(NBC 10 Boston)   Lynn, Lynn, city of sin, the cops are suspended, the firings begin   (nbcboston.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those fired and suspended will just go be racist, asshole cops somewhere else.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked that an internal investigation led to this.  I wonder who threatened to make it public if it didn't.

And yeah, Circusdog320 is right.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to spend quite a bit of time in Lynn a long time ago - a friend had a place on the water there. Excessive debauchery. We would laugh all the time about 'city of sin'. So true.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mouse, mouse, go back to your house. Your daughter's a strumpet and so is your spouse.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I hear sometimes some people go to prison for some of those things.

/or maybe it was just a TV show
 
Olthoi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
MA has benefited from gentrification turning some of these damaged areas (Somerville) into trendy cities over the years, but Lynn is still awful. Lawrence is slowly improving. I don't pay attention to the south shore.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Those fired and suspended will just go be racist, asshole cops somewhere else.


The nice thing though is when you start to push racists and assholes out of your circle, the rest start to leave of their own actions and you get to meet nicer people that are glad the assholes and racists are gone.

Eventually the racists and assholes only have each other to deal with and you get to watch as they eat their own 4chan style.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's a start.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Peki: It's a start.


Yeah, I am glad to see Lynn believes its officers should be held to a higher standard and are doing something about those that fall short.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
they're humans. that's where the problem starts.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: they're humans. that's where the problem starts.


That's speciesist!
 
