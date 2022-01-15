 Skip to content
 
(Inland Valley Daily Bulletin)   If you're gonna solicit funds for a fake teenage cancer patient, please remember, a) leukemia doesn't result in tumors, and b) the phrase 'akute leukemy' is likely to p.o. actual cancer patients   (dailybulletin.com) divider line
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually yes, acute leukemia can have tumors. There's something called acute lymphoblastic lymphoma when it's primarily a tissue based disease. T acute lymphoblastic leukemia often comes with a mediastinal mass. I've also seen B acute lymphoblastic lymphoma present in tissue samples.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totally believable. In other news, I hate asking for help, but yesterday I was diagnanised with a very bad case of farkitallitis. The doctor said I have 37 minutes to live. Please donate to my GoFundYourself!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

it was a typo. They meant Lou Chemia which as everybody knows comes from being painted with radium dye and is named for the famous actor Louis Gossett Junior who died from it after Iron Eagle 2.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Akute Leukemy?

Isn't he the Assistant Minister of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Equatorial Guinea?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have listened to the racists before using words:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The signs and the money were seized."

And returned to the persons who were scammed?  Donated to a cancer charity?  Or did the police just get themselves a few new tacti-cool vests?
 
honk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, what's going to happen to these guys?

They could run for President. . .
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
atlas-assets.roadtrippers.comView Full Size
 
acouvis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Actually yes, acute leukemia can have tumors. There's something called acute lymphoblastic lymphoma when it's primarily a tissue based disease. T acute lymphoblastic leukemia often comes with a mediastinal mass. I've also seen B acute lymphoblastic lymphoma present in tissue samples.


Does it also make brain tumors though?  Since "akute" wouldn't pass spell check...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Actually yes, acute leukemia can have tumors. There's something called acute lymphoblastic lymphoma when it's primarily a tissue based disease. T acute lymphoblastic leukemia often comes with a mediastinal mass. I've also seen B acute lymphoblastic lymphoma present in tissue samples.


Lymphoblastic pretty fanta-...awful actually...

/Love how Farkers are always on point with information
//sadly, I couldn't find the image of the doctor's note (stolen prescription pad) for "More feen"
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
SuBy iS a GraMer naSi en sHuld FeaL baiD
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
