whatever you're doing, you're doing it wrong, and you should feel bad about yourself"
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ya, but what about
?

Oh, right....

BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Monty_Zoncolan:

Don't wedge moist soap into your door hinges... dry also works, they say that last...

Is that what we're calling it now?  Wedging soap into your door hinges?
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Apparently the author has never heard of WD-40.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ivory Soap stops gas tank leaks. Temporary fix.
Youtube BrHziD7dmMU
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tomoko: Use a bar of soap as a pincushion? Wouldn't it make more sense to just use an actual pincushion?


Most life hack advice is along the lines of "Protip: a used up dildo can make a great harmonica stand" or some other variant where you use some substandard crap  and put some effort into turning it into something less useful than a designed material. My retired silent generation grandpa loved puttering around with that sort of crap. "Look, I took the digital clock out of a broken coffee maker, then carved a wooden case for it, and used it for a digital clock." "Grandpa you can get a clock radio for less than ten bucks."
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: As the majority of "articles" there...
"Whatever you're doing, you're doing it wrong, and you should feel bad about yourself"


At least I thought the article was was going to be revealing the "secret" of how to use the curves of a bar of soap.
 
